I Tried Found's Face Lotion Because My Face Was Starting To Feel Like Sandpaper

Genny Glassman
As a lifelong East Coaster, I consider myself to be knowledgeable in all things dry skin. I'm not saying that I am personally funding Mr. and Mrs. Cetaphil's next summer vacation, but with the amount of lotion I buy from November to March, I come pretty darn close. Which is why it takes a lot to impress me as far as skin care goes -- like a lot, a lot. Especially when it comes to my face.
I try to keep my money maker highly moisturized throughout the winter months, but unfortunately my skin is so dry that it pretty much soaks everything right up. Which is why I was excited to try Found Beauty's California Poppy Face Lotion because by now things are getting a little dire over here.
First I took a shower.
Please imagine me (or the person of your choice) taking a shower. I am pretty low maintenance when it comes to products and I live with roommates so I basically do whatever I have to to get my showers done quickly. I didn't wash my hair this morning because I am trying to live that every-other wash day life.
I went through a big zero-waste kick a couple of years ago, where I became obsessed with these GoodSoap bars from Whole Foods, so I use the Golden Milk scented bar on my body and shave my legs baby smooth.
Then it was time to get down to business.
I took a look at the back of the Poppy Face Lotion bottle to see what was inside this bad boy.
Then it was time to let the lotion do its thing.
Already I can feel that my skin is starting to plump up again.
