Giving Back During the Holidays Is Great, But We Need To Do More

During the holidays, there are traditions I look forward to that often include decorating my home for Christmas and watching all of the Hallmark movies my heart desires. It also happens to be the time of year when people give back, opening their hearts and wallets to causes for the greater good. From donating unwanted items to buying toys for children and spending a couple of hours in a soup kitchen, the days leading up to Christmas are filled with opportunities to be selfless and help others.
And while that's wonderful, I wish that same feeling of urgency many experience was also felt during the rest of the year.
Growing up, helping those considered less fortunate was a nonnegotiable thing in my household.
The concept pretty much stayed with me as I transitioned into adulthood, inspiring me to give my time in an effort to pay it forward.
And it's something I wish others, including families, would open themselves up to experience year-round.
During this time of year, friends always share opportunities to help others for the holidays with promises to "feel good about yourself" for doing it.
But that's the thing: I don't want to help so I feel good about helping; I want to make an impact.
Giving back around the holidays will definitely help families in need. But once the Christmas lights come down, those same families are still in need.
There are endless opportunities to make an impact if we only open our hearts to serving others beyond a certain time of year.
Because, honestly, we don't need a reason (or season) to lend a hand.
