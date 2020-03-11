20 Inner-Strength Tattoos That Make for Beautiful Reminders

When it comes time to think about getting a new tattoo, many of us opt for something that's going to be meaningful -- after all, tattoos are pretty permanent, so they're something we're going to have to look at every day. And in that case, shouldn't they be something that also serves as a reminder to keep going? It's easy to be told that we're strong and that we can survive anything, but it's also easy to forget about all that inner strength... and that's where a tattoo like one of these can come in very handy.
Read on for tattoos that remind us of our own inner strength. Whether it's a powerful quote, a simple word, or even a delicate piece of art, these tattoos can help us remember how strong we are when we need it most.
Resilience1
It's just one word, but to some, it can mean a lot -- in fact, the caption the person who got this tattoo shared said, "be stronger than what breaks you." Looking down to see the word "resilience" can be reassurance that we need to get through the tough stuff. And with the font and the flower, the whole tattoo looks dainty and cute.
Relying On Herself2
It can be easy to forget how much we really can rely on ourselves, but in those moments we have trouble remembering, there are tattoos like this one, which says, "She flies by her own wings." And for those who have strong ties to the state of Oregon, it also happens to be their motto, but in the Latin form of the phrase: "Alis volat propriis."
Staying Positive3
It can definitely be hard to see while in the thick of a difficult situation, but pain can totally be used as motivation -- as this particular tattoo says, "turn your pain into power." It's inevitable that all of us will have to face challenges in our lives, but sometimes, those challenges can be just what we need to push us to do better than ever before.
Keep The Sparkle Alive4
It's so easy for us to "turn down our sparkle" in our every day lives, but no one should ever have to, and this small but mighty tattoo is a great reminder of that while also being pretty cute (especially with that nice crisp text). "Never dull your shine" is a phrase that we hear a lot, but it can be hard to put it into practice.
The Only You5
This tattoo says "no one is you and that is your power," and that's something we could all probably use a daily reminder of! It's so easy to compare ourselves to everyone else, especially those who seem happier or more successful than us, but it's true that you are the only you there is, and there's something really special about that.
Being Enough6
Aside from this just being a really pretty tattoo in general -- the font and the dainty little heart over the I are just too cute -- it's also another powerful one. It's hard to feel like we are enough (especially when we lose out on something we really wanted and worked hard for), but it's a statement that is always true.
Growing Through Pain7
Looking for a tattoo that's on the smaller side but still makes a bold statement? This might be the perfect choice. "Grow through what you go through" is a great reminder to use those hard situations that feel like the world is ending as an opportunity to become a better, stronger person, and the way the words are arranged in a round shape makes it look so cohesive.
Fail Better8
This quote from Samuel Beckett used in this tattoo is pretty powerful: "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." After all, there's no such thing as failing as long as it was an opportunity to learn, and next time, even if we fail again, we know that it'll be yet another chance to become even better than we were before.
Letting Go9
When things don't go our way, it can be really hard to move on, but moving on is the only way things can ever improve, right? This tattoo outlines that process of learning from something and then letting go of it, because life keeps going, and so should we. Every day is a new chance to start over again.
Out of Your Comfort Zone10
This quote, "life begins when you leave your comfort zone" is so true... and it's a reminder that we can't stay where we're comfortable and expect for anything to change or expect to grow. It's also a pretty cute tattoo -- the font itself is a solid choice, and there's something really unique about the imperfections in the way the letters are lined up.
Don't Let Fear Win11
It can be really easy to let fear stop us from doing things -- including just living our lives the way that we want to. This is especially true for anyone who struggles with anxiety. But a tattoo like this that says "fears aren't facts" might be just what someone needs to remind them that just because a scary thought pops into our head, it's not necessarily the truth.
Going Against The Odds12
Having strength through adversity is obviously easier said than done. When the cards are stacked against us in any given situation, it can be hard to stand up and keep going, especially when it feels like we're fighting a losing battle. But having that strength in the face of that challenge is what really matters most, even if we don't win.
Being Enough13
This tattoo is another take on reminding ourselves that we are enough, just as we are -- and it might serve as an extra special inspiration for those looking for a tattoo on the smaller side. The font is super feminine, letting us know every day that whoever we are, that's good enough, even though it's so easy to forget that.
Nothing Is Impossible14
Many of us are guilty of talking down to ourselves and not believing in our own power, but this kind of tattoo is what can help us put that power right back into our own hands. The quote, "In dreams and in life, nothing is impossible" is so true, and it's something we could all learn from. Believing in ourselves can go such a long way!
The Power of Choice15
There's so much to love about this tattoo, from the pretty, colorful flowers to the font of the inspirational quote that ties the whole thing together. "I am not what has happened to me. I am what I choose to become" are words that remind us that no matter what has happened to us in our own lives, the control of what happens next is up to us.
A Simple Word16
Need a solid reminder of the inner strength you carry, and want to keep it short and sweet? Just the word "strength" can be good enough! A tattoo like this one is awesome because of how customizable it is based on what look you're going for -- choose the size and font that speak to you, because it can be as simple or as elaborate as you want.
On Her Own17
Of course, most of us love having people around we rely on to get us through hard times and be there with us through the happy times, but ultimately, all we need is ourselves, even if we need a little reminder like this tattoo. "She'll be fine on her own" doesn't have to be a lonely statement -- just one that shows we have our own power, too.
Knowing Your Worth18
Okay, now this is a totally stunning tattoo. It comes with such a powerful message: "know your worth," and at the same time, it's so beautifully done. Everything from the font to the flowers is gorgeous, so for anyone looking for a tattoo to remind them about their own strength that also looks pretty enough to have on display, this might be the winner.
Surviving19
Tattoos don't need to be elaborate to hold meaning, especially with a word like this one. The word "survivor" can mean so many things to different people, but seeing this word inked on your body every day might just be what you need to keep on pushing, remembering all of the tough stuff you've pushed through and accomplished before.
Be Strong20
When it comes to reminding ourselves of our own inner strength, "be strong" is a pretty simple message -- after all, it's definitely easier said than done. But for those who want something short and sweet, it could be the best possible reminder, and it's another one of those jumping off points for tattoos that could turn into anything you imagine.