20 Hairstyles That Debunk the Myth Plus-Size Woman Can't Have Short Hair

There's a totally bogus assumption that curvy women can't rock short hair, but we're here to prove that it's completely false. Strong, body positive celebrities and influencers have shown off their hairstyles, and it completely debunks that myth. Many people claim that chopping off their hair was a transformative — literally — experience. Getting a brand new look can make one feel refreshed and new. Nobody should let societal pressures keep them from trying out a style that they're passionate about. Just because some people claim round faces don't look good with short styles, doesn't mean they are correct. There are plenty of people out there that sport a short chop and look absolutely stunning, no matter their size.
Short hair can be perfect for busy women, especially moms. There's much less hair to style and maintain. A quick swipe of a brush and boom! out the door, whereas with long locks it sometimes takes far more upkeep. Many plus-size women steer clear of short looks because they worry that they can't pull off the bold look, but that couldn't be further from the truth. There's no shame in going bold with beauty, and vibrant colors can bring life to any dull look. Taking the plunge and chopping off long locks can make a drastic difference in one's appearance. Most of the time, it's totally worth it. Feeling a little nervous about taking that risk? Plus-size women can absolutely pull off a shorter look, and these influencers and celebs will prove it. Check out 20 new styles that will completely ease any fears about going for a major chop.
Danielle Brooks looks fierce with her short cropped look.1
The Orange Is The New Black-star has had a bevy of hairstyles, and loves to show them off on the red carpet. Brooks has had cropped finger waves at the 2018 SAG Awards, and recently revealed a curly super-short style at the 2019 NAACP Awards. The actor looked confident and fierce in her vibrant maxi dress, and her hair completely accentuated her face shape. The short look let her beautiful face shine.
Brooks' hair was twisted into millions of tiny curls.2
The celeb gave fans a closer look at the intricate style on her Instagram. Her short hair was gathered into tiny curls with a metallic accessory intertwined in her hair. Brooks gave her stylists a shout-out in her caption. "Thank you for creating what we like to call “The Million Curl March” love working with these two creatives," she wrote. Her makeup was done by Michael D. Patterson and her curls were perfected by Tish Celestine.
Curvy women can definitely pull off the shaved undercut.3
This edgy, androgynous look is perfect for those looking for an out-of-the-box style. The fade hairstyle was traditionally reserved for men, but these strong women are proving they can rock the look just as much. This curvy queen is looking fierce with the short-sides, long-top look. This style works best for people who have a slight wave to their hair.
Instagram Influencer Gabi Gregg chopped her curls and looked so chic.4
Gabi Gregg proved that she didn't need tons of length to look feminine and chic. Her curly bob looks so healthy and natural. Gregg is a natural hair icon, and has inspired many to ditch the weaves and wigs and embrace their curly girl status. This summery look is even more fresh and spunky thanks to the bouncy head of curls Gregg has.
Sometimes less is absolutely more.5
This sleek, '20s-inspired pixie cut is perfect for this gorgeous gal. The platinum color looks chic and simple. This look is runway ready, and is perfect for shopping around the city. The short chop is edgy and fashion-forward.
Ericka Hart went for a bright and beautiful color.6
Hart went for the bold look with this orange fade. The sides of her hair are shaved completely, but she still has a vibrant orange mop on top of her head. It takes true confidence to pull this off, which she is not short of. "Felt cute, wont delete later as I have no issue with commitment whatsoever," her caption reads.
Marie Southard Ospina has major retro vibes with her short chop.7
I'm loving this '50s-esque bob. Ospina is embracing her chic curly bob, and styling it to perfection. The beauty and style influencer has a retro style that matches the cropped look. Ospina's style includes adorable curly baby bangs that she can pin up or wear loose.
The look is just as cute in a bright pink shade.8
A vibrant color is the perfect remedy for some confidence. Shake loose any insecurity by showing off a bold new shade. Ospina made the perfect choice to go for a hot pink look, and it completely paid off. It looks so sweet with a few hairpins and accessories.
Marie reclaimed her confidence when she made a bold chop.9
The influencer opted for the edgy fade style, and hasn't gone back to long hair since. In an interview with Refinery29, Ospina described her long hair as "armor" and the new uncomfortable chop helped her feel true liberation.
"In allowing my long hair to serve as my armor, I eventually grew to correlate it with my identity in ways that weren’t necessarily benefiting me. I assumed that if it ever went, so too would my femininity, or the strength I derive from traditionally 'feminine' things like makeup, dresses, or domestic badassery," Ospina wrote.
Ratnadevi Manokaran isn't hiding behind her hair and embraces a blond pixie look.10
Manokaran is emboldened by her blond pixie style, and looks so chic in this velvet navy dress. In her caption, she speaks about feeling isolated and finding a community of people with the same values. "I believed that I was alone for so long that a lot of the things I did, my values and my life perceptions made me feel very very isolated from my friends and family but the older I grow and the more true I am to myself I draw people who share the same values as me and I don’t feel so alone," she wrote.
And, she looks just as cute with her brunette curly bob.11
Manokaran's short brunette bob looks like a classic '90s mom haircut, and we love it. The style looks casual and breezy, and totally easy to replicate. Anyone with thick curls like these can pull of the short wavy chop.
Minerva Siegel is totally goth chic with a jet black bob and baby bangs.12
Baby bangs with a blunt bob just screams goth-chic. For anyone with a darker side, this jet black look can be inspiration. Siegel's hair has a few piecey layers that fall casually out of the sides of ponytails or updos. The star of her look has to be those bangs, though.
Plus, it looks so vibrant and funky in this bright red shade.13
Siegel had a similar chop with this firetruck red shade. The style has retro, edgy vibes. Not to mention, Siegel has some incredible makeup skills. I'm living for her strong cat-eye wing liner.
This red bob is giving true 'Little Mermaid' vibes.14
Is this Princess Ariel, I really can't tell? The adorable ginger bob looks cute and chic. Blunt bobs and bangs are a daring choice, but when it works it's totally worth it. The look is so perfect with this striped one-piece bathing suit.
Aarti Olivia Dubey has a chic pixie cut that perfectly frames her face.15