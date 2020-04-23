Boyfriend 'Shames' Girlfriend Into Shaving Legs & Doesn't See What He Did Wrong

iStock
Believe it or not, gentlemen, women aren't violating "female laws" by not shaving their bodies so they are as smooth as a wet dolphin. Body hair, along with everything else related to a woman's physique, is a personal choice. While it's perfectly ok to have a preference, there is no point at which it is ok to make a woman feel obligated to change her physical appearance.
However, one young man on Reddit doesn't see how telling his girlfriend "playfully" that she should shave her legs is wrong.
-
"My girlfriend of two years isn’t exactly the hippie ... 'my hairy body is beautiful' type," he began explaining.
"But she definitely never developed the habit of shaving consistently. She says it takes a long time (she’s very tall so that makes sense for her legs), her skin is sensitive so she’s prone to bad razor burn, and she always manages to nick herself and bleed a lot. She pretty much only shaves when the hair is physically irritating her skin."
-
While he says he doesn't have a problem with it and loves her for who she is, he has a preference for smooth skin because: "Who wouldn’t, right?"
Earlier in the evening the couple was showering together and she mentioned how she thought it was time to shave her underarms.
"She said the hair was starting to get on her nerves and she wanted it gone. Once she finished that up, she turned to her legs and said something along the lines of 'I think these are gonna be up next soon. That hair is starting to bother me too.'"
-
-
According to the boyfriend, her hair was long -- emphasis on the long.
"...even the lightness of the strands couldn’t cover up how much was there.," he wrote. "It was bad. So, a bit harshly and sarcastically I will admit, I said 'yeah, you think it’s time to shave your legs? How long has it been?' She looked at me for a moment then started getting weepy-eyed, so I asked her what the deal was and she said 'I thought it didn’t bother you that I don’t shave. It hasn’t been an issue this whole relationship and now I feel like I’m being shamed.'”
-
At this point the boyfriend tried to defend himself and say that he he doesn't care but does prefer touching smooth legs and underarms.
"She remained pretty quiet, so I started trying to coax her out of the shower so we could finish up and be done. She refused, saying that she was gonna go ahead and shave her legs. I just left the bathroom. A WHOLE [EXPLETITIVE] HALF HOUR later she emerged, presented her smooth legs to me, and has been sitting quietly since then."
-
-
Now the boyfriend is frustrated at his girlfriend's reaction.
"I’m frustrated that she’s acting mad at me for agreeing that she should do something she already said she wanted to do, and I just have to know if I should feel bad and say sorry or if I should just let her get her moping out then move on."
-
A lot of filks had the same question: Is this dude for real?
"Every time I read stories like this I'm amazed at how men who are supposed to be in love with their girlfriends still manage to prioritize their preference for a certain body type or certain grooming habits over their girlfriend's own personal preferences and physical comfort," wrote one user, who essentially read him for filth. "Even if you don't care about the trouble and pain shaving causes her, have you ever stopped to think that because her legs grow hair means it's supposed to be there? That it's natural? That you shouldn't be such a spineless idiot and try to make her think that it's gross to have hair on her body?"
-
-
Others made their opinion know by pointing out the hypocrisy of his statements in the funniest way. possible.
"'I don’t mind your penis BUUUUT I prefer bigger ones,'" one use joking wrote. "'Oh hey why are you ‘acting’ mad? I’m entitled to have a preference!'”
HA!
Ultimately the lesson this guy should take away from this? Keep your bodily comments to yourself.
Share this Story