20 Truly Out-of-This-World Space Tattoos

Since the 50s, American has been obsessed with space. Whether it was fictional radio programs or the race to the moon, we have been captivated about what lies beyond our atmosphere. Space has inspired countless works of art, be it movies, TV, literature or even music. Why wouldn't one take it to the next level and allow it to inspire some tattoo art?

Tattoos are the ultimate way to pay homage to a passion. For one, they are forever. Secondly, they have the ability to take a general topic and turn it into something deeply beautiful and immensely personal. As it turns out, space is an excellent subject matter to do both of those things.

In searching for some inspiration, we stumbled upon several truly incredible pieces of art that speak to people across styles and tastes. From intricate portraits to simple line tattoos, these pieces are perfect for anyone obsessed with space. Aside from obvious intergalactic symbolism like planet outlines, we included fun homages to aliens and also notes pieces that focus on space phenomenons like black holes. For anyone who has a true passion for things that are out of this world, here are 20 tattoos that are utterly captivating.