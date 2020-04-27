20 Cityscape Tattoos That Keep Favorite Places Close To Heart

People get new tattoos for all kinds of reasons, and a lot of the time, it's a way of representing something that's important to them -- and sometimes, that's a place. Whether this place happens to be their hometown, their favorite place to visit, or even just somewhere they dream about seeing someday, getting something to represent a location can be a really cute tattoo idea, and that includes tattoos that feature different skylines and city scapes. A lot of people opt for skyline tattoos of big cities like New York, but this style can look good (and unique) no matter where it's representing, even if it's just the countryside.
For anyone who's feeling especially homesick or bursting with hometown pride, these skyline tattoos can say it all without actually featuring any words -- unless, of course, that's an option the person getting the tattoo is interested in.
Thinking about getting a skyline tattoo, or just love admiring what other people have chosen? Read on for 20 cityscape tattoos that are absolutely gorgeous. Some are big, some are minimalistic, and some are even super colorful (we're talking neons, y'all), but they're all so unique. Hopefully, they can supply some inspiration for a little future ink, because surely, one of these pretty designs will speak to someone out there!
It can definitely be hard settling on a new tattoo (they are permanent, after all), but one of these cityscape tattoos could end up being the perfect fit.
London Icons1
According to the caption on this Instagram post, this person decided to get this tattoo to commemorate running the London marathon, and it's an excellent choice. It looks so cute and clean with these lines, and the icons are totally recognizable, like the London Eye and Big Ben -- and the 26.2 to represent how far she ran.
The Sydney Skyline2
Any fans of the land down under are probably loving this tattoo! So many icons from Sydney are featured here and artfully sketched, including the Sydney Opera House. For anyone who lives in Sydney, had an unforgettable visit there, or dreams of being in Australia someday, this tattoo could be the perfect choice.
The Mountain & The City3
It can definitely be hard to decide if we love the mountains or the city better -- they're so different that it's hard to compare them. But why choose between them when it's possible to get a tattoo that features both? Yep, this one takes up a lot of real estate, but it's also gorgeous, especially with the vibrant watercolors.
The New York Skyline4
Those who love the Big Apple or call New York home may end up loving this skyline tattoo. Another outline that's brought to life with watercolors, this one features the Statue of Liberty prominently in the middle of the piece, and even includes the New York Yankees logo, too.
Views of Calcutta5
This skyline may not be as familiar to those of us who aren't world travelers, but that makes it even more unique -- and the cartoonish artwork is so well done. This one is showing off the icons of Calcutta, and it goes all the way around the arm. So cool!
World Traveler6
Why include just one city in a tattoo when it's possible to include many different favorites? This tattoo features icons from all over the world, including the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building, Big Ben, and the London Eye, all together at once.
Combining Two Cities7
Another tattoo that combines two cities to create one cohesive piece. Here, we see the familiar New York skyline, along with the Flatirons, which is a rock formation found in Colorado. Of course, Colorado and NYC couldn't possibly be more different, but combined here, it just works.
Love For Detroit8
This incredibly detailed tattoo is perfect for a sports fan who loves Detroit, because not only is the Michigan city's skyline prominently featured, but so are the logos for the local athletic teams, from the Detroit Pistons to the Redwings. Pretty awesome!
Views of Valencia9
Ever want to represent a city in Spain that ties back to family roots or even a memorable trip? This skyline tattoo of Valencia, Spain, couldn't be more perfect. It's simple yet super detailed at the same time, and we're in awe of how clean all these lines are.
NYC at Night10
In case anyone hasn't noticed, the New York skyline has quickly become a popular one when it comes to tattoos, but this one is different than the others we've seen so far. It's minimalistic and super cute, and the addition of the moon in the sky really makes it unique.
The Montreal Skyline11
For those looking to show love to this popular Canadian city, it doesn't get much better than this. The skyline is well represented here, but what we are really impressed by is the way the colors fade. It would have been easy to keep it to line work, here, but the fading really adds something extra.
Skyline Through Sunglasses12
There are so many skyline tattoos out there that look relatively similar, but this one is truly a unique take. Not only does it include the silhouette of a skyline, but it's viewed through a pair of sunglasses during a beautiful orange sunset. This one is definitely an eye catcher.
Kansas City Love13
Anyone here from Missouri? This tattoo is a great way to represent a hometown in such a cute way. This skyline leaves nothing to the imagination -- "Kansas City" is labeled in an adorable font -- and looking at the video that's also posted with this pic shows that everything from the trees to the city has been included.
Toronto14
Another Canadian city is represented here, and we can't get over all the details that have been included. Such great shading on all those city buildings, and then, the trees next to it are just as beautiful. The added coordinates of the city at the bottom is such a nice touch.
Meet Me in St. Louis15
Here, we have the St. Louis skyline -- and it's definitely a beautiful one. Aside from all the pretty buildings, the iconic Gateway Arch is also prominently featured, front and center. There's no mistaking what city this is meant to be!
More Love For New York16
This is really cool -- it looks like it was drawn on in pen, but it's permanent! And not only does this tattoo include the skyline of New York, but also the lyrics to one of the most well known tunes about the city: "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.
European Sights17
Another tattoo that combines multiple city icons into one, this time featuring different sights across Europe. Paris and Barcelona are both represented here, and this could be the perfect tattoo for someone who's spent some unforgettable time across the pond.
In Bright Colors18
Most of these tattoos are in black and white only feature one skyline, so this one totally jumps out from the rest. Those colors are so vibrant, and they work so well together as each skyline overlaps. Is this a big piece? Yes. But it's also gorgeous.
Across The Back19
Speaking of large tattoos, here's another one -- this one spans across the entire back of this woman's body, from shoulder to shoulder, which is impressive enough. But the design of the Rostock, Germany skyline is so well done, along with the birds holding it up at each end.
Colors of Miami20
Miami is a colorful, bright, vibrant city, so it only makes sense that a tattoo featuring its buildings would be, too. These neon colors really pop on the skin in this tattoo, and we're loving the palm trees on each end. Looks so authentic to the city it's representing!