I Tried Found's Face Lotion Because My Face Was Starting To Feel Like Sandpaper



Genny Glassman

As a lifelong East Coaster, I consider myself to be knowledgeable in all things dry skin. I'm not saying that I am personally funding Mr. and Mrs. Cetaphil's next summer vacation, but with the amount of lotion I buy from November to March, I come pretty darn close. Which is why it takes a lot to impress me as far as skin care goes -- like a lot, a lot. Especially when it comes to my face.

I try to keep my money maker highly moisturized throughout the winter months, but unfortunately my skin is so dry that it pretty much soaks everything right up. Which is why I was excited to try Found Beauty's California Poppy Face Lotion because by now things are getting a little dire over here.