20 Ocean & Beach Tattoos for Everyone Living the #SaltLife

The beach -- or "the shore" for the East Coasters out there -- is the archetypal vacation spot, no matter where we are in the world. With the warmth on our skin, the sand in our toes, the water all around us, and the tastes and sounds, it's all basically magical. Whether it's from a lakeside beach or an oceanic shore, they almost instantly calm and recharge us. It's basically why beach towns still exist: the money they rake in between the months of May and September in the US do a lot to keep them afloat. There's so much about the beach and ocean that draws, both literally and figuratively. Suffice it to say that just about everyone has a personal connection with the beach or the ocean, and hence there's an absolute myriad of tattoos out there featuring the beach.

Of course, we've managed to find an eclectic collection of tattoos inspired by the beach and oceans -- 20, to be exact. It should come as no surprise that these topics inspire an incredible amount of artistry and variety. For instance, we've got moody, black-and-white pieces with outstanding shading and line work, while we've also found lots of American traditionalist-style tattoos that are brimming with color. There are also a few pieces below that are so painterly they could just as easily be spotted in an art gallery. Whether people are looking for a traditional piece, something more stark and moody, or something in between, we've likely found a tattoo to drive inspiration for representing that #SaltLife.