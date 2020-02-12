Oscars 2020: The Best Red Carpet Hair & Makeup Looks

Getty Images
The excitement of the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, February 9, 2020, began long before the actual awards were handed out. As far as many of us are concerned, the show actually begins when the stars arrive and walk the red carpet. The red carpet is where those who are nominated and those who are not get to shine and we all get to hand out our own awards for whatever we want, like which stars had the best hair and makeup looks.
Of course we love to see what celebs are wearing, but we get just as excited about the hair and makeup looks. Not many of us can wear the kind of designer gowns and looks that celebrities attending the Oscars have access to, so pretty much we can gawk, covet, or criticize but that's about it. But when it comes to hair and makeup looks on the red carpet, we can be inspired and even recreate them for ourselves without breaking the bank.
What criteria did we use to decide who rocked the best hair and makeup looks at this year's Oscars? Well, we're not gonna lie, as you know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and as far as we're concerned there was a whole lot of beauty to behold. The hardest part of putting together this "best of" hair and makeup list was not including almost everyone, but here are our picks!
-
America Ferrera paid tribute to her ancestors.
-
Janelle Monáe gave great face.
-
-
Lilly Singh let her hair down.
-
Penélope Cruz had cheekbones for days!
-
-
Salma Hayek channeled Grecian goddess vibes.
-
Scarlett Johansson looked every bit the Hollywood star.
-
-
Chrissy Metz wins for perfect shade of red lipstick.
-
Kelly Marie Tran wore her hair down and gently slicked back.
-
-
Mindy Kaling also went for a slicked-back look.
-
Kiana Madani wins for best styled bob.
-
-
Lily Aldridge worked that middle part.
-
Her slicked-back hair made it all about her face. The Outlander actress went for it with bright red lips that are not to be ignored. She looked like a glammed-out ballerina.
Caitriona Balfe did the middle part thing and a sleek pulled back style.
-
-
Idina Menzel was also team middle part.
-
Robin Roberts made us all green with envy.
-
-
Laura Dern was the picture of elegance.
-
çJasmine Cephas Jones wore a high ponytail.
-
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought her A game.
-
Regina King wins for best deep side part.
-
-
Beanie Feldman went for a classic old Hollywood look.
-
Kelly Ripa wins for updo we want to replicate.
Share this Story