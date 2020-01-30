20 Wine Tattoos We Happily Raise a Glass To

Image: torastangenes/Instagram



torastangenes/Instagram Ah wine, is there truly anything more wonderful? For those of us who partake, wine can be so many things to us. Wine can serve as a way to relax after a long and stressful day. It can be a romantic gesture we share with a parter, be they and old one or new one. Or wine can be what we use to bond with fellow moms while we vent our frustrations and celebrate our triumphs. The point is, there is a wine for every time and place, so why not use it for body art inspiration?

When it comes to tattoos it is all about getting something done that brings immense joy. Some people choose to tattoo themselves with quotes that inspire them. Others get portraits on loved ones, or get work done to honor their passions. Considering the various uses for wine, it makes sense that it can serve as some of the best subject matter for a gorgeous tattoo.

For all of the vino enthusiasts out there, we pulled together 20 tattoos that totally capture the variety of wine and the multiple ways it can be celebrated. From classic traditional tattoos to artsy homages, we'll raise a proverbial glass to these gorgeous tattoos.