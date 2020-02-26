17 Stunning Tattoos Inspired by Greek Mythology

iStock
When thinking of Greek mythology, the first thing that comes to mind is epic tales of love, war, and woe. Greek mythology has always been a device used to explain how the world came to be and how it works. It provided an explanation where none could be found. It explained the unexplainable.
This is why so many people get Greek mythology figures, gods and goddesses, tattooed on their bodies. Each tattoo represents another magical tale of overcoming all that life has to throw at mankind. The deeper story behind each seemingly normal event gives us hope and inspiration. There are signs and symbols within each myth and a hero just waiting to be unearthed.
Whether it's a sleeve of an entire Greek tragedy or the face of Medusa tattooed on a bicep, these regal and tasteful tattoos will surely bring people together to discuss the stories behind the myths.
Zeus1
Zeus was the king of all the Greek gods -- the powerful God of sky and thunder. This beautiful, ethereal black and white tattoo looks like a dream.
Medusa2
Medusa the monster was a cautionary tale, but in this colorful tattoo, she is almost beautiful. This tattoo is definitely a conversation starter. Just don't look directly into her eyes.
Athena3
Athena was the Greek Goddess of war. Known for her strategic skill in warfare, she was born after giving Zeus a massive headache. She sprang from his forehead, fully grown and wearing armor. This strong, black tattoo evokes fierceness and fire.
The Myth of Sisyphus4
Sisyphus was a king punished for his deceitfulness and self-aggrandizement, condemned to a life of rolling a boulder up a mountain, only to have it come rolling down again. This realistic red and black tattoo tells the story.
Hercules5
Hercules was a demi-god, the son of Zeus and the mortal woman Alcmene. This black tattoo depicts the strength and stamina of Hercules.
The Gorgon6
This sexy Medusa tattoo depicts the monstrous gorgon in a way we've never seen her before. She looks seductive and invites one to look upon her face, but be careful: It's not a good idea to do so.
Achilles7
The demi-God Achilles was the bravest, most handsome, and most superior warrior of the army of Agamemnon during the Trojan War. In this stunning black and white stoic tattoo, he appears with his trusty steed.
Goddess of Wisdom, Athena8
The simple black lines in this Athena tattoo portray the goddess of war, strategy, and wisdom ready for battle.
Hades9
Hades, or Pluto, is the god of the underworld. This simple and understated tattoo with its subtle colors makes a big impact.
Tyche10
Tyche is the Goddess of fortune and prosperity. This lucky tattoo is perfect as a reminder of the many good things that are available for the taking in the world.
Goddess of Wisdom11
This bright and vibrant Athena tattoo portrays the Goddess of Wisdom in full war gear accompanied by her owl. This stylized warrior looks pensive and introspective at the weight of the world.
Atlas12
Atlas was a titan who was condemned to hold up the heavens. The lines and shading in this tattoo correspond to the heaviness of the weight of the heavens on his muscular shoulders.
Ares13
Ares was the Greek god of war and the lover of Aphrodite. This tattoo has a soft, delicate feel of Aphrodites' lover with the distinct understated strength of a warrior, thanks to its shading and strong lines.
Red Atlas14
The uphill battle of Atlas is a cautionary tale for all of us to avoid deceit. The use of reds in this tattoo is indicative of the hell his existence must be, holding up the weight of the entire world.
Poseidon15
One of the supreme gods of Olympus, Poseidon chose to live his life in the sea. This black tattoo is so realistic it's not hard to imagine him rising out of the sea and commanding the earth to quake.
Venus16
Aphrodite's Roman counterpart, Venus, is the goddess of love, sex, beauty, and fertility. This quiet, statuesque figure amongst the chaos radiates beauty and sexuality. The sheer size of the tattoo is impressive.
Phoenix17
The phoenix is a bird that regenerates. Associated with the sun, a phoenix is born again out of struggle and pain. This beautiful tattoo represents the bird born of fire and rising out of the ashes.