Oscars 2020: The Worst Looks From the Red Carpet

When it comes to dazzling on a red carpet, having access to money and the best stylists and designers in the world is sometimes still not enough. While award shows are meant to honor people's talents, a lot of the attention leading up to the ceremonies goes to what attendees are wearing on the red carpet. The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The guest list was full of some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and while a lot of them looked breathtaking on the red carpet, some of their colleagues completely missed the mark.
Blac Chyna was one of the attendees on the red carpet, and although her attendance was questioned by viewers, her outfit choice didn't help her situation at all. Billie Eilish was a big winner at the Grammys this year and she also made her Oscars debut as one of the night's musical performers. When she arrived on the red carpet, her unusual signature style turned heads. Sure, that might be the look for the youth these days, but it is the Oscars, after all. Other stars almost nailed their looks, but the color, cut or design just threw off their whole ensemble.
Sometimes, less is more, and when it comes to the Oscars, a timeless look will always trump anything else. Scroll through to see some of the most overwhelming, outrageous, and worst looks of the 2020 Oscars.
-
1
Billie Eilish's style is a bit odd
The singer has created a look that is unique and makes her stand out among the rest. Her signature colorful hair, long fake nails, and baggy clothes are now a part of her image, and she took this ill-fitting Chanel ensemble all the way to the Oscars.
-
2
Diane Warren almost had it.
While we love the androgynous looks on the red carpet, there's something about this look that is just a bit too overwhelming. From the shiny blazer to the necklace, there is just a little too much going on at once.
-
-
3
Kristen Wiig's outfit made us take a deep breath.
Some people compared her dress to lasagna noodles, and while the dress was unusual, the added black gloves were just a poor choice.
-
Natalie Portman made a statement.4
The Academy failed to nominate any women directors this year, so the actress took a stand and had a cape embroidered with the last names of female directors who released movies this year. While the message is great, this look is overpowering the actress, but we still give her all of our respect.
-
-
5
Sandra Oh knows the Oscars are all about the glamour.
The Oscars are meant to be one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood and the actress definitely got that memo. Perhaps she took it just a bit too far with all the details in this gown. We don't know where to look!
-
6
Gal Gadot is a beauty.
The Wonder Woman star is absolutely breathtaking, no matter what she wears. That is why it's so hard to understand why she chose this look that is both confusing as it is distracting.
-
-
7
Timothée Chalamet would have looked fine in a suit.
We respect everyone's personal style and their own love for fashion but the Oscars is definitely a place where throwing on your best tux is the most appropriate choice.
-
8
Lucy Boynton went back in time.
This old-fashioned design definitely aged the actress. While there is nothing wrong with getting older, there is no need to wear clothes that speed up the process.
-
-
9
Cynthia Erivo gave us bridal vibes.
The design and cut of the dress are absolutely stunning on the actress, but a white gown is definitely something a bride could wear on her big day.
-
10
Rooney Mara has a history of "almost there" looks.
There's something about this dress that almost works. Perhaps the designs she wears are just a bit overwhelming and too dark for her small frame. This one almost washes her out.
-
-
11
Florence Pugh kept it monochromatic.
While monochromatic looks are usually super chic, this particular color just makes it look like something someone would wear to a high school prom. The skirt on the dress has way too many layers, and it drowns her.
-
12
Molly Sims took the glam way too far.
She looked beyond gorgeous in this peach pink dress but there is something about this dress that looks a bit too overdone.
-
-
13
Margaret Qualley tried the all-black look.
The key of looking good on a red carpet is to wear the dress with confidence, and not let the dress wear you.
-
14
Maya Rudolph didn't take herself too seriously.
We love the comedian's funny side and her work, but something about this orange look that just doesn't suit her. Something that is more fitting or in a different color would make her look even more radiant.
-
-
15
Kellie Marie Tran went all out.
We definitely would have loved to see her in a more youthful design in a brighter shade. Yes, the Oscars are a big deal, but a ball gown is not always necessary.
-
16
Eímear Noone took her blazer to the next level.
Irish conductor Eímear Noone became the first female conductor in Oscars history at the 92nd Academy Awards. So does it really matter what she wears?
-
-
17
Questlove kept it too chill.
He was the DJ for the night, which is an important role. The musician left his tux behind and went for a more relaxed look.
-
18
Aurora did her own thing.
Some stars just don't bend over backwards to the traditions that come with award shows like the Oscars, and Aurora just went with her own flow.
-
-
19
Billy Porter usually knocks it out of the park.
The actor has become a must-see on every award show red carpet recently, but this one that he wore to host the red carpet just did not work.
-
20
Blac Chyna confused everyone.
The reality star left viewers confused once they saw her on the red carpet. There was no answer as to why she was at the event, since it celebrates actors and filmmakers, and there was no telling what was really going on with her dress of choice.