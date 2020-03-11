20 Inner-Strength Tattoos That Make for Beautiful Reminders



nowherelandtattoo/Instagram When it comes time to think about getting a new tattoo, many of us opt for something that's going to be meaningful -- after all, tattoos are pretty permanent, so they're something we're going to have to look at every day. And in that case, shouldn't they be something that also serves as a reminder to keep going? It's easy to be told that we're strong and that we can survive anything, but it's also easy to forget about all that inner strength... and that's where a tattoo like one of these can come in very handy.

Looking for a little tattoo inspiration? There are so many out there that can help keep us going, even on the hardest of days, because when the going gets tough, the tough get going... even when they feel like they can't. We may forget about how strong we really are sometimes, but that's where tattoos like these come in.

Read on for tattoos that remind us of our own inner strength. Whether it's a powerful quote, a simple word, or even a delicate piece of art, these tattoos can help us remember how strong we are when we need it most.