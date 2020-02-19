20 Shamrock Tattoos for Showing Off That Irish Pride



Now that St. Patrick's Day is coming up, a lot of people are getting ready to celebrate their Irish heritage (or their love of all things green -- or both). For those of us who truly love the holiday or find some meaning in it, and especially for those of us who wear those "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" T-shirts because we actually are Irish, there's a lot to celebrate. This time of year, that might mean considering getting a shamrock tattoo to spread the love in a very permanent way.

Figuring out what kind of tattoo to get is a complicated process -- after all, the design that's chosen is one that we'll have to live with for the rest of our lives. When getting a shamrock tattoo to celebrate Ireland, there are a lot of options, including ones that might also include a way to represent a family name or other Irish traditions.

Looking for some tattoo inspiration this St. Patrick's Day? Read on for some of the most unusual, interesting, and beautiful shamrock tattoos out there that just might help anyone in the market for some new ink this March. There's a lot to love about an adorable four-leaf clover, and so many ways to express that art via a new tattoo.