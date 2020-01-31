I Tried Found's Face Lotion Because My Face Was Starting To Feel Like Sandpaper

Genny Glassman
blogger
Found California Poppy Face Lotion
As a lifelong East Coaster, I consider myself to be knowledgeable in all things dry skin. I'm not saying that I am personally funding Mr. and Mrs. Cetaphil's next summer vacation, but with the amount of lotion I buy from November to March, I come pretty darn close. Which is why it takes a lot to impress me as far as skin care goes -- like a lot, a lot. Especially when it comes to my face.

I try to keep my money maker highly moisturized throughout the winter months, but unfortunately my skin is so dry that it pretty much soaks everything right up. Which is why I was excited to try Found Beauty's California Poppy Face Lotion because by now things are getting a little dire over here.

  • First I took a shower.

    Please imagine me (or the person of your choice) taking a shower. I am pretty low maintenance when it comes to products and I live with roommates so I basically do whatever I have to to get my showers done quickly. I didn't wash my hair this morning because I am trying to live that every-other wash day life. 

    I went through a big zero-waste kick a couple of years ago, where I became obsessed with these GoodSoap bars from Whole Foods, so I use the Golden Milk scented bar on my body and shave my legs baby smooth.

  • Then it was time to get down to business.

    Found California Poppy Face Lotion
    Did I mention that every (clap emoji) darn (clap emoji) thing (clap emoji) breaks me out? Well it's true. I am someone who is perpetually in need of a good face product, but whenever I use anything other than a gentle cleanser or moisturizer, my face goes nuts. 

  • I took a look at the back of the Poppy Face Lotion bottle to see what was inside this bad boy. 

    Found Beauty Poppy Face Lotion
    Found Beauty

    Admittedly, I am not a beauty scientist, but I do know that Found had checked the boxes for some of the things I care most about: there are no parabens or mineral oils in the lotion and they don't test on animals. Done and done.  

  • Then it was time to let the lotion do its thing.

    You know that flaky feeling your skin gets when it's dried out? Well by this point I can already start the flakes starting to form. Let's do this. 

    The texture is light, which is something I like especially if I'm going to layer it under makeup or sunscreen and it's not heavily scented -- at all. I can only slightly detect a faint floral scent, but truthfully the only real whiff I get is when I dab a little on the back of my hand and bring it to my face.

  • Already I can feel that my skin is starting to plump up again.

    The thing that is exhausting about beauty is that sometimes it feels like the best stuff costs the big bucks. But let me tell you I felt like I was getting my full money's worth -- and it only costs $19.99! 

    For the rest of the day, my skin was soft, but not greasy and I didn't feel like I was wearing a thick cream that sits on top of the skin. In fact, for once I didn't catch myself running my fingers on my cheeks to see how dry they were. I kind of knew that they were alright. And that to me is a huge beauty win.

