20 Wine Tattoos We Happily Raise a Glass To

Ah wine, is there truly anything more wonderful? For those of us who partake, wine can be so many things to us. Wine can serve as a way to relax after a long and stressful day. It can be a romantic gesture we share with a parter, be they and old one or new one. Or wine can be what we use to bond with fellow moms while we vent our frustrations and celebrate our triumphs. The point is, there is a wine for every time and place, so why not use it for body art inspiration?
When it comes to tattoos it is all about getting something done that brings immense joy. Some people choose to tattoo themselves with quotes that inspire them. Others get portraits on loved ones, or get work done to honor their passions. Considering the various uses for wine, it makes sense that it can serve as some of the best subject matter for a gorgeous tattoo.
For all of the vino enthusiasts out there, we pulled together 20 tattoos that totally capture the variety of wine and the multiple ways it can be celebrated. From classic traditional tattoos to artsy homages, we'll raise a proverbial glass to these gorgeous tattoos.
Couple Goals Tattoo1
A good conversation and a good bottle of wine can be all that's needed to start a forever relationship. For people whose love stories started over a glass or two of wine, this tattoo idea is perfect. Plus, we love the personalized characters created here.
Tiny Tribute Tattoo2
A small tribute to wine can still show a big love for the good stuff. This tiny tattoo has just a splash of color (pun totally intended) and is small enough to easily be hidden depending on the location. The style is also notably simple, but it still is executed perfectly.
Truest Love Wine Tattoo3
Is there anything more pure than the love between a full bottle of wine and an empty glass? We didn't think so -- which is why this cartoonish, cutesy tattoo is just so perfect. We love how silly, sweet and well done this tattoo is.
Anatomy of Wine Tattoo4
Ask any vinter about the process of making wine, and they'll say that it involves a lot of love, grapes, and labor. This tattoo pays homage to all three. It clearly shows the process from growth to cork s an intricate one, and this tattoo totally capture the intensity of it well.
Science Wine Tattoo5
Like all things in life, wine can be deduced to a scientific series of chemical compounds that work together to give us this alcoholic drink. This tattoo is a cleaver way to convey that. Stylistically, we love the continue, simple line work used to create it.
Traditional Wine Tattoo6
The traditional style of tattoos will never get old for obvious reasons, and ths wine tattoo elegantly upholds that legacy. We love the red colors and abstract art used to make this tattoo a truly unique tribute to wine.
Gothic Glass of Wine Tattoo7
Tattoos done in this style look like they are comprised of a singular, unbreaking line. What results is a striking piece that is equal parts simple and bold. For anyone with gothic tendencies, this tattoo is simply perfect -- the skull adds such an eerie and enticing depth to an average wine glass tattoo.
Matching Wine Tattoos8
When wine loves find someone who will happily fill their glass, they should hold onto them for life. That's essentially what this duo did by getting permanent matching tattoos. May we all find someone who fills our cup and doesn't drain it.
Vintage Vino Tattoo9
We love a good vintage, whether it is a vintage wine or a vintage wine decanter tattoo. I'm pretty sure every Italian grandmother had one of these bad boys on their mini bar carts. It's such a unique way to honor the love and history that is behind wine-making.
Corker Tattoo10
This tattoo might very well have a double meaning. While it is clearly an image of a corker used to open wine and remove the cork, the word "corker" actually means "an excellent or astonishing person or thing." We'd say this is one corker of a tattoo.
Simple Outline Tattoo11
No one needs to get elaborate ink done to prove a point. This simple outline tattoo perfectly conveys this person's passion for wine. We love how clean and simple it looks.
An All Day Beverage Tattoo12
When besties get together for a long weekend, best believe there is wine from sunup to sundown. These complementary tattoos are perfect for people who love to imbibe to the fullest when together -- plus, we absolutely love the design.
Picasso Tribute Wine Tattoo13
Picasso's famous last words were: “Drink to me, drink to my health. You know I can’t drink anymore,” so could there possibly be a more fitting tattoo? We definitely will drink to the gorgeous artwork of Picasso and the tattoo he inspired.
Ocean Glass Tattoo14
Beach lover will be the first to admitted if they could bottle the ocean and captures its true magic they'd do it in a heartbeat. This tattoo ecompasses that sentiment perfectly. The waves crashing in the glass are so ethereal, and the details are absolutely stunning.
Grim Reaper Wine Tattoo15
Even the Grim Reaper needs to unwind after work This tattoo uses a bold traditional style to convey its point. And if I am being honest, if the Grim Reaper greets me with a glass of vino, I will be more inclined to go happily.
Wine and Coffee Tattoo16
Is there anything more a mom really needs? For moms who enjoy alcohol, wine at night and coffee in the morning is probably the perfect day. Both keep us going in totally different ways, Cheers to that!
Romantic Scene Tattoo17
Ah, is there anything more romantic than sharing two full glasses of wine by a serene seascape? This gorgeous portrait will speak to anyone who is in love with love... and wine of course.
Wind and Food Tattoo18
This black and white bicep tattoo was designed for those who love food and drink. It truly captures and speaks to the culture around loving and preparing great food and sampling fine wine.
Magical Wine Tattoo19
After a long and hard day, pouring a glass of wine to enjoy can feel like practicing a little bit of magic. Calmly sipping wine, taking time to truly savor and enjoy it is a bit of magic we can all practice, and this tattoo is a great reminder of that.
Dive On In Tattoo20
There are days when we all wish we could just dive into a glass of wine and escape the world for a bit. This tattoo is a cool way to convey that, We love this old school pinup design, and feel like it will definitely resonate with wine lovers everywhere.