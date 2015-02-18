20 Beautiful Spring-Inspired Tattoos



Instagram/amandanoelletattoos

Is there anything more wonderful than the first few days of spring? We definitely don't think so. Gone are the long, gray, days of winter and finally (finally!) we see sunshine for the first time in months. The air smells better, the flowers start to blossom, and our spirits start to lighten. It probably isn't a secret that spring is our favorite season -- so what better reason to commemorate our favorite time of year than with a little ink? We like to get inspiration from lots of different places, but spring has lots a lot to draw from; nature, flowers, rabbits, bees, and rebirth. All things that can translate to beautiful, feminine images and equally pretty tattoos. From line drawing tattoos, black-and-white tattoos, and full-on color -- there are so many ways to show the beauty and sweet, floral days of spring.

In the past, we've seen how powerful and meaningful tattoos can make a permanent mark. And tiny tattoos can make a big impact. But when it comes to spring-themed tattoos, we have the opposite feelings of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada -- florals are groundbreaking. In fact, they're pretty much mandatory in our opinion. We love delicate feminine tattoos and large, graphic florals that look modern. And don't worry, a good floral tattoo or even a tattoo of a bird taking flight will look good all year long. So we decided to put together a list of some spring-inspired tattoos we've had our eye on for inspiration.