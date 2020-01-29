20 Truly Out-of-This-World Space Tattoos

d.velcas/Instagram
Since the 50s, American has been obsessed with space. Whether it was fictional radio programs or the race to the moon, we have been captivated about what lies beyond our atmosphere. Space has inspired countless works of art, be it movies, TV, literature or even music. Why wouldn't one take it to the next level and allow it to inspire some tattoo art?
Tattoos are the ultimate way to pay homage to a passion. For one, they are forever. Secondly, they have the ability to take a general topic and turn it into something deeply beautiful and immensely personal. As it turns out, space is an excellent subject matter to do both of those things.
In searching for some inspiration, we stumbled upon several truly incredible pieces of art that speak to people across styles and tastes. From intricate portraits to simple line tattoos, these pieces are perfect for anyone obsessed with space. Aside from obvious intergalactic symbolism like planet outlines, we included fun homages to aliens and also notes pieces that focus on space phenomenons like black holes. For anyone who has a true passion for things that are out of this world, here are 20 tattoos that are utterly captivating.
-
Rocket Man Tattoo1
For those of us who love space, we can likely attribute our passions to the men and women who made any knowledge that we have of space possible: the astronauts. If it weren't for their brilliance and bravery, space would be even more of a mystery. This beautiful tattoo pays perfect homage to those heroes.
-
Poetic Space Piece2
Poet William Blake probably had no idea when he penned Auguries of Innocence that he'd inspire this gorgeous tattoo design. Blake's poem begins:
"To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour"
And implies throughout it that to appreciate nature and the world around is a divine act. We love how this tattoo beautifully interprets that.
-
-
Cosmic Beauty Space Tattoo3
Somehow this beautiful tattoo blends a traditional style that's slightly cartoonistic while also being meticulously detailed. We love the cosmic, vaguely religious vibe this tattoo has and we think people of all backgrounds could easily appreciate the artistry.
-
Planet Tattoos4
Our appreciation for space can absolutely focus on our immediate solar system. The planets that are in our orbit are gorgeous and are still full of the wonderful mystery that keeps us so entranced with space.
-
-
Line Work Space Tattoo5
It's hard not to include a tattoo that is an homage to aliens in a round up of space tattoos. The line work is clean and detailed, and we love how impactful it is despite being a simple tattoo. It's perfect for anyone who truly believes.
-
Space, Earth, and Sea Tattoo6
To appreciate space, one needs to appreciate all ot the things that make our universe so wonderful. This tattoo pays homage to each element, honoring space, the earth and water in a really seamless and coherent way.
-
-
Saturn7
Specific planet love is totally welcome here, and Saturn is as good a planet as any to love. With its gorgeous rings, it's hard not to admire such a beautiful mass. There is a lot of super cute ways to honor Saturn, but we think this simple and sweet tattoo nails it perfectly.
-
Galaxy Tattoo8
Just because space is scientific part of life, it doesn't mean we can't get creative with it. This tattoo blends together a world of colors in our well known planets, and we love the vivacious interpretation.
-
-
Colorful Space Tattoo9
This tattoo really makes one appreciate the beauty of space. With its swirling colors, gorgeous phenomenons and intimidating structures, there are so many awe-inspiring things to draw from when it comes to creating a tattoo.
-
Mind Blown Tattoo10
Space is truly a mind-blowing thing to comprehend, and this tattoo captures that perfectly. There is something incredibly humbling about contemplating space and its vastness.
-
-
Big Bear, Little Dipper11
The stars are perhaps one of the most mesmerizing things about space.This constellation tattoo s a perfect homage to the dreamlike effect stars can have on us. Plus, we super love the colors of the bear silhouette.
-
Religious Tattoo12
Spiritualism and space will inevitably cross paths for believers and non believers alike. It's pretty hard to look up into the sky and think that there isn't a higher power pulling some of the strings. We love this religious cosmic take on such powerful musings.
-
-
Phases of the Moon Tattoo13
The moon has served as inspiration for many works of literature, art , and music -- why wouldn't be the perfect subject for a tattoo? Showing it in every phase of its glory, this tattoo is perfect for anyone who is totally entranced by the moon.
-
Interstellar Tattoo14
Pop culture is obsessed with space -- especially the movies. Interstellar, a movie that beautifully blended climate issues, space, and time travel, is a favorite amongst space enthusiasts. This incredible portrait totally captures the essence of the film and character.
-
-
Sketchy Space Tattoo15
Though space isa very serious and scientific subject, that doesn't mean tattoo artists have to keep it serious. We love these sketchy illustrations that play off equal parts science and science fiction.
-
Matching Tattoos16
These paired tattoos work perfectly on their own as standout space tattoos, and that's probably why we love this set so much. The cartoonish outlines are really brought to life with the vivacious watercolors.
-
-
On a String Tattoo17
For anyone who feels like the world is just at their finger tips, this one is for them. We definitely can pull the strings in our own little universes and this tattoo really captures that notion. Plus the placement of this tattoo is perfection!
-
Doodle Tattoo18
This tattoo looks like the delightful musings one would find in the margins of a notebook. We love the labels and fun colors used in this tattoo sleeve, and love how it is so buildable for anyone who wants to keep adding to their arm artwork.
-
-
Celestial Tattoo19
There is something so folky and gorgeous about this solar system, we just had to include it. The detail in the sun's face, the delicate lines that indicate orbit patterns, all of it works together to bring this elegant tattoo together in an intricate and special way.
-
Anatomical Tattoo20
Without highly scientific gear, we'd never get to learn about all of the things we come to love about space. This space craft looks like it belongs in an astronaut's manual and we love it's almost anatomical design.