20 Nail Art Trends for 2020

Instagram/thehangedit, Instagram/oi_nail
Now that it's 2020, we can finally say goodbye to the fashion disasters of the 2019 and say hello to the trends that will be leading the sartorial charge well into this new year. We love the fresh start that a new year can give us; it's a great time freshen up our look. But that doesn't just mean investing in a pair of jeans or new sneakers -- it's a good time to take a long hard look at our fingertips and see what nail art styles will be trending in 2020. It shouldn't be a surprise but most of the trends that will be big in nails mirror trends that are big in pop culture and fashion in general. No, we aren't talking Baby Yoda. Think '90s, think western prints, and of course, bling and big nails will still be huge going forward.
Whether our nails are short or long, there are tons of new styles that will let us keep things playful. One of the biggest trends that we've seen filter down from pop culture is astrology. We can already tell that this year, nails will be all about stars and signs. Similarly, styles taken from the wellness trend will also influence nail trends -- designs that mimic the look of crystals or gemstones will also dominate the next 12 months. Other trippy designs like mood nails, smiley faces, and asymmetrical shapes will also be big. Western styles and '90s tie-dye will also be in focus, which is good news for people who like a bold print. We took a look at the top 20 nail styles that we can say with full confidence are going to be big in 2020. Take a look!
Polka Dots
Polka dots will be big on the runway and similarly it will be big on our fingertips. Even though it's a print, polka dots are sort of a classic look. But that doesn't mean they're boring -- dots can be multicolored for a pop of fun or monochromatic for something more subtle. We love the idea of doing a soft polka dot. Very ladylike, but still eye-catching.
Gradients
A gradient look -- or ombré in some circles -- will be huge this year. And it's good news for anyone like me who has many, many shades of the same color (in my case red). All one needs to do is chose a main color and then paint each finger a lighter or darker color in that color family. Of course, pinks and peaches are always an option, but this year we might want to try something more wild, like blue.
Astrology
It's time to check our daily horoscopes because astrology nails are in, baby! Designs that incorporate stars, moon, planets, and zodiac sings are going to be positively everywhere and we can almost guarantee that people will want to brag about their moon, rising, and sun sign.
Black Moons
Colorful moons (that's the white semi-circle at the base of the nail) have been trending for a few years, but this year will be all about a darker variation. We like the idea of using the negative space of the nail against the darkness of a black moon to create a chic, clean, and modern look
Tie-Dye
Taken from the '70s trend that is all the rage right now, tie-dye will find itself on fingers everywhere this year. We like that the trend is bold and a print is instantly a way to elevate a look and make it more fashionable. This is also the type of trend that can be done at home with a couple of YouTube tutorials (and perhaps a glass of wine or two).
Crystals
We can't promise that these crystal nails have any real healing properties (don't come for us Gwyneth Paltrow!) but they certainly look cute. They're a little bit shiny and a little bit hippy, but we think that's sort of the vibe for 2020. This probably can't be done at home, so make sure to book an appointment at the nail salon asap.
Cow Nails
Western is big in menswear and it will be big in womenswear, too. We predict that western details like cowboy hats and chain stitching will have a moment and that trickles down to these cow print nails. As opposed to a busier animal prints, like leopard or cheetah, cow isn't nearly as dramatic. In fact, the print is basically mixing neutrals.
Sea Glass
See-through nails started to get popular in 2019, but we like the spin on the trend with these sea glass nails. They're just so pretty! We like that this is a softer shade of green that seems wearable but are still interesting. It will take a nail technician to get nails this clear and pretty, but we totally believe it's worth it.
Metallic Accents
Metallic accents don't have to be hard looking, they can be just as delicate as other styles. We like a metallic embellishment that still feels feminine, but adds tons of shine to our look and a design like the one above hits the mark. Silver in particular will really have a moment this year, but for those of us who like a little warmth, gold and rose gold will still be trendy.
Milky Ombré
Much more delicate and dreamy than its predecessor, a milky ombré is a soft gradient transition usually done is a cream, pink, or in this case purple. It is less harsh than ombré nails from the past and could be a good option for formal events; from a wedding to work. Definitely feminine, we like how soft it looks.
Butterflies
There are a lot of things we can thank Kylie Jenner for, but we should really write her a thank you note for bringing butterflies back into the public conscious. Kylie is just krazy for them, so much so that before the birth of her daughter Stormi, some guessed that the then-pregnant Kylie would name her baby after them -- Butterfly Scott.
Soft Orange
Still groovin' from the '70s trend, a soft orange nail police should be the color of sherbet. The '70s were all about muddy, muted, bruised-looking colors; plums, avocado green, and yes, burnt orange. It's a new take of peach and millennial pink which have been popular for years, but is a little bit fresher to the eye.
Black & White
Although black and white isn't the sexiest color palette, the combination is so versatile. For a more '80s look, try to make bold, color-blocking designs across or down the nail, and for something more soft and delicate, why not try small flourishes of both colors against a nude nail?
Mood Nails
Another style that comes from the witchy world of tarot and the zodiac, mood nails remind us of every plastic mood ring we won at the skating rink growing up. Of course, we can't guarantee that mood nails will actually reveal true emotions, but we do like the idea of a polish that could do all the talking.
Thin French Tips
Sleek, sophisticated, and yes, still very, very french, thin french tips are a more modern take a look that many feel has passed its prime. Instead of chunky white stripes across the top of a nail, aim for pencil thin lines just at the tips. In a design like the one above we especially like that there is a pop of black and white.
Smiley Nails
A trend pulled straight from the movie Dazed and Confused we like a fashion trend that is an upper. A positive trend, so to speak. So of course, we're freaking out over these smiley face nails. To pull off this design a friend is probably needed, but with a little practice we think that any novice could do at least one decent face.
Asymmetrical Nails
Instead of the usual square or round shaped nails the next latest craze will be to shape nails on an angle. Some are calling these lipstick nails, because the shape is that of a lipstick. We actually like how dynamic these look and they are a welcomed change from claw nails, which have been popular for way too long. Just make sure to plan out which ways nails should slant -- otherwise it could look cluttered.
It Figures
Nails that have the female form or faces on them be trendy in 2020 and we've already seen so many variations on this idea that we're excited about. Some of them are a bit NFW so if that's a concern do what this Instagram user did and use carefully placed sticker to cover the naughty bits. Voila! Super chic nails!
Extra-Long Acrylics
Claw nails and long acrylics have been huge for the past few years, but in 2020 things are going to be even bigger! If the acrylics taper and have squared ends, they're called coffin nails. The look is still all about long, super-fem fingers that look great walking to get coffee while texting on the phone -- or at least that's how we've seen Kylie Jenner rock them.
Pastels
Butter yellow is slated to be the next big color trend and other soft, pastel shades will surely follow. These nails combine the trend of bright colors with having distinctive designs on each finger and is another option for people who want a tweak on the ombré trend. Plus, they're just adorable, OK?
