15 Awesome 'Schitt's Creek'-Inspired Tattoos



Pinterest

The year 2020 saw the end of an era — the end of Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, we mean. The witty television show of a gem that brought the Rose family onto the screens and into our hearts came to an end in April of this year. However, that didn't stop true fans from showing their love and appreciation of the show via one of the most permanent ways possible: a tribute tattoo.

It makes sense the show became a cult favorite. The hilariously written show and its perfectly chosen cast have won a flurry of awards and nominations, including 19 Emmy nominations. This show is clearly the Schitt.

In the spirit of how great of a show Schitt's Creek is, we gathered up 16 of the best Schitt's Creek-inspired tattoos we could find that even Moira would approve of (maybe).