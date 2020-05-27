20 Hairstyles That Debunk the Myth Plus-Size Woman Can't Have Short Hair

Image: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images



JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images There's a totally bogus assumption that curvy women can't rock short hair, but we're here to prove that it's completely false. Strong, body positive celebrities and influencers have shown off their hairstyles, and it completely debunks that myth. Many people claim that chopping off their hair was a transformative — literally — experience. Getting a brand new look can make one feel refreshed and new. Nobody should let societal pressures keep them from trying out a style that they're passionate about. Just because some people claim round faces don't look good with short styles, doesn't mean they are correct. There are plenty of people out there that sport a short chop and look absolutely stunning, no matter their size.

Short hair can be perfect for busy women, especially moms. There's much less hair to style and maintain. A quick swipe of a brush and boom! out the door, whereas with long locks it sometimes takes far more upkeep. Many plus-size women steer clear of short looks because they worry that they can't pull off the bold look, but that couldn't be further from the truth. There's no shame in going bold with beauty, and vibrant colors can bring life to any dull look. Taking the plunge and chopping off long locks can make a drastic difference in one's appearance. Most of the time, it's totally worth it. Feeling a little nervous about taking that risk? Plus-size women can absolutely pull off a shorter look, and these influencers and celebs will prove it. Check out 20 new styles that will completely ease any fears about going for a major chop.