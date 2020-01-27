20 Llama Tattoos for Anyone Obsessed With These Wacky, Woolly Creatures



chris_lochbihler/Instagram For the uninitiated out there, llamas are South American descendants of the camel that -- instead of developing humps that store water and fat -- developed thick, fluffy, and incidentally adorable wool. They also have a history in South America as serving as everything from livestock for meat to pack animals. Llamas are also known to be quite social animals that -- after training and weaning -- are pleasant for us humans to be around. They even have their own social system, and enforce it by spitting. So, it's clear that people have plenty of reasons to adore llamas. They're cute. They're fluffy. They, um, spit. So, what better way to pay that respect than an everlasting piece of ink?

That's right, we're obviously talking llama tattoos. And, boy, have we found some incredible, adorable, impressive, and weird takes on the llama in the world of tattoos. For example, we've found tattoos featuring llamas in the American traditionalist style, in some of the cutest line work, and in drippy watercolor -- to name a few. The llama seems to inspire people all across the spectrum, but generally people more aligned with things that are weird and quirky. For example, the kinds of people that find giant livestock animals that are descended from camels "cute". At any rate, enjoy our strange, strange journey through the world of llama tattoos to present the 20 coolest, cutest, and most interesting llama tattoos on the internet to inspire that next piece of ink.

