'Golden Girls' Face Masks Are Officially a Thing

Despite making its debut in the '80s, the sitcom The Golden Girls has endured for generations. Watching four best friends find fun, life, and love after everything from grown children to divorce and spousal loss can be like a salve to weary mind. And as we are in the weariest of times, it's nice to know these forever gal pals are here for us like the true friends they are.
-
While we won't be throwing a party anytime soon, we WILL be rocking this unabashed, delightful face masks.
Available in eight different Golden Girl styles, these face masks are only $14.99 each and come with three insertable filters. You can also buy multiple mask and filter combos if you feel you need more than one of the bad girls in your life.
(Spoiler: You do)
-
Out of the eight styles, there are three group ones to choose from.
-
-
There are also individual characters to flaunt.
-
Times are tough, remember to do quirky things that will make you smile.
Share this Story