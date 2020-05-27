20 Tips for Trimming Kid's Hair at Home

We're all stuck in isolation, so haircuts haven't exactly been the biggest priority. Now as we near our third month of shelter-in-place, a trim has become a necessity. While many salons are still shuttered, moms are taking matters into their own hands. Trimming or cutting kids' hair can be a daunting task, but there are ways to make it easier. Maybe leave a major chop to the professionals, but moms should definitely be able to give their kids a touch-up. There are tons of videos on YouTube to help out visual learners. There are also plenty of tips and tricks for making this chore as painless as possible.
There's tons of tutorials, tips, and tricks out there to help all parents cut their own kids' hair. Even when not in the midst of a global crisis, it's a good skill to have. Giving kids a trim in between hair cuts is a great way to save some money and keep kids looking fresh. While everyone has their favorite salon or hairdresser, mom and dad could become the perfect replacement. Kids can be finicky when it comes to a trim, and who can blame them? It's probably frightening as a child to have a buzzing clipper or sharp shears near the face. Parents can become anxious when it comes to cutting hair, too, for fear of snipping their little ones. There are plenty of ways to keep kids calm while getting a trim, and it can even be fun for parents, too. It doesn't take a super crafty or skilled parent to make a quick cut, but it does take practice. Here are 20 tips for cutting kids' hair to get parents started.
Watch Tons of Videos1
There are so many tutorials out there to help out parents who aren't skilled in hair cutting. Make sure to find a video that matches the kids' hair type and style. Having a visual example to go off of will be very helpful to new learners. Professional stylists, including those at Toni & Guy, have even crafted videos to help out parents for this very reason.
Have the Right Tools2
Using the correct types of scissors is absolutely crucial for getting the perfect cut. Don't reach for any old kitchen shears, or the chop is sure to come out wonky. There are plenty of affordable options available online. For an added style, grab a round brush and blowdryer to give little ones a full-on blowout.
Keep Kids Busy3
Distractions, distractions, distractions! The biggest key for keeping kids preoccupied is finding the perfect distraction for them. Only parents will know what will keep their kids silent and busy, so grab their favorite toy or video game so they'll stay still. Staying still is the safest and easiest way for kids to get the perfect chop.
Warning: As tempting as lollipops might seem, they're actually a recipe for disaster. During the haircut, strands will fall, inevitably landing on the treat heading straight towards the tots' mouths.
Consult the Professionals4
Talk to kids' stylists to get their opinion on a child's latest chop. Watch videos or ask a hair dresser for their best tips for making a chop. There are so many tutorials out there that will help a kid look their absolute best. Check out salon's social media, YouTube channels, or websites for tips and tricks.
Let Kids Express Themselves5
A kid will be much more likely to enjoy their haircut if it's a style they chose themselves. Sure, some parents may be hesitant to give their child a mohawk or brightly colored hair, but kids will absolutely love it. Children have self-expression just like we do, so let them voice their opinions, too. Plus, we're all isolated anyway. If they look ridiculous, who's going to see?
Take It Slow6
Slow and steady is key here. Don't rush through the haircut or else there may be a few missed sections or even a snipped ear. The best way to get a clean and straight chop is to go nice and slow. Professionals may appear to dash through each kids' cut, but that's because they have years and years of practice.
Make It An Experience7
Anxious kids aren't going to be thrilled by the idea of the snip-snip of scissors near their face. Turn the chore into a fun experience for kids to look forward to the idea. Give kiddos a robe and cucumbers just like a regular day at the spa. If kids associate haircuts with something fun it will make things painless and even fun.
Start Small8
Cut off less length to begin with. There's always room to cut more, and parents don't want to get in over their heads. Try taking small snips before jumping in to a bold chop. If a kids' mop is still too long, parents can always continue cutting.
Have A Style In Mind9
If parents begin the chop with a plan in mind, then it will make for a more organized experience. Each style takes a different technique, and it might be helpful to go through a Youtube video or two. Getting a thorough and organized plan in mind will make the whole ordeal less stressful for everyone involved. Get kids involved with the planning process so they understand what's going on, and they can ask questions about their cut.
Remember Hair Textures Differ10
Many kids have varying hair textures and require different techniques. While clippers might work for one kids' set of hair, they won't for another. Plus, longer hair styles might need two types of tools: buzzers and shears. There are also ways to add texture to hair, if the newly skilled hairstylist is feeling gutsy.
Trim Hair While Wet11
Wet hair is easier to work with, so trim while slightly damp. After giving kiddos a nice wash, towel dry and brush out any tangles. It will be much easier to measure and see clear lines while the hair is wet. Keep in mind, though, hair will get slightly shorter while it's dry, so cut cautiously.
Clippers Versus Shears12
Decide whether shears or clippers are the right tool for this haircut. There are many different types of tools out there, so it's important to choose the right one. Plus, cutting hair with scissors makes for a different style than when buzzing it off. Many recommend using both, specifically for boys haircuts to get it as precise as possible.
Gather Hair in Sections13
For girls' cuts, it's important to gather the hair into sections. Especially for kids with thick locks, it's necessary to separate it out. Use a wide-tooth comb to get the most accurate section. Part the hair from the back of one ear over the top of the head to the back of the other ear and pin with a hair clip.
Sit On Someone's Lap14
For kids that are really anxious, sometimes having a parent or guardian to comfort them is crucial. If a tot is really frightened by the scissors, then they might do better while sitting on someone's lap. Also, it helps keep them under control and still. As long as they are still and straight in the lap then it could be a huge help to the trimmer.
Timing Is Everything15
Only parents will know when the best time for a haircut is for their specific kid. Kids need to be calm and still for a cut, but also able to keep their heads up. If a child is feeling rowdy, then it may not be the time to sit them down for a trim. But, if they have the perfect distraction, like a good movie, then they might be able to work at any point.
Sit Straight and Tall16
Many people are frustrated when their kids' cut comes out uneven. Oftentimes that's the consequence of a tilted head. When kids are sitting straight and tall, then it's much easier to cut a straight line. Try having a movie or something playing directly in front of their eyeline so that they are looking straight ahead for the chop.
Go With the Grain17
When using clippers, make sure to cut with the "grain" of the hair. That means cut the hair in the same direction that it grows. When making the trim, this will ensure that the hair grows out in the best way possible. Plus, it gets the closest cut.
Use the Ponytail Method for Bangs18
Trimming bangs can be frustrating. They almost always come out uneven, and looking worse than they did before. With this mom's easy ponytail method it ensures a straight and polished chop. Just gather the kids' hair into two ponytails at the base of their scalp, leaving out the perfect amount of hair for their bangs.
Get Them at Eye-Level19
In the safest way possible, try to get the kids at eye level for their haircut. Whether that means moms are kneeling on the ground next to their seated little ones, or kids are in high up highchairs, it will make for an easier experience. Cutting at eye level lets parents see exactly what they're doing from a straight on view, as opposed to looking down on their kids heads. Make sure to seat them on top of a sheet to catch all of that fallen hair, it will make cleanup a breeze.
When In Doubt Throw A Bow On It20
Give parents a break during this difficult time. For those who have never cut hair before, giving their kids a trim can be extremely daunting. If the cut comes out wonky, then just throw a bow or hair pin on. For boys, give them a baseball cap or a bandana to cover it up as it grows out.