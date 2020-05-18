20 Genius Makeup Hacks That Every Woman Needs in Her Life

Image: iStock



iStock

Makeup is the great equalizer, especially if a girl knows what she’s doing and how to use it to her advantage. No one wants to look like a clown. Some girls are late bloomers and came to the makeup party later. Other have been semi-pro makeup artists their whole life. No matter the case, we can all use genius makeup hacks to save us both time and money.

The bottom line is this: all women deserve to feel beautiful. Whether a woman’s chosen beauty guru is a vlogger on YouTube or a 12-year-old contouring savant on TikTok, we should all be able to love the skin we’re in without spending hours in the mirror applying makeup or spending an exorbitant amount of money to purchase products. Makeup may be an art form, but luckily for us, it can be taught. Here are awesome makeup hacks that every woman needs in her life.