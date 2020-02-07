20 Cheer-Inspired Tattoos To Show That Cheerleader Pride



heyits.eh/Instagram Since Cheer -- a documentary series that follows the Navarro College cheerleading team and their journey to the championship in Daytona Beach -- debuted on Netflix last month, it's all that people can talk about, and it's easy to see why people are so obsessed. It doesn't take a lifelong cheerleader to gain a respect for the sport just from watching the series, and for those of us who were already cheerleaders, it can definitely ignite a brand new passion, too -- one that might be inspiring some people to get a new tattoo.

Looking for a little tattoo inspiration when it comes to cheerleading? Look no further than the below ideas. Cheerleading takes a lot of dedication, passion, and hard work, so why not honor the accomplishments that come with it with a little permanent ink?



Whether someone's favorite style is large, colorful vintage tattoos that always catch everyone's eye, simple, delicate minimalist tattoos, or something in between, there's something for everyone who can't get enough of cheering.