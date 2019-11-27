Giving Back During the Holidays Is Great, But We Need To Do More

"If you see someone down on their luck, pray for them and figure out a way to help, because faith without works is dead," my mother used to tell me. From the time I was a young child in pigtails to a teen, the concept of charity was right up there with chewing with your mouth closed and saying "please" and "thank you."

You just did it.

I vividly remember times during my younger years in Baltimore playing in church before being asked by an elder to go deliver groceries to Sister So-and-So's house because she had trouble getting down the stairs. You didn't ask why or question it, you just did.