20 Sweet Sloth Tattoos That Are Too Cute to Handle



tattoo__dr/Instagram The three-toed sloth is equally one of the cutest and weirdest animals in the world. Being one of the globe's slowest land-based creatures, it's a marvel how any of them survive the forests and jungles of South and Central America. Maybe some of them are swinging their claws around, but considering how slow they are, we find that unlikely. In fact, it's actually mostly camouflage that protects the sloth from airborne and ground-based predators. Also, did you know that sloths hold tiny ecosystems worth of insects within their fur -- everything from mosquitoes and sand flies to lice and ticks. Oh, no ... did we just ruin sloths for everyone? Quick, on with the adorable and weird sloth tattoos.

That's right, we've gathered together 20 tattoos featuring nature's slowest moving (and arguably laziest) mammal, the sloth. In recent years, the sloth has taken on a cult-like popularity. This is thanks, in no small part, to the sloth's recent appearances in pop culture, particularly in the Ice Age and Zootopia movies. But something had to drive those ingenious animators and story tellers to create sloth characters. We think it has to do with the sloth's fluffy trappings and absolutely chill demeanor. It's something we can all aspire to, right? Continue aspiring with some ink inspiration as we show off 20 of the cutest, coolest, and weirdest sloth tattoos around.

