17 Hilarious Tweets About Getting Dressed While Sheltering at Home

We’re entering into week eleven hundred of isolation thanks to this worldwide health crisis and so much has changed. Kids are around us all the time, some of us are baking bread instead of looking over spreadsheets, and working from home while trying to homeschool kids has taken over. We’ve changed how we eat since we can only go to the store once a week and we’re lucky if we can find everything on our list.

The way we’re getting dressed has changed too. In some part it’s because many of us are working from home and we’ve realized just how overrated pants are. Others are stressed and taking some reprieve in indulgent foods. It doesn’t matter the reason, getting dressed while staying home all day has changed us and thanks to Twitter, we’ve got an inside look at just how much getting dressed is different now.