20 Tattoos Every Proud Nurse Will Want

Instagram/tattoosbydannyfrost The world has been flipped upside down. Kids are finishing up their school years at home, parents are working from home and trying to manage the house at the same time and everyone is trying to stay safe and healthy. One thing has been constant though: The nurses who have always been there for the sick stepping up and putting their lives on the line for everyone now. They should be proud and whether it's now or later, they deserve to show off exactly who they are.

Nurses have a special bond with one another and an even greater bond between themselves and the profession. Their patients test their patience, but ask any nurse and they'll likely tell you they wouldn't trade what they do for the world. It's hard work but it's rewarding. And since it is much more than a job, it's a lifestyle, it is the perfect sources of inspiration for a tattoo. To help nurses choose future ink, we pulled together the perfect tattoo inspiration for the nurses who love their job and love saving lives. Whether it's represented with a stethoscope or heartbeats, here are some tattoos just for nurses. They deserve it.