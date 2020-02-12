28 Times Latinas Totally Slayed On the Oscars Red Carpet

Image: Splash News



Splash News The Academy Awards are all about the couture gowns, jewels, and perfect accessories. The truth is, nobody brings their fashion A-game better than our favorite Latina celebs. While we would love to see more Latinas on the Oscars year carpet, there are always the few we can depend on to rock the most gorgeous gowns and make us all proud.





Year after year, we look forward to seeing who nabbed a coveted invitation to the award show and then we wait to see what they chose to wear on arguably one of the most important red carpets. Stars like Salma Hayek, Gina Rodriguez, and Sofía Vergara are some of the actresses who have attended Hollywood's biggest night multiple times while wearing some gorgeous designer gowns. And there is no denying that they rocked it every time.

In recent years, up-and-coming stars like Eiza González and Yalitza Aparicio have made their Oscar debuts and looked absolutely gorgeous. We can't wait to see more Latina actresses be celebrated by the academy so they can wow the world with their beauty and their gorgeous designer gowns.



The Oscars red carpet would not be the same without the usual suspects like Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Lopez, but they aren't the only Latinas we love to spot showing off their style. These fashion moments are the best--ever!

Additional reporting by Sugery Palomares.