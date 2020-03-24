17 'Girl Mom' Tattoos That Celebrate The Mother-Daughter Bond



gonzvillitattoo/Instagram It can be hard to understand for anyone who hasn't been through it, but once we become mothers, our entire worlds change -- and for many of us who have daughters, we immediately forge a bond that lasts a lifetime. When something important happens like this in life, many people opt to get new tattoos to represent that major life event on their bodies forever, and becoming a parent definitely falls into that category, including when it comes to girl moms. Little boys are good too (we love them!) but there's something so special that comes with raising a daughter (or daughters) that stays with us forever.

Being a girl mom does come with a lot of responsibility, after all. It's up to us to raise a little girl who will eventually grow into a strong, capable woman. We still haven't quite reached equality between men and women yet, but maybe our little ones will be the ones who grow up and keep fighting for it.

Read on for all kinds of tattoo inspiration for ladies out there who want to share that they're a girl mom loud and proud. All moms are incredible, but there's nothing wrong with celebrating that girl mom life -- and why not add some new ink to your body to make it official?

These tattoos range from simple to elaborate to all kinds of designs that fall somewhere in between. For anyone who's looking for a way to show off their mother/daughter bond through a new tattoo, hopefully, one of these ideas will do the trick.