18 Romantic Claddagh Tattoos

The history of the Claddagh ring is one filled with romance. It is said that the man behind the ring forged the design while he was enslaved in Algeria. Richard Joyce became the "property" of a Moorish goldsmith, who took Joyce under his tutelage. Before Joyce was captured, he had a love to whom he was betrothed, so while he spent his days in enslavement, he designed a ring inspired by her.

Each part of the design has a special meaning. The heart symbolizes love, the pair of hands represents friendship, and the crown stands for loyalty and fidelity. When Joyce found himself a free man once more, he returned to Ireland to discover his love had waited for him. With the ring he forged, he wedded her. Since then, the Claddagh has stood for love in all its forms. It's also become an intimate symbolic representation for Irish heritage, as Claddagh rings are often passed down through families, particularly from mother to daughter on her wedding day.



Tattoos are an extremely modern take on this tradition. While these "heirlooms" cannot be passed down, they do constantly flaunt one's pride and dedication to the Irish heritage. In this collection, we rounded up Claddagh tattoos that range from traditional to highly personal.