Coronavirus Nails Are a Thing & People Are Furious

nail_sunny/Instagram
Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon
Beauty & Style

covid nails
nail_sunny/Instagram

We all have different ways of coping with the current health crisis, and dark humor is absolutely a valid way to deal, but sometimes others think it crosses the line.

 Apparently, these whacky health crisis nails were the straw that broke the camel's back for dozens of people online. 

  • Nail Sunny, famous (and sometimes notorious) for its wild nail designs, came up with an "ode" to the current health drama, and people are appalled. 

    covid nails
    nail_sunny/Instagram

    On one hand, nails are decorated with a bulbous representation of the virus itself, which is enough of a head scratcher. On the other, there are people donning face masks, which is a stark reality essential workers and not the general public have to contend with. 

    • Advertisement

  • The reasons people are upset? For one, the hand featuring people shows a design that looks an awful lot like they are of Asian descent. 

    Some conceded that the artistry was impressive but the choices were questionable.

    "Obviously this is triggering for many but the art is amazing, wrote one Instagram user. "It wouldn't be as offensive if the characters weren't Asian."

  • Many others just thought that it was done in total poor taste.

    Under a sea of simple "no" comments, there were some who elaborated. 

    "Many families lost [their] loved ones. This is painful for many... may be not for you," wrote another user.

  • The nail salon also offered a photo of the thumbs with a caption that says "Stop Corona," but people weren't buying it.

    nail_sunny/Instagram

    "Please stop, this is makin me so uncomfortable, " wrote one user. 

    Now everyone, however, found it as "deeply" offensive as others.

    "I say good for you, nail art is about being creative and expressing ourselves," wrote one sympathetic user. "And these were very creative nails and for the people who don't like them, that's fine but social media should be for building each other up, not trolling. This is a great way to raise awareness because this is a serious event happening."

  • All in all, people were not here for the virus nails, and think Nail Sunny should stick to lighter, funnier whacky nails like the toilet paper ones.

    What a time to be alive, friends. 

    Whatever your convictions are about the nails, you have to admit -- they are pretty creative!

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement