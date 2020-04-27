20 Cityscape Tattoos That Keep Favorite Places Close To Heart



asyoulikeittattoo/Instagram People get new tattoos for all kinds of reasons, and a lot of the time, it's a way of representing something that's important to them -- and sometimes, that's a place. Whether this place happens to be their hometown, their favorite place to visit, or even just somewhere they dream about seeing someday, getting something to represent a location can be a really cute tattoo idea, and that includes tattoos that feature different skylines and city scapes. A lot of people opt for skyline tattoos of big cities like New York, but this style can look good (and unique) no matter where it's representing, even if it's just the countryside.

For anyone who's feeling especially homesick or bursting with hometown pride, these skyline tattoos can say it all without actually featuring any words -- unless, of course, that's an option the person getting the tattoo is interested in.

Thinking about getting a skyline tattoo, or just love admiring what other people have chosen? Read on for 20 cityscape tattoos that are absolutely gorgeous. Some are big, some are minimalistic, and some are even super colorful (we're talking neons, y'all), but they're all so unique. Hopefully, they can supply some inspiration for a little future ink, because surely, one of these pretty designs will speak to someone out there!

It can definitely be hard settling on a new tattoo (they are permanent, after all), but one of these cityscape tattoos could end up being the perfect fit.