17 'Girl Mom' Tattoos That Celebrate The Mother-Daughter Bond

It can be hard to understand for anyone who hasn't been through it, but once we become mothers, our entire worlds change -- and for many of us who have daughters, we immediately forge a bond that lasts a lifetime. When something important happens like this in life, many people opt to get new tattoos to represent that major life event on their bodies forever, and becoming a parent definitely falls into that category, including when it comes to girl moms. Little boys are good too (we love them!) but there's something so special that comes with raising a daughter (or daughters) that stays with us forever.
Being a girl mom does come with a lot of responsibility, after all. It's up to us to raise a little girl who will eventually grow into a strong, capable woman. We still haven't quite reached equality between men and women yet, but maybe our little ones will be the ones who grow up and keep fighting for it.
Read on for all kinds of tattoo inspiration for ladies out there who want to share that they're a girl mom loud and proud. All moms are incredible, but there's nothing wrong with celebrating that girl mom life -- and why not add some new ink to your body to make it official?
These tattoos range from simple to elaborate to all kinds of designs that fall somewhere in between. For anyone who's looking for a way to show off their mother/daughter bond through a new tattoo, hopefully, one of these ideas will do the trick.
-
Honoring a Daughter1
Looking for a simple, minimalistic way to represent a daughter? This tattoo is providing plenty of inspiration! From the tiny, stick figure little girl to the pretty text sharing her name and birthday are all too cute, and the pop of red in the heart really adds a lot to it. Best of all, this small tattoo could fit just about anywhere.
-
Mama & Baby Elephant2
Using animals and their babies is a sweet way to represent that mother and daughter bond, and so is the quote used in this tattoo: "Because of her, I will not fail," which has long been used to show the commitment a mom has towards her daughters. When we're moms, we simply don't have the option of letting our little ones down.
-
-
Stick Figure Family3
This is a simplistic and adorable tattoo representing a mother and daughter, relying on clean lines that make it super cute. Although in this case, both mom and daughter got matching tattoos, if kiddos are still too little for that, it'd be totally possible to combine these two into one -- and even personalize their hairstyles and outfits.
-
Her Little Girl4
It's crazy how beautiful a simple line drawing tattoo can be, just like this one that features a mother and daughter from behind. Everything about this is perfection, from their hairstyles (most moms will recognize that messy ponytail) to the cute little hearts surrounding the tattoo, the flowers, and even the daughter's name included.
-
-
A Sweet Embrace5
This tattoo is super low key and clean, but it still says so much. This mother and daughter are connected in one design, surrounded by hearts -- and we love that the mother's curly hair is a part of the tattoo, too, making it extra personal (and the daughter seems to have a little hair going on, too). So sweet!
-
Hand Drawn6
What better way to represent being a girl mom than letting the little girl in your life take part in the design of your tattoo? We know that her mom permanently inking her name and drawing on her body probably made her pretty special, and now, this sweet, childlike moment is preserved for her mom to look back on forever.
-
-
Just The Two of Them7
Another example of a super simple, small tattoo that shows a mother and daughter posing together from behind, and yet, it's still so different from the others! This time, they're wearing matching dresses and sporting matching buns, and they even have their legs crossed the same way, showing how connected moms and their little girls can be.
-
Two Birds8
Into the idea of representing your mother and daughter relationship with an animal, but not so into the elephant design? These birds might be a great jumping off point. Two tiny birds, sitting on a wire together -- they aren't colored in, but they totally could be. And a tattoo like this could easily be customized to be as simple or as elaborate as you want.
-
-
Sharing is Caring9
Loving something with a little color? This tattoo is fun and whimsical while showing the love between a mother and a daughter (in the form of a balloon, of course). Everything about this design is too cute -- the mom wearing a heart patterned dress, her daughter's polkadot one, the curly hair. This is super sweet!
-
The Light of Her Life10
This faceless outline of a mother and her daughter is a sweet image, and though it's simple, it says a lot about their bond and personalities. And just in case anyone was wondering what "enciendes luces en mi alma" means in English? It can be translated to "you light up my soul," which is how most moms feel about their daughters.
-
-
Mother of Girls11
Wanting to show love for more than one daughter in your life? This one could definitely do the job. Here, a mother is cradling both of her daughters, with her arm around her and her hair fading out to become part of the swirling design around it. With or without the text saying "mother's love," this tattoo could be a winner.
-
All Flowers12
It's hard to imagine a tattoo depicting the bond a mom has with her daughter more beautifully than this one. There's something so earthy and calm about this design, even in black and white -- but it could definitely look beautiful with some color, too. For anyone looking for something floral or bohemian, this might be the perfect choice.
-
-
Girl Power13
One of the best parts of being a mom is knowing that our daughters see us as Wonder Woman (well, at least until they're teenagers, anyway). This tattoo is a sweet representation of that time in their life, with superhero mom hand in hand with her little girl -- and a favorite stuffed animal, too. Such a cute way to show that strength!
-
All About Hugs14
Here's a design that hasn't quite made it to someone's skin permanently, but it's still great inspiration. We love that mother and daughter are both wearing flower crowns here, and how sweetly she's cradling her little girl. There are so many details, like the bracelet mom is wearing and the necklace her baby is sporting, and the frame around it brings the whole thing together.
-
-
Up Close & Personal15
Portrait tattoos can often miss the mark (seriously, we've seen some scary ones out there!) but this one manages to look super sweet, getting up close and personal with this mother and her baby girl. The detail is unreal (especially those long baby eyelashes!) and shows the closeness between moms and their daughters.
-
Cuddling Together16
When our daughters are babies, so many of us have spent hours (days! Weeks!) cuddled up with them just like this on our shoulders, and this tattoo is such a sweet way to capture that special time -- as tired as we might have been while it was still happening to us. Adding baby girl's name is an option here, too.
-
-
Mom of Two17
For those looking for a bigger, more eye-catching piece, this one might just be the winner. Not only is it absolutely gorgeous (that pink watercolor background matching everyone's flushed cheeks is too good) but it also shows how much this mother loves her two daughters. This tattoo definitely gets the "girl mom" message across.