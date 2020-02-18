17 Amazing Pisces Tattoos

Image: Instagram/rekabittencourt

Pisces tattoos are a great way for a person born between February 19 and March 20th to show people a glimpse into who they really are. This fiery water sign is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. A nod to the Pisces constant pull between rational and fantasy.

Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune, which is the planet that governs dreams, creativity, and imagination. Like the ocean, Pisces energy is magical and mysterious. Pisces are sensitive, compassionate and kind. The empathetic Pisces are great at expressing their emotions. They’re generous and faithful friends and lovers. People are drawn to the Pisces charismatic personality.

Pisces are wise and highly intuitive people, sometimes even clairvoyant. However, they’re so in tune with their everyone’s feelings that Sometimes they are overwhelmed by all the feelings.

Pisces tattoos are a great way to express a part of oneself without saying a word. A tattoo is a form of expression and communication that transcends words. The perfect way to express a Pisces personality is to wear a fantastic piece of art on your body



Instagram/rekabittencourt