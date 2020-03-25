17 Tattoo Ideas for Proud Boy Moms

We don't get to pick which children we get -- not that we'd ever trade our babies! -- and for some us, the boy mom life has chosen us. It's definitely something that comes with a lot of responsibility, raising our boys to grow up to be good men, and there's so much fun that comes along with it, too. Some boys are into sports and running around and getting dirty, others are more into art and music, and some are into a mixture of all of these things. Either way, raising these boys can be a seriously magical experience that leaves a mark on us as mothers forever, and for many of us, that also means wanting to get a new tattoo to commemorate this journey.
There are so many awesome ideas out there -- from tattoos that include baby's footprint and special details from their first moments of life to even representing the love between a mother and a son with Disney characters and animals.
Thinking of getting new ink to symbolize this time in life of motherhood and raising sons? Fortunately, it's a pretty popular idea, which means there are a lot of tattoo ideas out there for anyone who's looking for a little inspiration for this kind of addition to their collection.
Being a boy mom is unlike anything else, so why not celebrate it in this way? There's no doubt that, whatever you choose, it'll be a meaningful tattoo -- and even better than that, it'll be something that makes your kiddo feel special, too.
Everyone's Name1
Of course, there are plenty of moms out there who have or who have considered getting tattoos with their children's names included, but this mom of three sons decided to go for it with her whole brood. This is a cute choice for sure -- the font is feminine and whimsical, and it's cool that it weaves in so perfectly with the arrow design.
His Footprint2
There are few things more precious than those first footprints and handprints taken at the hospital when a baby is born, and this is a way to keep that footprint with us forever -- sooner rather than later, we won't be able to believe how tiny it was! This one looks exactly like the actual ink print itself, along with baby's birthday.
A Cute Drawing3
Looking for the perfect way to memorialize your son, just as he is right now? It's a cute idea to have him draw something sweet to tattoo, which will not only be preserved forever in ink, but there's no way a kid wouldn't think that was the coolest thing in the world. And when he's all grown up, you'll be thankful for the memory.
A Sweet Tribute4
This tattoo is so gorgeously done, with each individual element coming together so nicely. On the whole, it includes the tiny heart details, the doodle of a little boy, his name in such a pretty font, and his birthday, which means it would be easily customizable for the little guys in our lives, too. This is so adorable!
Mom of Boys5
Love being a mom of boys? This tattoo is one way to express it. It features a mom holding her two sons (one in each arm) from behind, with her hair in a messy bun -- yep, we all know that look! It's so sweet how the back of her shirt reads "mom of boys," and we love that this could be easily changed, depending on how many sons the mama in question might have.
Mama & Baby6
What a beautiful tribute to such a special time! This portrait of a mom cradling her baby (and kissing him on the forehead) is so sweet, and even includes his name to round the whole thing out. Unfortunately, they don't stay little forever, but this tattoo is one way to preserve those precious new baby months forever.
Swinging Away7
How sweet is this tattoo featuring a mom and her boys swinging together from the moon? It's magical just to look at it, and the way the mother and sons are drawn is truly so beautiful (and it even includes their names). For someone who's looking for something simple but meaningful, this tattoo could be the perfect choice.
A Disney Touch8
A good way to represent the love between a mother and son? Using some favorite Disney characters to do it -- and it's even more special if they happen to be your son's favorites, too. Here, we have Simba and his mom, all cuddled up. Such a nice tattoo for any Disney or Lion King fan that also means so much more at the same time.
Loving Her Son9
Here's another take on a mother holding her son, and it's a beautiful one. This drawing is a simple one, but it still says so much with so many beautiful details. We're loving the mom's messy braid, the way she's holding her baby, and how this tattoo perfectly represents a tender moment between a mother and her son.
Family Life10
For anyone looking for a tattoo about motherhood and family life that makes a huge impact, something like this might be exactly right. Mother and son are front and center here, as the biggest part of the tattoo, but the rest of the design includes the whole family, plus a bike! What a way to preserve these memories.
A Peaceful Moment11
Here's another take on the swing design, which seems to be very popular these days -- and it's so cute, it's easy to see why more and more moms are going for this kind of tattoo. This one is a bit simpler than other swinging tattoos we've seen, and we love the look of the mom's cascading hair and dress as she sits next to her son.
Floating Away12
Any big fans of doodle style tattoos out there? This one is super adorable! We love the artwork with the little boy holding onto the heart shaped balloon, especially since this one could be made to look like the little guy in your life, too. The details are small, but they're there -- and it's too cute how his name is perfectly worked into the string on the balloon.
Mother & Child13
Here's another take on a tattoo of a mother holding her son. Even though they're all based on the same concept, it's pretty cool how they are all so different, adding so much individuality to each tattoo. This art style is so beautiful, and really captures the love that exists between a mom and her kid -- and the red heart completes it.
That Unforgettable Moment14
After a baby is born, one of the earliest bonding moments we have is when they grab onto our thumbs with their tiny fingers, and it makes everything totally worth the wait. This tattoo perfectly captures that moment forever, and the details on the hands -- both baby's and mom's -- is pretty incredible, too.
Birth Stats15
Want to remember every moment of the first day your little guy came into the world? A tattoo like this one sums it all up pretty perfectly -- and in a cute way, too. Not only can you remember the size of baby boy's foot, but his birthday, name, weight, length, and even the time it took to bring him into the world can all be recorded here.
A Baby Elephant16
For anyone who's a fan of animals (especially elephants, in this particular case), this tattoo makes a pretty adorable choice. The little elephant art is a really cute way to represent a baby boy, and the vibrant rainbow colors really make this one eye catching. Super cute how baby's initials are also included here, too.
Simple & Sweet17
The minimalistic style of tattoos has been really popular lately, and for anyone who's loving that look, this tattoo might serve as the perfect inspiration. The lines are clean and steady, showing a close up version of mom and baby as she holds him close. This is such a sweet image -- and one that will look very familiar to plenty of moms out there.