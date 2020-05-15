20 Tattoos Every Proud Nurse Will Want

Instagram/tattoosbydannyfrost
The world has been flipped upside down. Kids are finishing up their school years at home, parents are working from home and trying to manage the house at the same time and everyone is trying to stay safe and healthy. One thing has been constant though: The nurses who have always been there for the sick stepping up and putting their lives on the line for everyone now. They should be proud and whether it's now or later, they deserve to show off exactly who they are.
Nurses have a special bond with one another and an even greater bond between themselves and the profession. Their patients test their patience, but ask any nurse and they'll likely tell you they wouldn't trade what they do for the world. It's hard work but it's rewarding. And since it is much more than a job, it's a lifestyle, it is the perfect sources of inspiration for a tattoo. To help nurses choose future ink, we pulled together the perfect tattoo inspiration for the nurses who love their job and love saving lives. Whether it's represented with a stethoscope or heartbeats, here are some tattoos just for nurses. They deserve it.
Traditional Nurse1
The heart of every tattoo is the art and soul behind it and this tattoo of a nurse with a cross and heart certainly is that. It's a pretty popular nurse image that folks have gotten to pay tribute to nurses. Although the nurse image could be anyone in one's life.
Wonder Woman Nurse2
This one is an obvious metaphor that we absolutely love, especially during this national pandemic when nurses are one of the few people battling the virus every single day. Therefore, an image of a nurse with a Wonder Woman uniform on while she puts on her cape aka mask is perfect.
Heartbeat RN Symbols3
This tattoo is simple but has a pop of color and the symbols that represent the nursing profession. Those symbols are a stethoscope and a traditional nurse cap hooked together by the heartbeat symbol.
Nurses Are Superheroes4
This tattoo is a little less obvious with the superhero metaphor but it means the exact same thing. For a tattoo like this, pay homage to a nurse with an image of one with their mask on and add some flowers at the bottom. Add "superheroes" to the top just to drive the point home.
"Faith Heal and Love"5
Healing is the main goal of everyone in the field of medicine and that includes nurses. So having a quote that exemplifies that mission is a great tattoo idea. "Faith Heal and Love"—a play on faith, hope and love—makes for a special nurse quote.
Nurse in Cursive6
Nurse tattoos can also make great, chic tattoos for the back or down the spine like this one here. It says "nurse" in beautiful cursive as the middle part of a stethoscope. It's simple and a solid option for folks who love script tattoos.
Nurse Hat7
Speaking but simple, nurse hats have long been one of the images people think of when they think of nurses so why not commemorate that as a tattoo? Have it plain or add dates or names to it. It's simple and small enough to fit anywhere on the body.
Infinity Stethoscope8
Infinity symbols mean forever and once someone is a nurse, between saving lives and helping those in need, they always will be. So it makes sense to show off that forever commitment with a stethoscope infinity symbol. A great foot tattoo idea.
All of the RN Symbols9
Speaking of symbols, nurses may love and want all of them but not sure how to include them all together in a tattoo in a fitting way. Now, we see it's possible with this tattoo as a fun example. It has "RN," a heartbeat, drawn heart and Caduceus symbol.
Heart Stethoscope10