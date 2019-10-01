I Tried Bride Brite And It Gave Me The Wedding White Teeth Of My Dreams

The mouthpiece has three light settings: blue, red, and a combo. According to the website, each light setting does something different: "Use blue LED light to accelerate the whitening process. Use red LED light to reduce sensitivity and improve overall gum health. Use dual blue/red LED light to combine the benefits!"

The first night, since I was still concerned about sensitivity, I went with the red light. I was pleasantly surprised by my experience — the gel didn't taste bad, the mouthpiece was comfortable, and I didn't notice any sensitivity at all!