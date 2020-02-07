20 Cheer-Inspired Tattoos To Show That Cheerleader Pride

Since Cheer -- a documentary series that follows the Navarro College cheerleading team and their journey to the championship in Daytona Beach -- debuted on Netflix last month, it's all that people can talk about, and it's easy to see why people are so obsessed. It doesn't take a lifelong cheerleader to gain a respect for the sport just from watching the series, and for those of us who were already cheerleaders, it can definitely ignite a brand new passion, too -- one that might be inspiring some people to get a new tattoo.
Looking for a little tattoo inspiration when it comes to cheerleading? Look no further than the below ideas. Cheerleading takes a lot of dedication, passion, and hard work, so why not honor the accomplishments that come with it with a little permanent ink?
Whether someone's favorite style is large, colorful vintage tattoos that always catch everyone's eye, simple, delicate minimalist tattoos, or something in between, there's something for everyone who can't get enough of cheering.
-
Keeping It Simple1
Line art is becoming such a popular style of tattoo, and seeing it combined with cheerleading makes for one super crisp, striking tattoo. This one is so simple, but represents so much for anyone who's been passionate about the sport all their lives -- and for those who are looking for something low key, this could be the winner.
-
Going Vintage2
This tattoo is a classic, and perfect for cheerleaders who love the neotraditional style of tattooing or who are looking for a larger piece with lots of color. This vintage-style cheerleader has been combined with a tennis racket, but something like this could easily be customized to fit the interests of anyone who loves this ink.
-
-
An Homage To Bring It On3
Many of us have such fond memories of watching Bring It On as teenagers (and even now), because let's face it: It's one of the best romantic comedies ever. In this tattoo, we see Kirsten Dunst's character, Torrance Shipman, in her cheerleading uniform, with the word "cheerocracy" -- another reference to the classic film -- inscribed below.
-
Cheerleading Bow4
Aside from their impressive skills, tumbles, and of course, their uniforms, cheerleaders are also known for the bows they wear in their hair when they compete, like this one. This is a colorful piece that will definitely start some conversations while the person who's sporting it is out and about -- it's hard to miss something like this!
-
-
A Tiny Cheerleader5
Minimal style tattoos are totally in right now, and this one definitely fits into that category. Here is a silhouette of a cheerleader lifting her leg, inconspicuously placed behind the ear, although we suspect it would probably look pretty good just about anywhere. And although this one is filled in, it would also look cute as just line art, too.
-
Counting Down6
For cheerleaders and dancers alike, "5, 6, 7, 8" is something they've heard at practice and while performing more than a few times. Know any cheerleaders who are feeling like these numbers are permanently burned in their brain? Well, maybe it's a good idea to get them permanently inked on their skin instead. Super cute on the wrist!
-
-
Representing A Competition7
This cheerleader got this ink for making it to competing at Worlds, and now, she'll never forget what that meant to her with a tattoo featuring a star, a bow, and the earth on her ankle.
"Come the future, I can look back and say 'I did that,'" she wrote in her caption, explaining what this tattoo means to her.
-
Multiple Bows8
Getting just one cheerleading bow as a tattoo is definitely an option, but what about getting a few that all represent different memories? Many cheerleaders will wear many different bows during the time they pursue the sport, so why not make those bows coordinate with all of the best moments? It's super customizable, too.
-
-
Posing With A Rose9
Here's a totally feminine cheer tattoo that could definitely be customized to be super personal for the cheerleader who decides to get it. Pick a favorite cheerleading move and a favorite flower that work well together and combine. It's easy to see that this is all about cheerleading, and the flower adds a little something extra.
-
The Process Of A Flip10
For cheerleaders who can't get enough of flipping, this one might be the perfect choice! It's such a simple tattoo -- especially for anyone who's hoping to stick with line work only -- but it still shows so much movement and action. It seems like this idea could be adapted to fit with any move, too. Cartwheels, anyone?
-
-
Another Twist On The Bow11
Bow tattoos are obviously pretty popular with cheerleaders because of all they stand for, but this is actually a unique take on the trend. This bow is made out of shoelaces, which are kinda necessary in order for cheerleaders to put on their shoes and compete. It's definitely a great ice breaker, and something totally different from the norm.
-
An Inspirational Phrase12
Like any sport or athletic activity, cheerleading can be really hard on the body -- if anyone feels like quitting after days of long practices, we can't blame them. For anyone who's finding it hard to stay motivated, an inspirational quote like this one to remind them to keep going might be helpful, too, especially if it's something particularly meaningful to the person getting tatted.
-
-
The Heartbeat Of A Cheerleader13
This is a huge piece, so the person who decides to get it should definitely be sure they're someone looking for something like this. It might take up a lot of skin, but it's definitely pretty, especially with the watercolor style. It's so cool to see the artwork of the cheerleader doing a split as the heartbeat (and her pompoms) surround her.
-
Cheer Forever14
Tattoos that somehow incorporate the infinity symbol have become super popular in recent years, and this one combines that trend with a couple of icons that are important to cheerleaders. The tiny bow is such a cute touch, and of course, the word "cheer" really brings it home that this is all about staying true to the sport forever.
-
-
Small & Simple15
Love the idea of the bow tattoos, but not looking to ink anything large and colorful this time around? That's okay -- there are so many variations on that particular tattoo, including this one, which seems to fit a lot more into the minimalist style. Even a tiny bow can show off that love for cheerleading, in color or not.
-
Everything Cheer16
While many cheerleaders simply work with competition teams, other cheerleaders in high school, college, and even in professional sports are cheering for a particular team. Fit into that category? Why not incorporate that sport, especially if it's become a passion, as well? This tattoo features the football, pom poms, and whistle all in one cohesive image.
-
-
B-A-N-A-N-A-S17
For a lot of cheerleaders, Gwen Stefani's unforgettable hit single "Hollaback Girl" became so iconic. For fans of the former No Doubt singer who are also super dedicated to cheerleading, this is such a cute and colorful tattoo that combines them both, especially with those pom poms in the back. Too adorable, right?
-
Don't Forget The Baton18
We've talked about tattoos that feature pom poms and bows (and actual cheerleading moves in motion), but what about batons, which are also iconic symbols of cheerleading? This tattoo combines the infinity symbol with a baton flawlessly, and even though the positioning on the foot is so cute, this one would look good almost anywhere.
-
-
Flipping For Cheerleading19
Another cheerleading in motion tattoo, just as adorable as the last one. The positive thing about this kind of tattoo is it seems to be a piece that can be as big or small or as elaborate or as simple as the person getting the tattoo wants it to be -- and there's definitely no denying what it is and what it represents.