Oscars 2020: The Worst Looks From the Red Carpet

When it comes to dazzling on a red carpet, having access to money and the best stylists and designers in the world is sometimes still not enough. While award shows are meant to honor people's talents, a lot of the attention leading up to the ceremonies goes to what attendees are wearing on the red carpet. The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The guest list was full of some of Hollywood's biggest stars, and while a lot of them looked breathtaking on the red carpet, some of their colleagues completely missed the mark.







Blac Chyna was one of the attendees on the red carpet, and although her attendance was questioned by viewers, her outfit choice didn't help her situation at all. Billie Eilish was a big winner at the Grammys this year and she also made her Oscars debut as one of the night's musical performers. When she arrived on the red carpet, her unusual signature style turned heads. Sure, that might be the look for the youth these days, but it is the Oscars, after all. Other stars almost nailed their looks, but the color, cut or design just threw off their whole ensemble.

Sometimes, less is more, and when it comes to the Oscars, a timeless look will always trump anything else. Scroll through to see some of the most overwhelming, outrageous, and worst looks of the 2020 Oscars.