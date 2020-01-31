17 'Nerdy' & Proud Tattoos



erkmarquess/Instagram Even as recently as the '90s, being a nerd as a kid was something to be reviled, marginalized, and pummeled figuratively and literally. Today, being a nerd is a part of everyday life. Nerd culture has taken over, and just about every kid is playing video games, reading comic books, and watching nerdy superhero and fantasy shows. Not to mention the young adult novel craze that's all but consumed the world's Barnes & Noble stores. We could be bitter about this, or we could be happy for our children, or maybe a little bit of both.

Regardless, we may as well bask in it while we can, too, and there's plenty of fodder here for nerdy tattoos of all sorts of cool and goofy characters from movies, comics, video games, and more. We've found nerdy tattoos featuring Spider-Man and Super Mario as well as Dragon Ball and Dungeons & Dragons, to name a few. So, enjoy this little list of nerdy inspiration for that next tattoo.