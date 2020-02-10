18 Romantic Claddagh Tattoos

The history of the Claddagh ring is one filled with romance. It is said that the man behind the ring forged the design while he was enslaved in Algeria. Richard Joyce became the "property" of a Moorish goldsmith, who took Joyce under his tutelage. Before Joyce was captured, he had a love to whom he was betrothed, so while he spent his days in enslavement, he designed a ring inspired by her. 

Each part of the design has a special meaning. The heart symbolizes love, the pair of hands represents friendship, and the crown stands for loyalty and fidelity. When Joyce found himself a free man once more, he returned to Ireland to discover his love had waited for him. With the ring he forged, he wedded her. Since then, the Claddagh has stood for love in all its forms. It's also become an intimate symbolic representation for Irish heritage, as Claddagh rings are often passed down through families, particularly from mother to daughter on her wedding day. 

Tattoos are an extremely modern take on this tradition. While these "heirlooms" cannot be passed down, they do constantly flaunt one's pride and dedication to the Irish heritage. In this collection, we rounded up Claddagh tattoos that range from traditional to highly personal. 

  • Traditional Claddagh

    traditoinal design
    transatlandonism/Instagram

    One can never go wrong with a classic. This traditional Claddagh design also takes on a neo-traditional style of tattooing, making this piece utterly timeless. We particularly love the striking colors and the bold outlines. 

  • Jeweled Claddagh Tattoo

    Jeweled Claddagh Tattoo
    nicoleaulettoart/Instagram

    Jewel tattoos when done right can be utterly mesmerizing, and it looks like this piece totally nailed it. With its rainbow coloring and piercing depth, one gets the sense that this Claddagh is "worn" with a lot of pride for this person's Irish heritage.  

  • Doodle Claddagh Tattoo

    Doodle Claddagh Tattoo
    demaratattoo/Instagram

    Like love, the Claddagh itself is up for creative interpretation, and for a more playful spirit, this design is perfect. Layered over another iconic Irish symbol, the Claddagh here is whimsical, and almost cartoonish but that doesn't take away from the beauty and charm of its design. 

  • Wedded Claddagh Tattoo

    Wedded Claddagh Tattoo
    hoosierhomicide/Instagram

    Considering that Claddaghs are deeply rooted in weddings, it makes sense that a modern Irish couple would honor the tradition with a tattooed ring set. It is important to note that the rings are facing toward the tattoo owner, signifying that their hearts are "taken."

  • Realist Claddagh Tattoo

    mrkevinward/Instagram

    Hyper detailed and realistic, we love this anatomical albeit somewhat gruesome take on the Irish tradition. The shade work is astounding and we love how realistic both the heart and the hands came out on this work in progress. 

  • Symbolic Claddagh Tattoo

    symbolic
    vero_zs_tattoo/Instagram

    Irish or Celtic symbolism is deeply tied to traditions, and this tattoo blends them perfectly. The Celtic knot represents the eternal flow of energy and time, and with the Claddagh on top of it, it could be interpreted to mean that love is also eternal and ever-flowing for this person. 

  • Bejeweled Claddagh Tattoo

    dangle
    tattoosbytammygee/Instagram

    This sternum Claddagh tattoo has a dozen tiny details worth celebrating. Aside from it dripping in beads for an ornate design, the inside of the heart appears to have a nod to a Tree of Life symbol, making it even more beautiful and personal. 

  • Celtic Cross Caddagh Tattoo

    cross
    attduketattoos/Instagram

    Celtic crosses can be spotted all over Ireland, from statues that hang over hearths to graveyards. The Claddagh on top of it gives it an extra special meaning, and the Celtic knots that weave through it make it a truly breathtaking tattoo.

  • Micro Claddagh Tattoo

    Micro Claddagh Tattoo
    cissaspoerltattooartistry/Instagram

    This tiny tattoo has a boon of style thanks to the details the artist didn't skimp on. We love the dotted shading and the classic design that really bring it to life. 

  • Unconventional Claddagh Tattoo

    la_nadia_boho/Instagram

    The best part about tattoos is that everything is up for interpretation. This tattoo almost looks like a "deconstructed" Claddagh. By changing the position of the hands, the whole design takes on a new, special, and personal meaning. 

  • Black Claddagh Tattoo

    Black Claddagh Tattoo
    malik.kleinwort.tattoo/Instagram

    Being Irish doesn't mean everything has to be green. This black tattoo is bold, striking, and makes an unapologetic statement about this person's love for their Irish heritage. We love how clean and constructed the entire piece looks. 

  • Anatomical Claddagh Heart

    Antatomical Claddagh Heart
    nag.tatouages/Instagram

    Science nerds will appreciate the anatomical correctness of this Claddagh tattoo. We also think taking away the crown and adding a symbolic line halo was an inventive and aesthetically pleasing switch up for folks who aren't a fan of ornate, over-the-top symbolism. 

  • Emerald Green Claddagh Tattoo

    Emerald Green Claddagh Tattoo
    monarch46and2/Instagram

    Green is the color most associated with Ireland and for good reason. The Emerald Isle got its nickname for its lush rolling hills and endless, seemingly boundless landscape. This tattoo encompasses that beautifully and does so within the Claddagh's loving embrace. 

  • Skeletal Claddagh Tattoo

    set.itoff.likenapalm
    set.itoff.likenapalm/Instagram

    Punks don't need to be excluded from the Claddagh design. This fresh take might be for those who have a lot of Irish pride but aren't really down with the mushy-gushy stuff. This is a great way to round it out! 

  • Watercolor Claddagh Tattoo

    Watercolor Claddagh Tattoo
    simonectattoos/Instagram

    We love watercolor tattoos, and honestly this has got to be a top favorite for us. The mix of the rainbow colors atop the Irish symbol for love is a beautiful way to subtly say "love is love" and we can totally get down with that. 

  • Otter Claddagh Tattoo

    Otter Claddagh Tattoo
    racheltakvorian/Instagram

    Who says one can't get weird with it? Otter or animal lovers can have fun with the traditional symbol by subbing in their favorite furry creatures in place of the traditional friendship hands. 

  • Disney Claddagh Tattoo

    Disney Claddagh Tattoo
    flamineighttattoo/Instagram

    Disney fans will appreciate spotting Mickey Mouse's gloves in this sweet Claddagh tattoo. We love the simple design and the fun this artist had with the piece. Love is all about making it one's own!

  • Scenic Claddagh Tattoo

    Scenic Claddagh Tattoo
    holliemaytattooist/Instagram

    For Irish folks in tune with their own hearts and the land around them, this sweet tattoo is perfect. We love the line details throughout the piece, and are especially fond of the ornate background the Claddagh sits on. 

