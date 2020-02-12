Oscars 2020: The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Getty Images
The 2020 awards season has come to an end. The 92nd Academy Awards went down at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 9, and Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the greatest films of the past year. The A-listers walked the Oscars red carpet wearing their Sunday's best, dressed head-to-toe in the best designers in the business.
Awards season in 2020 has given us so many incredible looks, and so many have already become iconic. The Oscars are made up of the cream of the crop of Hollywood, and it's the year's biggest night for movies and film so it is expected that the stars came to shine and look impeccable.
If there is a perfect time and place to show off your sense of style, the Oscars are it. So far, we have seen Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek giving us some timeless black and white looks, and looking as regal and gorgeous as ever. Scroll through to see the best dressed of the 2020 Oscars.
-
America Ferrera paid tribute to her roots.1
She wore a stunning burgundy dress that looked gorgeous on her and her baby bump as well as a headpiece that was a tribute to her Honduran roots. "Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras," she captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.
-
Salma Hayek looked like a Greek goddess.2
The actress wore an all-white look with an one-shoulder dress that made her look angelic. A small silver strap on one shoulder matched her silver accessories and she looked great.
-
-
Penelope Cruz looked timeless in black.3
Penélope looked incredible in a black satin Chanel gown that had a string of pearls draped around her waist.
-
Janelle Monáe was a silver dream.4
Janelle Monáe is known for her over-the-top red carpet looks and this one is no different. While some may think that it is a bit too out there, it somehow works.
-
-
Mindy Kaling wore a classic style.5
The yellow looks amazing on her skin tone. The one-shoulder gown is such a classic style for red carpets, but it is so flattering on the actress.
-
Scarlett Johansson was a silver queen.6
She is a two-time nominee this year and she arrived on the red carpet looking like absolute Hollywood royalty. She has had some of the best looks this awards season and this one is a winner.
-
-
Antonio Banderas is such a handsome man!7
Antonio has been wooing us on the red carpets for decades. This year, this polished black tux made him look even more good looking than ever.
-
We adored Brie Larsoon's entire look.8
Brie Larson looked beyond angelic in this caped sequined gown. The shimmering Celine gown by Hedi Slimane had a tasteful neckline and she pulled her hair back so that all the attention could be on her gown.
-
-
Margot Robbie is one of our red carpet favorites.9
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress looked beyond stylish in vintage Chanel couture. She paired the off-the-shoulder black gown with a bright red lip and looked like an absolute movie star.
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus went for simple elegance.10
Sometimes a little goes a long way. This strappy satin blue gown looked beyond beautiful on her and she knew it!
-
-
Regina King looked like a star!11
After winning her first Oscar in 2019, the actress showed up looking like a real seasoned pro. This soft pink color is beyond beautiful on her and the design is a breathtaking.
-
We love this dress Idina Menzel wore.12
The fuchsia shade is such a fun color for the red carpet. We love it when stars don't shy away from a bright shade.
-
-
Sigourney Weaver proved to be a Hollywood gem.13
She's been a movie star for quite some time so she knows a thing or two about how to kill it on the red carpet.
-
Laura Dern is already a winner in our eyes.14
She won an Oscar this year, and she surely dressed like it! We love the contrast of the black and white, with the most gorgeous details on the top part of the dress.
-
-
Kelly Ripa is a beauty in all black.15
Hello, Kelly! She arrived on the carpet with the most incredible black gown. While it might be boring to some to wear black to an award show, this is how it's done!
-
Saoirse Ronan dressed to impress.16
There are so many different layers to this dress and we love it. It's fun, it's youthful and chic, perfect for a young Hollywood star like Saoirse.
-
-
Brad Pitt was winning on and off the red carpet.17
The actor took home the best award of the night for best supporting actor and he absolutely looked the part in this timeless black tux.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio is such a stud.18
What a handsome man he is! It's like time stands still when it comes to him. He looked beyond dapper in this black tux, and like a true leading man.
-
-
Charlize Theron went with classic black.19
She gave us some major thigh and shoulder action! While it was sexy, it was also so tasteful and elegant.
-
Rebel Wilson was glowing.20
We love this off-the-shoulder gold gown the actress wore. The design was super flattering on her and the color worked flawlessly with her skin tone.
-
-
Christine Lahti rocked a red carpet red.21
This bright shade of red made the carpet look dull! The dress fit her so well and she looked fantastic.