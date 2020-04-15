16 Hysterical Haircut Fails That Prove Why We Need To Leave It To the Professionals

A lot of things are constantly changing in our world these days because of current events -- more than ever before, we're spending time in our homes, unable to visit businesses we'd normally frequent. Unfortunately, included in those businesses are hair salons, and that means that many people are taking matters into their own hands and deciding to give themselves haircuts. There's just one problem, though: Being that most of us don't happen to be professionals. social distancing is resulting in some seriously disastrous (and hilarious) haircut fails.
Honestly, nobody is good at something they've never done before (or even something they've only done a couple of times), so we can't expect people to be a master the second they pick up a pair of clippers. But somehow, the results are even funnier than we'd ever imagined.
Read on for hilarious examples of the kind of haircut fails that have been happening at home, thanks to the people kind enough to share their misfortune with the rest of the world so we could all have a good laugh. It's hard to sit tight and wait on a haircut from a pro right now, but after seeing these photos, it might be a better idea to just live with hair a little more unruly than usual for awhile before we pull out the scissors and the clippers ourselves.
Thinking about cutting hair at home? Look at these photos and then decide, once it's clear how truly wrong an at home salon session can really go.
A Kid Behind the Clippers1
Desperate times call for desperate measures -- especially when kids are getting stir-crazy at home and need some entertainment ASAP, and Dad also happens to need a haircut. Combine the two, and the results are going to look a little something like this... not quite the same experience he'd get from a professional.
So Far, So Bad2
Attempting an at home haircut can be tough enough, and then add in the fact that someone might be using clippers who's never had to use them before? Yep, that's a real challenge... and unfortunately, it doesn't always go as smoothly as we'd hope, as evidenced by the choppy fade this haircut has going on here.
Mullet Power3
In the year 2020, mullets aren't exactly in, but when we have to take haircutting into our own hands (literally), they're becoming more of a possibility. After all, it's pretty hard to get an even cut without having the kind of training that actual barbers do. And at least this guy seems to be totally embracing his mullet (for now).
Not Quite Right4
It's not always a smooth fade that's the issue when it comes to home haircuts. Sometimes, being inexperienced with clippers can also lead to a random chunk being taken out on accident here and there. Fortunately, it seems like this guy wears it well -- at least until he's able to fix it, that is. It's definitely a unique look!
Bad News For the Barber5
While we totally get what this tweet is saying (and have a feeling hair professionals from all over are seriously cringing at the haircuts that are happening right now), we'd like to argue another perspective. These bad haircuts are actually good news for barbers, because so many people will need real haircuts when this is all over... and learning they can't do it themselves means they'll keep going to the pros!
A Mohawk, Kind Of6
It's hard enough to achieve a mohawk, even in a salon -- not all hair professionals are able to achieve a perfect version of this style. So doing it at home? Yeah, that's even more risky, and we can see what happens when someone takes that kind of risk themselves. Probably not the best haircut this dude has ever had.
A Missing Piece7
Overall, this haircut isn't too terrible -- after all, it's shorter, which is what we're all trying to achieve when we cut our hair. But it's hard to miss that chunk missing from above this guy's ear, which kind of takes away from how normal the rest of it looks. Does he have any other choice but to shave the rest off?!
A Small Mistake8
Speaking of chunks missing... that's also happening in this haircut here. Any attempt at cutting hair under these conditions is a noble one, but this is a pretty glaring issue that seems to have happened by letting the clippers slip -- a huge no no. Unfortunately, this is a lesson some people have to learn the hard way...
A Dead Battery9
This haircut was, sadly, the result of an equipment fail -- or in other words, failure to prepare by the hair cutter himself. As this person explains in their Instagram caption, their clippers died while their friend was still in the middle of performing this haircut, which meant he was left this look... at least until the clipper was charged again.
Lots of Layers10
Some people spend a lot of money on a stylist who can cut their hair into layers for maximum volume, but we have a feeling this wasn't what this kid (or his mom) had in mind during this particular haircut. It can definitely be hard to figure out clippers for the first time, so it's no surprise that her first attempt didn't come out quite as she'd hoped.
A Funny Moment11
Okay, these two are definitely too cute. It can be a bummer to get a bad haircut, but right now, there aren't a lot of options, and this couple decided to make the best of it and have fun with it. This video is definitely worth watching for anyone in need of a pick me up -- we're loving their sense of humor about the whole thing.
Not That Bad12
Well, actually, it might be that bad, but we have to give this wife some major props for at least attempting to give her husband a haircut, since it would have definitely been a lot harder for him to do it himself. We just hope he wasn't too upset when he saw the finished product (even though we'd be a little devastated ourselves).
One Word: Yikes13
Here's another example of letting kids be the one to drive the clippers -- yep, it's not exactly a great look. But we have no doubt that this man's grandchildren had a total blast getting to cut his hair, and it's something they'll probably remember forever... and if he was just going to shave it anyway, no harm done!
The Moe Look14
As we've established while seeing the many, many other haircuts here, it seems to be the bottom half of the head where people really struggle, proving exactly why we tip barbers so much when we get professional haircuts. It's no easy task, and sometimes, it leads to this very Three Stooges kind of look.
The Quarantine Fade15
Like we said, that fade is the hardest part of a haircut, and not everyone is a natural at it. We have to give this lady props for giving it a shot, though -- and we hope her boyfriend doesn't mind his new 'do, because it was sweet of her to try. Maybe with a little practice, she'll get better... but hopefully, he'll be able to get out and get a real haircut before that happens.
Another Fade Fail16
The fade strikes again -- and we don't see any option for this poor dude other than just shaving off all of his hair and letting it grow back in before the next attempt. An attempt was certainly made, though... so he has to at least appreciate that part of it. Still, we can't blame him if he's not thrilled with this haircut!