17 Amazing Pisces Tattoos

Pisces tattoos are a great way for a person born between February 19 and March 20th to show people a glimpse into who they really are. This fiery water sign is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. A nod to the Pisces constant pull between rational and fantasy.
Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune, which is the planet that governs dreams, creativity, and imagination. Like the ocean, Pisces energy is magical and mysterious. Pisces are sensitive, compassionate and kind. The empathetic Pisces are great at expressing their emotions. They’re generous and faithful friends and lovers. People are drawn to the Pisces charismatic personality.
Pisces are wise and highly intuitive people, sometimes even clairvoyant. However, they’re so in tune with their everyone’s feelings that Sometimes they are overwhelmed by all the feelings.
Pisces tattoos are a great way to express a part of oneself without saying a word. A tattoo is a form of expression and communication that transcends words. The perfect way to express a Pisces personality is to wear a fantastic piece of art on your body
Pisces the Same but Different1
As is the difference between fantasy and reality sometimes almost immeasurable, so is the Pisces. The duality of the Pisces nature is perfectly portrayed in these same-but-different fish and though the difference is subtle, it exists.
Pisces the Kind and Gentle2
The fine lines and detail in this black and white tattoo perfectly symbolize the kind and gentle nature of the Pisces. Even when chaos ensues, the Pisces remains ever gentle.
Pisces Go Big or Go Home3
There are three common tattoos for the Pisces zodiac: the Pisces constellation, the Pisces symbol and two fish. This proud Pisces is wearing all three in a symbolic gesture of commitment to their Pisces nature. Go big or go home.
Pisces the Artist4
Pisces are creatives and this colorful, artistic interpretation of the Pisces fish is as beautiful as it is bold --not unlike the Pisces spirit.
A Pisces by Any Other Name5
This simple black and red Pisces tattoo is bold yet subtle and tells a story. It feels like you're watching an epic tale of love and war among the sea. A true expression of all things Pisces.
Pisces the Delicate6
While Pisces is strong and loyal they are also very delicate emotionally. They feel all things and are very in tune with how those around them are feeling. This makes them emotionally delicate in the best possible way.
Pisces the Star7
This Pisces symbol in the middle of the Pisces constellation is a perfect symbolization of the star personality that Pisces have. They are very popular and charismatic and people are drawn to them naturally and are often the center of the friend universe.
Pisces the Bold8
This simple, yet bold heavy lined tattoo of the Pisces fish is beautiful in its simplicity. It is the perfect rendering of the their stoic nature.
Pisces the Sensitive9
This Pisces tattoo is as sensitive and ethereal as the Pisces soul is. The soft lines and curves create a fluid feeling, perfect for a Pisces tattoo.
Pisces the Feminine10
This beautiful, feminine tattoo is soft and colorful. It feels youthful and almost cartoon-like yet seriously Pisces.
Pisces the Extraterrestrial11
This soft Pisces constellation complemented by two alien-like fish is almost otherworldly. It feels sleek, futuristic and absolutely gorgeous.
Pisces the Beautiful12
These blue and purple Pisces fish are big, bold and absolutely beautiful. The most beautiful part by far is how the two fish bleed into one another; the purple into the blue and the blue into the purple. Two and one at the same time.
Pisces the Natural13
Night and day, black and white, yin and yang. This black and white Pisces tattoo perfectly exhibits the dichotomy of the Pisces personality -- a fine balance if you will.
Pisces the Floral14
The Pisces zodiac is clean and simple in a bold way. Flowers might adorn this tattoo to soften the edges but the main attraction is the zodiac itself.
Pisces the Minimalist15
This Pisces sign is for the minimalist Pisces who want to wear their zodiac with pride but maybe not into a full arm tattoo. This little Pisces tattoo packs a big punch.
Pisces the Watercolor16
Of all the Pisces tattoos, this watercolor tattoo with its unusually bright and vibrant colors and prismatic shapes is akin to an abstract masterpiece. It evokes the feeling of endless possibilities.
Pisces the Black and White17
This black and white Pisces tattoo may be lacking color but what it lacks in color it makes up for in interest. It's strong, layered and intricate just like a Pisces always is.