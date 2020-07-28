20 Best At-Home Nail Kits (from Gels to Powder)

Image: Yulia Lisitsa/iStock



Yulia Lisitsa/iStock Going to get a manicure isn't exactly the safest activity in today's world. Luckily, it's become increasingly easier to get a salon-style mani-pedi right at home. There are plenty of ways to turn an every day bathroom into a full blown nail salon, and one way is by getting the proper equipment. Manicure kits are a great way to try and craft a mistake-free and long-lasting mani. Getting nails done has always been a privilege, but for some women it can really boost their confidence. Having the perfect nail shape is objectively totally satisfying. While fancy manicures, like gel polish and dip powder seems complicated, it's actually way more simple than one would think.

There are plenty of different manicure styles, including gels, powders, adhesives, and press-on nails. While some are easier done at home than others, various sets have made at-home manicures a total possibility. For anyone wanting a relaxing quarantine activity, a spa day is just the thing. Set up shop after the kids have gone to bed, by lighting candles, drawing a bath, and putting on some soothing music. An at-home spa will start to feel like a five-star resort in no time. Painting nails isn't an easy task, but after some practice, many will realize that these at-home manicure sets are just as good as any salon, and far less expensive. One entire manicure kit is worth the price of a one-time salon experience. Sure, sometimes we need to sit back, relax, and let a nail technician do what they do best. However, in times like these we need to make sacrifices, and an at-home manicure is totally doable. Here are 20 products that will make an at-home manicure a total breeze.

