20 Beautiful Book Tattoos For Everyone's Inner Bookworm



ovenlee.tattoo/Instagram

Here's a hot take: books are probably the most important human invention of all time. Think about it. Without them, half of our culture wouldn't exist, and likely half of our language wouldn't exist either. Books have an incredible, understated (and underrated) power to spread knowledge and empathy throughout everyone who reads. Of course, that power can be (and has been) wielded for less altruistic gains, but let's focus on the positives here. Books are an endless font of inspiration and new ideas, so it's no wonder they've inspired countless works of art -- even tattoos.

We've found an excellent array of tattoos featuring books as well as references to some of the most influential books of all time. From gorgeous sketch-like pieces to others exploding with color, there is more than likely a tattoo that fits everyone here. For instance, we found some of the most impressive line work we've ever seen in this list, which must be something about the storybook mood that books inspire. Here are 20 of the most beautiful book tattoos for all of the bookworms at heart out there.