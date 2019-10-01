I Tried Bride Brite And It Gave Me The Wedding White Teeth Of My Dreams

Bride Brite // Ileana Paules-Bronet
I'll be honest, I've always been a little insecure about my teeth. I had braces for three years as a teenager, so my teeth are very straight, but they've never been very white. Although I drink coffee regularly, I don't drink very much soda, I don't smoke, and I rarely drink red wine, so I've always been frustrated that my teeth are yellow. A few years ago, I decided to try out traditional teeth whitening strips, and I hated them. They tasted bad, they were uncomfortable, and they made my teeth so sensitive. I couldn't even use them for the recommended duration because I hated them so much. I pretty much gave up on trying to get whiter teeth at home until last year, when my boyfriend proposed.
As we started planning our wedding, I started thinking about how I wanted to look as I walked down the aisle. I tried on dresses, looked at veils and hair pieces, considered shoe styles, researched hair stylists and makeup artists, and started thinking about jewelry. One more permanent change I wanted to make, though, was having whiter teeth. I assumed I'd have to make an appointment with a dentist and spend a lot of money to get my teeth professionally whitened — but then I found out about Bride Brite.
Bride Brite was created by a bride-to-be, Erica, and her dentist fiancé, Ryan. According to the website, "Bride Brite provides you with the premium all in one teeth whitening experience. What better team than a dentist and his bride? With Bride Brite, you will not only be receiving the ultimate dentist designed whitening kit, but you will also receive an exclusive program on how to guarantee pearly whites for that special day. All it takes is 10 minutes a day for 10 days."
When Erica reached out to me to see if I'd be interested in receiving a Bride Brite whitening kit in PR, I was thrilled. I've always wanted to try an at-home teeth whitening kit like this one, but I had no idea where to even start looking. The fact that this particular kit was made by a fellow bride-to-be and a dentist convinced me that this was a great option for me.
