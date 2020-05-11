20 Matching Tattoos That Aren't Super Cheesy

We're in full isolation mode here in lots of parts of the US. While some states may be opening up, others will open up eventually and when that happens, it's a given that lots of people will want to get fresh ink. Why not get matching tattoos? There's nothing like a global pandemic to see who will have their loved one's back forever and through hard times. It's time to just take the plunge and get the tats with that special person (or people).
Of course, it's hard enough to nail down a tattoo idea when it's just one person looking to get one, let alone finding a tattoo idea that both people want on their bodies forever. But that's what makes the experience special. The tattoo will be one of the things that means something to each person and they'll have it with them forever. Whether it's parents and their adult children looking to get matching tattoos or couples or best friends, there are awesome tattoo ideas out there -- from Disney lovers to quote appreciators to animal or heart lovers. We've rounded up some of the coolest coordinating tattoos that aren't cheesy in the least.
-
Bow & Arrow1
While tattoos like the infinity sign and anchor didn't make this list, that doesn't mean we don't appreciate a good symbol tat. We found this bow and arrow body art that is perfect for those who love symbolism but these are not too cliché.
-
Lion & Lioness2
These coordinating tattoos are perfect for duos or couples that love The Lion King or just lions in general. One person can be a lioness and the other the lion to show how the two animals complement each other and love each other, too. After all, there is no Simba without Nala. Both equally fierce.
-
-
Koi Fish3
For art that pays homage to beautiful koi fish, these koi matching tattoos serve as inspiration. They can each stand alone, but like fish in a pond, they can be always be spotted with another fish by their side. Plus the color are absolutely beautiful.
-
Mini Wine Glasses4
Friends or couples or family who drink wine together, stay together. That's a bond so deep it has to be commemorated. Doing so with a tiny wine glass in a hidden place is a way to do that. It's not too crazy, but still cute and meaningful.
-
-
'Where You Lead, I Will Follow' Quote5
Sometimes photos speak a thousand words, but what if words and images together mean even more? That's the idea behind this tattoo which has one quote split between two people. Together, it says "Where You Lead, I Will Follow" which is super sweet. But it can be done with any kind of quote.
-
Pinky Promise6
Pinky promises are the unofficial official sign of a forever pact. These seem like the perfect matching tattoos for best friends who've been together since they were young enough to fully believe in a pinky promise. BFFs are truly forever.
-
-
Cacti7
Sometimes, matching tattoos are super vulnerable, but other times they can just be meaningful to the two people who have them and that's OK, too. Case in point: these adorable cacti tattoos that also have matching color coordination going on.
-
Palm Hearts8
The simpler the better is key when it comes to some people, and that's the idea behind these chic palm heart tattoos. They're cute and subtle but also meaningful. When everyone is together, it looks even cooler. Plus, it's pretty low commitment for those who are nervous.
-
-
Minimal Moon Phases9
Ever heard the phrase a person is someone's moon and stars? For those who believe that, or want to feel the comfort of knowing someone shares the same moon they do, these phase of the moon tattoos are just right. And there are lots of phases to choose from.
-
Holding Hands10