Husband Learns the Hard Way He’s Been Using Wife's Makeup Sponges To Clean the Bathroom

Most people couldn't stop laughing at the mix-up.

"Now tell her what you have been cleaning with her toothbrush..." one person joked.

"Dude, after this blows over, you need to walk in when she's brushing her teeth and make the same confused expression and ask if she uses that to brush her teeth with," someone else suggested.

A third person shared their own story of a bathroom mix-up:

"I'm crying. When I was a kid I cleaned my turtle's shell.

Mom: (days later) How did you clean it?

Me: I used the old scungy toothbrush in the bathroom.

Mom: What scungy toothbrush?

Me: The one with the frayed bristles.

Dad: [begins retching]"