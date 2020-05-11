20 Matching Tattoos That Aren't Super Cheesy



Instagram/seventh._.sense We're in full isolation mode here in lots of parts of the US. While some states may be opening up, others will open up eventually and when that happens, it's a given that lots of people will want to get fresh ink. Why not get matching tattoos? There's nothing like a global pandemic to see who will have their loved one's back forever and through hard times. It's time to just take the plunge and get the tats with that special person (or people).

Of course, it's hard enough to nail down a tattoo idea when it's just one person looking to get one, let alone finding a tattoo idea that both people want on their bodies forever. But that's what makes the experience special. The tattoo will be one of the things that means something to each person and they'll have it with them forever. Whether it's parents and their adult children looking to get matching tattoos or couples or best friends, there are awesome tattoo ideas out there -- from Disney lovers to quote appreciators to animal or heart lovers. We've rounded up some of the coolest coordinating tattoos that aren't cheesy in the least.