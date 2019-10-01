I Tried Bride Brite And It Gave Me The Wedding White Teeth Of My Dreams

I'll be honest, I've always been a little insecure about my teeth. I had braces for three years as a teenager, so my teeth are very straight, but they've never been very white. Although I drink coffee regularly, I don't drink very much soda, I don't smoke, and I rarely drink red wine, so I've always been frustrated that my teeth are yellow. A few years ago, I decided to try out traditional teeth whitening strips, and I hated them. They tasted bad, they were uncomfortable, and they made my teeth so sensitive. I couldn't even use them for the recommended duration because I hated them so much. I pretty much gave up on trying to get whiter teeth at home until last year, when my boyfriend proposed.

  • As we started planning our wedding, I started thinking about how I wanted to look as I walked down the aisle. I tried on dresses, looked at veils and hair pieces, considered shoe styles, researched hair stylists and makeup artists, and started thinking about jewelry. One more permanent change I wanted to make, though, was having whiter teeth. I assumed I'd have to make an appointment with a dentist and spend a lot of money to get my teeth professionally whitened — but then I found out about Bride Brite.

  • Bride Brite was created by a bride-to-be, Erica, and her dentist fiancé, Ryan. According to the website, "Bride Brite provides you with the premium all in one teeth whitening experience. What better team than a dentist and his bride? With Bride Brite, you will not only be receiving the ultimate dentist designed whitening kit, but you will also receive an exclusive program on how to guarantee pearly whites for that special day. All it takes is 10 minutes a day for 10 days."




  • When Erica reached out to me to see if I'd be interested in receiving a Bride Brite whitening kit in PR, I was thrilled. I've always wanted to try an at-home teeth whitening kit like this one, but I had no idea where to even start looking. The fact that this particular kit was made by a fellow bride-to-be and a dentist convinced me that this was a great option for me.

    I got my Bride Brite kit in the mail a few days later, and I couldn't wait to start using it. Although I'm not getting married until fall 2021, I'm planning on taking engagement photos this fall, so I wanted to have sparkly white teeth for my pictures. 

    Each Bride Brite Wedding White Teeth Kit comes with a dual-light technology wireless mouthpiece with a charger, three exclusive sensitivity-free whitening pens, one desensitizing serum pen, a shade guide to evaluate the color of your teeth before and after treatment, and an easy-to-follow instruction manual. The kit retails for $149.95 (right now it's on sale for $119.95!).

    Before starting the ten days of treatments, I pulled out the handy dandy shade guide to see how yellow my teeth were. On a scale of 1-15 (with 1 being super white and 15 being... not so white), my teeth were around a 10 or 11. Because I had such a bad experience with whitening strips, I was skeptical about the claims that Bride Brite's treatments guaranteed "minimal sensitivity." Erica had emailed me some of Ryan's pro tips, one of which was: "If you are prone to sensitivity, use the blue gel for 2-3 nights before beginning the whitening regimen. Just brush the blue gel on after brushing your teeth. Leave on for 30 minutes or even go to bed with it on! No need to rinse." The first night, I decided not to start the whitening treatment at all, but instead applied the sensitivity gel, per Dr. Ryan's recommendation. 

    Although I was originally planning to use the blue gel for two nights, like Ryan suggested, I was too excited to start the treatments, so the second night I jumped right in with the whitening gel. Erica and Ryan sent me the following suggestions, which I followed exactly:

    • Make sure to dry teeth prior to application. 
    • Twist whitening gel (silver pen) until a droplet is visible at the top of the brush. You will likely need to twist again halfway through application to make sure to get a good coating on all the teeth you want to whiten. 
    • Use the light for the entire time until it auto turns off (~15 minutes) for maximum effect.
    • Don't eat or drink for 30 minutes after use. We like to use ours after brushing our teeth and before going to bed. 

    The mouthpiece has three light settings: blue, red, and a combo. According to the website, each light setting does something different: "Use blue LED light to accelerate the whitening process. Use red LED light to reduce sensitivity and improve overall gum health. Use dual blue/red LED light to combine the benefits!"

    The first night, since I was still concerned about sensitivity, I went with the red light. I was pleasantly surprised by my experience — the gel didn't taste bad, the mouthpiece was comfortable, and I didn't notice any sensitivity at all!