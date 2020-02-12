28 Times Latinas Totally Slayed On the Oscars Red Carpet

Splash News
The Academy Awards are all about the couture gowns, jewels, and perfect accessories. The truth is, nobody brings their fashion A-game better than our favorite Latina celebs. While we would love to see more Latinas on the Oscars year carpet, there are always the few we can depend on to rock the most gorgeous gowns and make us all proud.
Year after year, we look forward to seeing who nabbed a coveted invitation to the award show and then we wait to see what they chose to wear on arguably one of the most important red carpets. Stars like Salma Hayek, Gina Rodriguez, and Sofía Vergara are some of the actresses who have attended Hollywood's biggest night multiple times while wearing some gorgeous designer gowns. And there is no denying that they rocked it every time.
In recent years, up-and-coming stars like Eiza González and Yalitza Aparicio have made their Oscar debuts and looked absolutely gorgeous. We can't wait to see more Latina actresses be celebrated by the academy so they can wow the world with their beauty and their gorgeous designer gowns.
The Oscars red carpet would not be the same without the usual suspects like Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Lopez, but they aren't the only Latinas we love to spot showing off their style. These fashion moments are the best--ever!
Additional reporting by Sugery Palomares.
Eiza González wowed in this yellow gown.1
Eiza was the talk of the town after she wore this gorgeous yellow dress to the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in March 2018. She was one of the night's presenters and she looked gorgeous on and off the red carpet.
Gina Rodriguez was a class act in this gown.2
We love everything about this design Gina wore to the 2018 Oscars. From the tasteful low cut in the bodice, to the color and the train, it's just simply gorgeous.
Salma Hayek has been slaying the red carpet for decades.3
This purple dress she wore to the 2018 Oscars was so pretty and feminine. It draped around her body perfectly and her hairstyle was soft and delicate, and it fit just right with the gown.
Sofía Carson has become a force on the red carpet.4
The Colombian Disney Channel star knows how to choose her award show looks so well. This red dress was so gorgeous and although it blended with the carpet, she still stood out.
Vanessa Bryant stole the show.5
She arrived on the red carpet with her husband, the late Kobe Bryant, and although he was a basketball legend, Vanessa looked so beautiful that all eyes were on her.
Marina de Tavira found the perfect dress.6
The Academy Awards in March 2019 were a big deal for the stars of Roma. The Mexican actress found the perfect dress to celebrate her movie's success--and she looked like a million bucks.
Yalitza Aparicio came prepared for her big night.7
The Mexican actress was truly living her Cinderella moment in this beautiful ice blue one-shoulder gown at the 2019 Oscars.
Jennifer Lopez loves to shine.8
This metallic-style dress she wore to the 2019 Oscars is so modern but it's a lot more covered up than the usual gowns J.Lo wears. The turtleneck detail is so different for her, and we loved this look.
Sofía Vergara embodied a royal princess in a navy Marchesa gown at the 2016 Oscars.9
She wore a simple low ponytail to complement the dress. Of course, she also wore lots of diamonds and crystals. This look was a total winner.
Jennifer Lopez stunned in a pink beaded Elie Saab dress at the 2015 Oscars.10
She finished off the look with minimal accessories and bright pink lips. Of course, she also has that J.Lo glow we love.
Gina Rodriguez went for a retro look at the 2015 Oscars.11
Her bright blue halter dress designed by Manon Gabard was classic and lovely.
That same year, Zoe Saldana flaunted her beautiful post-pregnancy curves in a fitted pink dress.12
The draped custom number was designed by Versace. She looked like a queen!
America Ferrera modeled an ombré Jenny Packham gown back in 2015.13
She looks flawless! The hair and finished look is stunning.
In 2014, Camila Alves modeled a silk crepe gown by Gabriela Cadena.14
Matthew McConaughey was probably loving this look as much as we did. She looked like a queen.
In 2014, red carpet veteran Penélope Cruz modeled a sweet Giambattista Valli dress.15
The one-shoulder gown had a cute black ribbon detail fit for a Hollywood star.
Salma Hayek wowed with a goth look.16
The Mexican actress looked classy and ready to work a room in an Alexander McQueen gown at the 2013 Oscars.
Jennifer Lopez wore a daring low-cut look by Zuhair Murad at the 2012 Oscars.17
The high bun made the entire look a total J.Lo moment. Can you get more diva than this?
Cameron Diaz rocked an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown in 2010.18
She looks like a leading lady.
Zoe Saldana looked amazing.19
The actress stole the show at the 2010 Oscars when she arrived in this ombré gown. The Givenchy dress was one of the best red carpet looks ever!
Nicole Richie went for a retro-inspired look.20
The cat-eye was a perfect makeup look for this dress, which was designed by Reem Acra in 2010.
Penélope Cruz looked like perfection in a white vintage Balmain dress in 2009.21
She also received the award for best supporting actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
Jessica Alba looked lovely in 2008.22
The actress wore a lovely Marchesa burgundy gown during the 2008 Oscars red carpet. She was pregnant with daughter Honor at the time.
-
In 2007, sisters Penélope and Mónica Cruz hit the red carpet.23
They look like twins! The sisters looked so beautiful while wearing stunning pastel Versace gowns.
-
Jennifer Lopez rocked this loose look at the 2007 Oscars.24
Jessica Alba was purely golden at the 2006 Oscars.25
She looked stunning in this Versace gown and it fit her frame beautifully.
-
In 2007, Cameron Diaz looked incredible.26
She should have kept her hair this way! She wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with a long train.
In 2006, Salma Hayek looked gorgeous.27
She wore a form-fitting gown in a beautiful turquoise color. She should choose this style more often!
Jennifer Lopez shone at the 2001 Oscars in a Chanel gown.28
What a queen! The top was sheer, but it still looked classy and put-together.