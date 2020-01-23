20 Awe-Inspiring Winter Nail Art Ideas

Instagram/purplenailbox, Instagram/nail.poetry
There's nothing that we like more than getting a fresh manicure. And during the winter months when the bitter cold makes our hands crack and bleed, we need a little more TLC for our fingers more than ever. Of course, we want a design that matches the season -- something that feels both winter-y, but also feels current. And we also like everything from minimalist designs to something more big and sparkly. So variety is key.
All of this is to say, we scoured both low and high for some winter nail inspiration that is bound to be a hit no matter what we're feeling. And we found designs inspirations that will totally be on trend. Nail art like gold and silver embellishments, interesting use of negative space, and of course, claw nails will still be big all winter long. So take a look at 20 nail art designs that we think will make this winter a little more special. And if you need even more inspo, check out 20 Nail Art Trends for 2020.
THE RIGHT STRIPE1
Winter is the perfect time to bust out the red polish. Don't believe us? Take a look at this ultra chic red and white paint job with slanted french tips. It's a new take on a classic look and will look perfect before, after, and especially during the winter holidays. Plus, it's simple enough that anyone could attempt it at home. No salon appointment needed.
SILVER SKIES2
We admit that this next looks combines a lot of things we love; sparkles, stars, and shiny bobbles on long nails. Of course, we also believe there is no such thing as too much. Perfect for a New Year's Eve bash and beyond, this would make ever day feel special until spring -- which will be much needed come February.
TINSEL TIPS3
A garland on the edge of the nail is a subtle way to celebrate the season and it doesn't scream MERRY CHRISTMAS. The colors of the design are both pretty and festive too. A creamy, pearl base is the heart of this holiday-inspired look and we think it might be simple enough that one could dupe it at home.
THE DARK NIGHT4
This manicure looks just like the Alaskan Northern Lights. To us these nails really shimmer in the dark. Much like mood nails, which are a new trend this season, these blue space nails will look perfect against winter snow. We love that the shimmer changes and moves as one's fingers do, too.
WINTER STARS5
White is the perfect color for the cold, winter season and this look is a new take on the stars trend. This gel manicure has a hint of glitter in them and they're tough enough that they could last through the worst of winter, shoveling the driveway, dried finger tips, and of course, lots and lots of snowball fights.
SNOW DRIFT6
Although these nails were inspired by the shore, to us they remind us of snow banks and flurries blowing in the wind. New variations on french tips have been a huge trend recently and this design is no different. The style still looks clean, simple, and will look amazing on both or short nails.
TOMATO RED7
A Tomato red nail that starts off dark and ends up lighter -- this is a chic style that we can see looking good even as we trudge back to work after the holidays are over. We also like that this look is a new take on an ombré nail -- which are still very trendy. So pull out that red polish and get to work!
EVERGREEN & GOLD8
Evergreen like the colors of the color of the trees -- this shade is perfect for when the days get shorter. While using a deep green like this one will look cute no matter what the design is, we do like the gold accents and use of negative space. It gives the design a clean, modern feel that won't look too cluttered.
SILVER EMBELISHMENT9
The future is here, baby! -- Sort of. We love these futuristic nails that are minimal but not boring. To us these make fingers look like they have silver robotic snowflakes on them, in the best way. A clean nail is key with this look because anything else in the background would look too busy.
DOUBLE-FRENCH TIPS & MOONS10
A french manicure always looks clean and professional, but this look is a modern twist that looks fashion forward. Again, a clean nail is important for this design and then with a little finesse one might be able to get that slightly slanted slope at the nail bed and tip. It's also matte, which is a nice change from a super shiny nail.
WINTER FLURRIES11
A winter blizzard on your fingertips, we love this nail design look. The key is Japanese Sugar Powder which is sprinkled on top of your base color and give it the look of flurries blowing over the snow. There is also a hint of a sparkle in this look, which is nice for people who want a little razzle dazzle on their fingertips.
DEEP RED12
A sophisticated look for the winter, this deep red style has us thinking about cranberries and mulled wine. Gold accents are a surprising pop and we love that one nail is left nude too. We can easily see this look being appropriate for work, but still fun enough for a night out with friends.
BLUE & WHITE13
A frosty blue and white style, this look is absolutely gorgeous. We love how beautiful the colors look together and of course, the design is stunning. A nude moon really makes the blue pop and this style is also matte, which is a trend we'll see more and more going deeper into 2020.
OPALS14
Flecked with gold, these gemstone nails look incredible and is perfect for ladies who already have a pointed tip. Opals are a pretty rare stone and the sparkle and shine on this nail makes the look completely unique. This probably isn't a look that can be done at home, but we'd be willing to pay a little bit of money for a look this priceless.
COZY SWEATER NAILS15
Put on a cup of tea because these cozy sweater nails have us feeling downright snuggly. We love how this nail style mixes a cool gray, with brown pops like the plaid and the cable knit details. Again, nude moons (that the nail bed) make an appearance in this look, which just goes to prove that this trend won't be going away anytime soon.
WINTER FLOWERS16
A fragile white flower looks delicate and feminine throughout the colder months. In spring, one can pull out the pinks and blues and in summer it's time for greens and yellow. But the nice part about winter is that cool tones look best during this season and lighter shades like whites, grays, and silvers look awesome at this time of year.
SPARKLE BOMB17
We've never been afraid to stand out and this manicure is sure to attract a ton of attention. A silver, sparkle nail might seen simple, but really when is a better time to go for a metallic than in the bitter cold of January and February. Just like the tinsel on a Christmas tree, these nails shine all winter long.
BRONZE BABY18
A warmer metallic, bronze is pretty underrated. Maybe it's because bronze has a more brown tone in it or maybe our obsession with rose gold has left bronze in the dust, but either way, bronze is due for a comeback. This design also includes stars, which is a trend that has been featured several times on this list. We love it!
BLACK TIPS19
Sometimes the winter can make us feel like Lorelei Gilmore during the first snowfall -- and other times, decidedly not. A black nail is for those times when we're feeling a little moody, or a can be ultra-chic for when we need to stunt at the office. Either way, these black nails are worth several heart eyes emojis.
WINTER DOVES20
The dove has long been a symbol of the season and as the new year starts we like it's message of peace and renewal. This design is subtle. And accents like pearls at the base of the nail make the fingers look almost like they're covered in jewelry rather than plain, boring, nail polish.