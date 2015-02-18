20 Beautiful Spring-Inspired Tattoos

Is there anything more wonderful than the first few days of spring? We definitely don't think so. Gone are the long, gray, days of winter and finally (finally!) we see sunshine for the first time in months. The air smells better, the flowers start to blossom, and our spirits start to lighten. It probably isn't a secret that spring is our favorite season -- so what better reason to commemorate our favorite time of year than with a little ink? We like to get inspiration from lots of different places, but spring has lots a lot to draw from; nature, flowers, rabbits, bees, and rebirth. All things that can translate to beautiful, feminine images and equally pretty tattoos. From line drawing tattoos, black-and-white tattoos, and full-on color -- there are so many ways to show the beauty and sweet, floral days of spring.
In the past, we've seen how powerful and meaningful tattoos can make a permanent mark. And tiny tattoos can make a big impact. But when it comes to spring-themed tattoos, we have the opposite feelings of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada -- florals are groundbreaking. In fact, they're pretty much mandatory in our opinion. We love delicate feminine tattoos and large, graphic florals that look modern. And don't worry, a good floral tattoo or even a tattoo of a bird taking flight will look good all year long. So we decided to put together a list of some spring-inspired tattoos we've had our eye on for inspiration.
Deer Heart
Consider the fawn -- a brand new life, young and ready to enter the world. That's what this tattoo brings to mind. Not to mention, a return to the natural life and the outdoors which after months spent outside is just what we need.
Berry Pretty
Bright, red, and full of life -- we love this berry and flower tattoo. Although berries tend to be in season in the summer, spring is when we plant the seeds that will bear fruit in summer and that is a message we take to heart.
Butterfly Away With Me
When caterpillars emerge from their cocoon, they become these vibrant jewel-toned butterflies. Like these winged creatures, sometimes we choose to put time into ourselves during the winter and by spring we emerge with a clearer picture of our goals.
April Showers
The old saying goes, "April showers, bring May flowers" -- and there's a good reason why this message has stuck around. This gorgeous and meaningful tattoo is a good reminder that things will get better, no matter how dark the day seems.
Flower Power
A colorful bouquet of flowers is just the type of vibe we want to bring into spring. And these colors are definitely eye-catching. A fresh pop of color, a wild tangle of nature -- yep, that's exactly what we want on our bodies forever.
All Hail The Cactus Queen
One may not think of cacti when they think of Mother Nature -- but who are we to say that Mother Nature wouldn't have cacti in her hair? We love this portrait tattoo and think it's a gorgeous testament to nature.
Lavender Light
A sprig of lavender on the foot is the perfect year-long reminder that time finds a way of moving forward -- no matter what. It brings to mind the calming scent we all know and love and a deep sense of inner peace.
Birds of A Feather
The sounds of birds chirping in springtime is a heartwarming sign that winter is over and the sunshine is finally back. We all need a reminder that we can go out and be free to spread our wings.
Fern Gully
A simple fern leaf is the perfect option for someone who wants something that represents nature, but isn't too girly or feminine. We also love an outline tattoo -- it can really elevate the look and vibe.
Hop To It
Innocent, but not boring -- we love a bunny tattoo like this one. So sweet, this sophisticated rabbit brings to mind meadows, the forest and, of course, Easter. Which is one of our favorite holidays.
Hear Me Now
Small tattoos in secret places can be so, so pretty. And this tiny flower tattoo really highlights the curve of the ear. The best part is that no one has to see an ear tattoo unless hair is pulled back -- otherwise it stays a little secret.
Good Hare
A black and white bun with the sweetest little pops of white -- this tattoo mixes our favorite things: rabbits and a floral collage. No need for busy colors, we like that this tattoo is simple and pretty.
Maisy Head Daisy
Another simple, chic, outline tattoo -- we think this image is so, so dope. A portrait that is a little different, but totally cute, modern, and fashionable. This is a great tattoo for someone who wants something fresh.
Fruit of The Loom
Plant the seeds now for what the future may bring tomorrow -- and in this case, that's two gorgeous oranges. Fresh and newly sprouted, the springtime is full of life. The fruit of life is ours for the taking once March hits.
The Bees...& The Bees
A sure sign that the season has changed are the reemergence of bees after a quiet, buzz free, winter. This little bee is a good reminder that whoever wears it is a queen and that's the energy to bring into the warmer months.
Brave
Have no fear, it's a time to be brave and fearless. Go into the spring without the doubt, anxiety, or trepidation that can weigh us down throughout the colder months -- there's no room for it now that the sun is back.
The Flower Queen
This tattoo gives us Midsommar vibes -- in the best way. Welcome the season in a slightly less violent way with this fun, flower lady tattoo that would look gorgeous on an upper arm or forearm.
Bee True
An old school tattoo that isn't boring -- this tattoo is bee-utiful. Another springtime motif that we love is an easy combo of flowers+bees+cool ladies and this gorgeous illustration hits the spot.
Petit Fleur
We're obsessed with this tattoo hidden on the wrist with a small image that can be a secret. It's so, so pretty we almost can't take it. Outline tattoos are so in right now, as are delicate feminine tattoos just like this one.
Spring Forward
The season is all about looking ahead and this rabbit tattoo is a colorful and new way to show off taking a leap of faith. This gorgeous rabbit is one of our favorite tattoos of the list and we think it could be a real eye-catcher.
