16 Hysterical Haircut Fails That Prove Why We Need To Leave It To the Professionals



Twitter A lot of things are constantly changing in our world these days because of current events -- more than ever before, we're spending time in our homes, unable to visit businesses we'd normally frequent. Unfortunately, included in those businesses are hair salons, and that means that many people are taking matters into their own hands and deciding to give themselves haircuts. There's just one problem, though: Being that most of us don't happen to be professionals. social distancing is resulting in some seriously disastrous (and hilarious) haircut fails.

Honestly, nobody is good at something they've never done before (or even something they've only done a couple of times), so we can't expect people to be a master the second they pick up a pair of clippers. But somehow, the results are even funnier than we'd ever imagined.

Read on for hilarious examples of the kind of haircut fails that have been happening at home, thanks to the people kind enough to share their misfortune with the rest of the world so we could all have a good laugh. It's hard to sit tight and wait on a haircut from a pro right now, but after seeing these photos, it might be a better idea to just live with hair a little more unruly than usual for awhile before we pull out the scissors and the clippers ourselves.

Thinking about cutting hair at home? Look at these photos and then decide, once it's clear how truly wrong an at home salon session can really go.