20 Small Quote Tattoos That Are Tiny But Mighty



powxpow_tat2/Instagram The decision to get a new tattoo is a pretty big one, and for some people, it means an opportunity to ink a meaningful quote or phrase on their bodies forever. After all, this is a pretty permanent decision, and there are a lot of factors when it comes to picking out what might be perfect -- including the size of the tattoo itself. Depending on what quote is the most meaningful, it's not always possible to get a small tattoo... but with the right artist, there are plenty of quote tattoos that are small in size and still look amazing while getting that meaning across.

Whether it's a quote or phrase that holds a special significance in a person's life or a passage from a favorite book, there are plenty of people out there who have chosen to get text inked on their body, not just a picture -- and sometimes, they even combine the two. While it's definitely okay to get a tattoo just because it's fun to look at, some people want their tattoos to serve as a daily reminder to them about how they want to live their lives, and that's where quote tattoos come in.

Looking for a little tattoo inspiration? Read on for small quote tattoos that pack a big punch without taking up a lot of real estate on the body.