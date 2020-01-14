20 Perfect Peony Tattoos for a Pop of Floral Ink



cammiyu/Instagram Not only is the peony thought to be one of the most gorgeous flowers in the world, but also it's one that is seen throughout in Asian cultures, particularly China. The peony is a traditional floral symbol in the country, though not officially. This is also the state flower of Indiana, oddly enough, and it has some meaning in Serbian folklore. Finally, likely the biggest reason we see the proliferation of the peony in tattoos today is because of Japanese tattoo artists taking inspiration from Japanese artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi's illustrations of events and characters in Suikoden (The Water Margin), a classical Chinese novel. Sometime after their appearance, peonies somehow became a symbol of masculinity in the region, which is why they feature in so many full back and full sleeve Japanese-style tattoos.

So, it should come as no surprise that we were spoiled for choice when it came to finding peony tattoos on Instagram. In fact, we found that the peony itself led to a surprising consistency of quality in the tattoos we discovered, for whatever reason. We have no idea what the corollary is there, but ultimately it simply means more excellent tattoos for inspiration. With that, we've found peonies in stark and strong black-and-white tattoos, vibrant watercolor tattoos, and even dark and foreboding ones that we would have never expected before embarking on this peony journey. So, for those seeking inspiration for a peony tattoo, and whether this be their first or 40th, they're bound to find something to enjoy in the below serving of pristine peony tattoos.

