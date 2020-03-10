20 Small Quote Tattoos That Are Tiny But Mighty

The decision to get a new tattoo is a pretty big one, and for some people, it means an opportunity to ink a meaningful quote or phrase on their bodies forever. After all, this is a pretty permanent decision, and there are a lot of factors when it comes to picking out what might be perfect -- including the size of the tattoo itself. Depending on what quote is the most meaningful, it's not always possible to get a small tattoo... but with the right artist, there are plenty of quote tattoos that are small in size and still look amazing while getting that meaning across.
Whether it's a quote or phrase that holds a special significance in a person's life or a passage from a favorite book, there are plenty of people out there who have chosen to get text inked on their body, not just a picture -- and sometimes, they even combine the two. While it's definitely okay to get a tattoo just because it's fun to look at, some people want their tattoos to serve as a daily reminder to them about how they want to live their lives, and that's where quote tattoos come in.
Looking for a little tattoo inspiration? Read on for small quote tattoos that pack a big punch without taking up a lot of real estate on the body.
-
Ignoring Fear1
This tiny ankle tattoo says "be afraid but do it anyway," which is basically the definition of bravery, isn't it? Not only is it super delicate and small (the lines on the text are so clear!), but it's also a solid reminder for anyone who needs to find some peace in the midst of a difficult or scary situation... and easy enough to hide for anyone who doesn't want to keep their tattoo out in the open at all times.
-
All About Love2
Yes, this is a Bible verse from Corinthians, but this is a quote that a lot of people can relate to, regardless of their religion. After all, the idea of it -- "let all that you do be done in love" -- can really apply to all of us, if we're trying to live a kind life. And having that quote inked somewhere on our bodies isn't a bad way to remember how important it is to be kind.
-
-
Strength & Darkness3
This is a bit of a lengthier quote, which makes it all the more impressive that it manages to fit in such a small space (and that the typewriter font it's inked in looks so good). The quote, which says, "She wears strength and darkness equally well, the girl has always been half goddess, half hell," is from a poem by Nikita Gill.
-
An Important Lesson4
Not only is this a quote that most of us can relate to, but it's also tattooed in a pretty unique design that makes sense, given what it means. "What goes around comes around" is a pretty common saying -- and the name of a popular Justin Timberlake song -- but that doesn't mean it's any less meaningful... and the tattoo itself is just done so well.
-
-
There's Always a Balance5
In life, we often have to take the good with the bad... and the bad is what really helps us enjoy when things are really good. Fun fact: this quote, which says "but without the dark, we'd never see the stars," is actually a quote from Stephenie Meyer's book, Twilight, so it might be a good choice for those who are still fans of Edward and Bella out there.
-
Staying Positive6
Anyone who's faced a difficult obstacle in their life knows the amount of work it can take to overcome it, and sometimes, that work doesn't end, even years later. But having a quote like this might help make that process just a little bit easier. This tattoo says, "If we're going to heal, let it be glorious," which are words from Warsan Shire that were used in Beyonce's Lemonade.
-
-
Two Great Qualities7
Boldness and kindness: two important qualities, but sometimes, they don't exactly go hand in hand. It can be hard to be bold without hurting people's feelings, but it's definitely possible, especially if people do as this tattoo says: "Be bold, but be kind." This is a beautiful tattoo (and the font chosen couldn't have been more perfect for it).
-
When Things Get Tough8
In the caption of the photo of this tattoo, the person who got it explained what it means to her -- and it seems like even though it's just a few words, it has so much meaning.
"Being blessed at the same time also means having a lot to lose, while experiencing great loss and hardships also means growth and treasuring every beautiful moment even more," the proud tattoo owner said.
-
-
A Tiny Reminder9
This tattoo is extra impressive, because getting text to look that crisp is hard enough, but looking this good while it's so small?! We're truly in awe. It's a simple phrase that we hear a lot -- "one day at a time," reminding us to take everything as it comes, little by little -- but it can be really easy to forget in the middle of all the stress. Why not look down and see this cute reminder?
-
Amazing Things10
For anyone who's a fan of any kind of lettering on tattoos and inking meaningful quotes on their bodies, this one is a pretty solid choice. It says "amazing things have to start somewhere," which is totally true -- and good to keep in mind for those of us who are still working hard to achieve our dreams. The handwriting-like font really makes this one extra pretty.
-
-
A Literary Quote11
This quote, "I was within and without, simultaneously enchanted and repelled by the inexhaustible variety of life," comes from The Great Gatsby, and we're willing to bet this isn't the only tattoo out there that includes F. Scott Fitzgerald's words. But the way the text is done came out beautifully, and even though it's not a short quote, the tattoo definitely still qualifies as small and impressive at the same time.
-
Never Give Up12
When the going gets tough, it can be really hard to keep going -- but that's why tattoos like this can be so important to the people who choose to get them. On its own, the quote, "never give up. There is always hope," already means so much (and looks so pretty in this font), but the paper plane flying off into the distance is the perfect detail.
-
-
Carpe Diem13
This Latin phrase means "seize the day," and chances are it's something we've all heard many times in our lives. But it's a lot easier to just quote the phrase instead of actually living by it. Anyone who wants to remember to live each day to the fullest might want to consider this quote for a tattoo; it's the perfect way to remember to truly embrace each moment.
-
What's Meant to Be14
It can be really hard missing out on something that we really wanted or worked for, and sometimes, there's no rhyme or reason to why it didn't happen for us. But that's where this quote comes in. "What's meant to be will be," it says, and it's so simple, but it's also so true, and this tattoo could come in handy at the times we need to hear it most.
-
-
True Love15
For so many of us, love is all about doing everything we can for other people, and it's so easy to forget that we need to take care of ourselves, too. Self-love is important, y'all! And so is the message of this tattoo, which says "love yourself first." Like they say -- put on your own oxygen mask first before you help other people. You can't pour from an empty cup!
-
The Words of Herman Melville16
This quote comes from the Herman Melville classic, Moby Dick, and says, "Consider them both the sea and the land, and do you not find a strange analogy to something in yourself." For those who love this piece of literature, Melville as an author, or feel strong ties the the sea, this tattoo is a great choice, and for such a big message, it fits in such a small space on this person's arm.
-
-
The Sun & The Moon17
This tattoo combines a creative way of inking text along with a cute, minimalistic piece of art for a truly unique piece that still stays on the smaller side. "Live by the sun, love by the moon," is a sweet quote, but it also means embracing both sides of your own personality, even if they're different. And the cute little sun and moon art couldn't be better.
-
All Or Nothing18
This is a pretty short phase that can mean almost anything, but that's the beauty of tattoos -- they have different interpretations, depending on the person who's getting the ink. For anyone who finds meaning in the phrase "all or nothing," this typewriter-style tattoo could end up being the perfect choice, especially since it can fit in a tight spot.
-
-
Daydream19
Who says a quote can't be just as meaningful whether it's a paragraph or a single word? And in this case, the word "daydream" can mean so much -- like thinking bigger than what the world around us has to offer. The playful, rainbow colors of this tattoo seem to add so much, making a simple word so pretty to look at, too.
-
Here & Now20
Need a reminder to be present in the moment without worrying about what tomorrow might or might not bring? A tattoo like this one, with the words "here and now," could be a great choice. And given the design of this one and the way it stretches out across this person's side, it looks more like a work of art than three little words.