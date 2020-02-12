Oscars 2020: The Best Red Carpet Hair & Makeup Looks

The excitement of the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, February 9, 2020, began long before the actual awards were handed out. As far as many of us are concerned, the show actually begins when the stars arrive and walk the red carpet. The red carpet is where those who are nominated and those who are not get to shine and we all get to hand out our own awards for whatever we want, like which stars had the best hair and makeup looks

Of course we love to see what celebs are wearing, but we get just as excited about the hair and makeup looks. Not many of us can wear the kind of designer gowns and looks that celebrities attending the Oscars have access to, so pretty much we can gawk, covet, or criticize but that's about it. But when it comes to hair and makeup looks on the red carpet, we can be inspired and even recreate them for ourselves without breaking the bank.

What criteria did we use to decide who rocked the best hair and makeup looks at this year's Oscars? Well, we're not gonna lie, as you know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and as far as we're concerned there was a whole lot of beauty to behold. The hardest part of putting together this "best of" hair and makeup list was not including almost everyone, but here are our picks!

  • America Ferrera paid tribute to her ancestors.

    Getty Images

    America Ferrera has that whole pregnancy glow going on that was further emphasized by smokey eyes and otherwise understated makeup. She looked spectacular walking the Oscars red carpet in straight tresses and a headdress. In case you are wondering what inspired her look, she took to Instagram and wrote, "#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."




  • Janelle Monáe gave great face.

    Janelle Monáe gave great face.
    Getty Images

    Is there such a thing as monja-chic? Because if there is, then singer, songwriter, and actor Janelle Monáe nailed it! She opted for lined eyes, a bright eye shadow, and a bold red lip. As for hair, what hair? She wore a glittery hood over her hair that looked glamorous, elegant and framed that gorgeous complexion of hers to perfection.




  • Lilly Singh let her hair down.

    lily singh
    Getty Images

    YouTube star Lilly Singh AKA "Superwoman" wore her very long hair down with a side part. It looked gorgeous against her off white ensemble. Her makeup featured a smokey eye with golden shimmer and she opted for a glossy lip that did not compete with the boldness of her eye makeup.


  • Penélope Cruz had cheekbones for days!

    Penélope Cruz had cheekbones for days!
    Getty Images

    Can we talk about the expert use of highlighter on Penélope? Look at her cheeks! The apple of her cheeks is like POW! Her hair and makeup are a typical look for her and that's because that look never fails her.




  • Salma Hayek channeled Grecian goddess vibes.

    Salma Hayek channeled Grecian goddess vibes.
    Getty Images

    Salma Hayek has one of those faces that looks phenomenal whether she wears her hair up or down. For this year's Oscars, she looked like a Greek goddess with her hair pulled up and a bejeweled crown worthy of Aphrodite herself. Her eyes were accented with black eyeliner and earthy shadows.

  • Scarlett Johansson looked every bit the Hollywood star.

    Scarlett Johansson looked every bit the Hollywood star.
    Getty Images

    She was nominated for an Oscar in two categories this year the joy on her face is the best look of all. She did however choose to take it up a notch with nude lips and a very clever use of white eyeliner. Her hair was all nonchalant and unpretentious in an unfussy updo.


  • Chrissy Metz wins for perfect shade of red lipstick.

    Chrissy Metz wins for perfect shade of red lipstick.
    Getty iMAGES

    The color of the red lipstick the This Is Us star wore is just perfect for her. It complements her skin tone and her dress. Her hair styled in an old Hollywood-ish style is longer and blonder than what were used to seeing on her. Her whole look is perfection.  


  • Kelly Marie Tran wore her hair down and gently slicked back.

    Kelly Marie Tran wore her hair down and gently slicked back.
    Getty Images

    The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress wore her softly slicked back and down. The hairstyle was a perfect choice to show off her dangling earrings and bare shoulders. Nice!




  • Mindy Kaling also went for a slicked-back look.

    Mindy Kaling also went for a slicked-back look.
    Getty Images

    Mindy Kaling, star of Ocean’s 8, was not about to cover up that necklace, which by the way is identical to the one from the Ocean’s 8 movie. Her hairstyle was structured enough to keep her hair behind her shoulders and let that bling do its thing.


  • Kiana Madani wins for best styled bob.

    Kiana Madani wins for best styled bob.
    Getty Images

    The Pirates of Somalia actress took her adorable bob to the next level. She wore it slicked with a side part and flipped ends. She also put it behind her ear, the better to show off her earrings.

  • Lily Aldridge worked that middle part.

    Lily Aldridge worked that middle part.
    Getty Images

    The former Victoria’s Secret model brought a middle part and bold lip to the Oscars. Her face looks almost makeup-less except for that gorgeous shade of red on her lips.

  Her slicked-back hair made it all about her face. The Outlander actress went for it with bright red lips that are not to be ignored. She looked like a glammed-out ballerina.




    Caitriona Balfe did the middle part thing and a sleek pulled back style.

    Caitriona Balfe did the middle part thing and a sleek pulled back style.
    Getty Images

    Her slicked-back hair made it all about her face. The Outlander actress went for it with bright red lips that are not to be ignored. She looked like a glammed-out ballerina.


  • Idina Menzel was also team middle part.

    Idina Menzel was also team middle part.
    Getty Images

    The Broadway star and voice of Elsa in the Frozen movies went with a middle part as well, but made it her own with a low bun. She softened the look with some lose tresses that framed her face.  


  • Robin Roberts made us all green with envy.

    Robin Roberts made us all green with envy.
    Getty Images

    How many people do you know that look as good as the Good Morning America host in green eye shadow? Very few probably. We’re thinking it’s the particular emerald shade that she chose that makes it so flattering and elegant.


  • Laura Dern was the picture of elegance.

    Laura Dern was the picture of elegance.
    Getty Images

    The actress was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar this year for her work in Marriage Story. Her hair and makeup choices were both elegant and subdued and made her look amazing. Oh, and guess what? She won the Oscar in her category!





  • çJasmine Cephas Jones wore a high ponytail.

    Jasmine Cephas Jones wore a high ponytail.
    Getty Images

    Who says a ponytail can't be fancy? Not Jasmine Cephas Jones, who was an original cast member of the Broadway production of Hamilton. Her high ponytail proves that the humble hairstyle isn't really humble at all when done in a certain way. 


  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought her A game.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought her A game.
    Getty Images

    Before taking the stage to present a couple of awards alongside Will Ferrell, Seinfeld actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned on the red carpet with light lips and her hair styled with a side part and loose curls.


  • Regina King wins for best deep side part.

    Regina King wins for best deep side part.
    Getty Images

    The 2019 winner for best supporting actress, Regina King dazzled on the red carpet this year with short hair style with a deep side part. As for makeup, her eyes looked magnificent with eyeliner that emphasized their almond shape.


  • Beanie Feldman went for a classic old Hollywood look.

    Both her hair and makeup were an updated nod to old Hollywood glamour. The Lady Bird actress nailed the look. We particularly love the hairstyle on her long, luxurious tresses.





  • Kelly Ripa wins for updo we want to replicate.

    It looks so effortless yet put together at the same time. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host does dressed-up hair and makeup in an accessible way. You could so steal her hair and makeup look the next time you want to look put together.






