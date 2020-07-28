20 Best At-Home Nail Kits (from Gels to Powder)

Yulia Lisitsa/iStock
Going to get a manicure isn't exactly the safest activity in today's world. Luckily, it's become increasingly easier to get a salon-style mani-pedi right at home. There are plenty of ways to turn an every day bathroom into a full blown nail salon, and one way is by getting the proper equipment. Manicure kits are a great way to try and craft a mistake-free and long-lasting mani. Getting nails done has always been a privilege, but for some women it can really boost their confidence. Having the perfect nail shape is objectively totally satisfying. While fancy manicures, like gel polish and dip powder seems complicated, it's actually way more simple than one would think.
There are plenty of different manicure styles, including gels, powders, adhesives, and press-on nails. While some are easier done at home than others, various sets have made at-home manicures a total possibility. For anyone wanting a relaxing quarantine activity, a spa day is just the thing. Set up shop after the kids have gone to bed, by lighting candles, drawing a bath, and putting on some soothing music. An at-home spa will start to feel like a five-star resort in no time. Painting nails isn't an easy task, but after some practice, many will realize that these at-home manicure sets are just as good as any salon, and far less expensive. One entire manicure kit is worth the price of a one-time salon experience. Sure, sometimes we need to sit back, relax, and let a nail technician do what they do best. However, in times like these we need to make sacrifices, and an at-home manicure is totally doable. Here are 20 products that will make an at-home manicure a total breeze.
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit, $351
One of the best kits for beginners is the Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit from Urban Outfitters. The set comes with everything necessary for crafting the perfect gel mani on the go. The LED light comes in a compact container that fits one fingernail at a time. So, this set will take time, but isn't too bulky and will fit anywhere.
Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Kit, $802
The gel manicure crafted from the Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Starter Kit will last for weeks. Most people love the gel polish because it dries quickly and lasts much longer than standard polish does. This set comes with polish, top coats, polish cleanser, and a remover, plus the LED light.
Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit, $603
This kit from Sally Hansen guarantees at least 10 manicures out of the included products. The set comes with everything a new artist could need, including base coat, gel polish, top coat, and the LED light. Most gel polishes will work with any set, so feel free to buy whichever color as long as it's specifically gel polish.
Essie Nail Polish, $94
If a fancy manicure is too much hassle, then just grab some polish for a quick and easy mani. Essie has some of the best polish ratings and so many colors to choose from. Many people love this natural nude shade, but there are tons of bright and bold tones too.
Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit, $355
One popular manicure style is the dip powder manicure. It lasts longer than standard polish — around 21 days, and also dries in a flash. This set provides everything to create a dip manicure, which is more gentle on nails than harsh LED or UV lights. This set comes with a vibrant red powder shade, but there are plenty of others to choose from separately.
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish + Top Coat Kit, $196
Essie has created an easy way to get a gel manicure. Simply apply the color and top coat, and the manicure is sure to last far longer than any normal polish. While these won't dry instantly, they will last as long as a normal gel mani. There are tons of shades to choose from, but the set of two is sold online only at Ulta.
Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate & Heal Kit, $257
After trying out all of these new manicure techniques, those nail beds might need a break. If the thought of naked nails is too much, then try out this Zoya product that is an alternative natural and healthy manicure. The luxury nail treatment is filled with ingredients and products that will repair damaged cuticles and nails.
Le Mini Macaron: Kitticorn Magic Powder Holographic Manicure Set, $228
Another fancy nail product from Le Mini Macaron is this cute glitter dip powder. Instead of dipping nails into the powder, this set comes with an applicator that supposedly makes the process much less messy. Any dip powder nail kit is notoriously messy, so make sure to set up shop in a place that can get some powder dust on it.
Incoco: Nail Polish Appliques-Nail Art Designs, $89
For those who struggle with painting with a steady hand, these nail appliques might be the solution. These are basically polish stickers that are so easy to apply, and stay on much longer than polish or press-on nails. Plus, they go on dry, so there is no wait time. There are tons of cool designs and colors from Incoco on Ulta's website.
Kiss: Be Jelly Gel Fantasy Nails, $910
Another low-energy manicure is a classic press-on nail set. This version from KISS had positive reviews on Ulta, many customers claimed that they lasted for a few days and were easy to apply. The set comes in this cute classic pink version with rhinestone embellishments, plus there were multiple other styles on the site.
Latorice Dipping Powder Nail Starter Kit, $3011
This healthy dip powder starter kit is an odor-free and non-toxic set. Follow the 3-step dipping system for a flawless manicure that is long-lasting and dries almost instantly. The kit contains a bottle of base coat, activator, and a top coat. Plus, five color varieties of dip powders.
Red Carpet Manicure: Color Dip Color By Me Kit, $3512
For the extra crafty individual, Red Carpet Manicure has a color mixing set. This is a value deal as the set comes with six full-size dip containers, and they can be mixed together to create all new colors. The set comes with black, blue, red, yellow, white, and glitter powders. The set does not come with the activator or top and base coat polishes.
Red Carpet Manicure Remover Kit, $1013
Fancy manicures like dip and gel require special steps for removing the polish, unlike standard manicures. Applying nail polish remover won't cut it for these manicures. This remover kit provides all of the necessary products for safely remove the polish from nails. Anyone who's gone to the salon for a gel manicure redo knows the painstaking process of wrapping nails in foil and acetone to get rid of that paint.
Vishine: Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit, $4414
This starter kit is basically a professional set that provides a salon-style experience. The kit comes with six colors in pink, mauve, purple, grey, and tan shades. Plus, the included LED light is large enough to fit an entire hand or foot as opposed to a few fingers or toes at a time.
CND: Solar Oil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner, $1315
Another way to get the full salon experience is by treating those cuticles right. CND has crafted a great cuticle conditioner that will help remedy any hangnails or loose cuticles. The cuticle conditioner, also known as a "manicure in a bottle" is a solar oil that is a blend of three natural oils and Vitamin E, which strengthens nails.
Nail Tek: Nail Recovery Kit, $2016
After all of this manicure experimentation or weeks-long gel manicures, those nails might need some recovery. Nail Tek has the perfect product to remedy overly polished fingers that get that yellow hue. The set repairs gel and acrylic damage with a three step process. This product helps strengthen frail, brittle nails, and prevents breakage.
Aikker 12 Glitter Color Dip Powder Nail Kit Gift Set, $3517
This massive set comes with 12 different glitter powders. Try out a wide array of colors for a bright, bold, and beautiful manicure. To ensure a long-lasting and professional looking style follow the instructions and use the top and base coats, plus the activator along with the dip powder. The set comes with the 12 bowls of powder, a brush, a recycling tray, and a nail file, so the polishes will need to be purchased separately.
Kiss: Salon Dip Starter Kit, $2018
This KISS dip manicure starter kit comes with an easy-to-use dip tray that is the perfect shape for a mess-free manicure. The color included in the set is a pale pink shade called Liaison. The set also comes with the activator and base and top gel polish, plus a sponge, nail file, and buffer.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, $1019
Sally Hansen's gel polish promises a long-lasting gel manicure without the need of a UV light or any bells or whistles. This simple process only requires a steady hand, and even removes just like regular polish. The only difference is that it hardens like a gel lacquer as it dries. So, the manicure will look shiny for its entirety.
Olive and June: The Studio Box, $5020
Olive and June have created a product for the shaky hands club. Included with the polishes is a wide handle that makes painting fingernails much easier, even on the dominant hand. This Studio Box set is a customizable manicure 8-piece set. The box even has a little holder for a cell phone for taking the perfect shot of a completed manicure.