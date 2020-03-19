Coronavirus Nails Are a Thing & People Are Furious

nail_sunny/Instagram
We all have different ways of coping with the current health crisis, and dark humor is absolutely a valid way to deal, but sometimes others think it crosses the line.
Apparently, these whacky health crisis nails were the straw that broke the camel's back for dozens of people online.
-
Nail Sunny, famous (and sometimes notorious) for its wild nail designs, came up with an "ode" to the current health drama, and people are appalled.
-
The reasons people are upset? For one, the hand featuring people shows a design that looks an awful lot like they are of Asian descent.
Some conceded that the artistry was impressive but the choices were questionable.
"Obviously this is triggering for many but the art is amazing, wrote one Instagram user. "It wouldn't be as offensive if the characters weren't Asian."
-
-
Many others just thought that it was done in total poor taste.
Under a sea of simple "no" comments, there were some who elaborated.
"Many families lost [their] loved ones. This is painful for many... may be not for you," wrote another user.
-
The nail salon also offered a photo of the thumbs with a caption that says "Stop Corona," but people weren't buying it.
-
-
All in all, people were not here for the virus nails, and think Nail Sunny should stick to lighter, funnier whacky nails like the toilet paper ones.
What a time to be alive, friends.
Whatever your convictions are about the nails, you have to admit -- they are pretty creative!
Share this Story