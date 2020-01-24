20 Pretty & Proud Self-Love Tattoos to Express Self Acceptance

Image: natashia.lefay/Instagram



natashia.lefay/Instagram Oddly enough, loving ourselves -- and we mean truly and unconditionally accepting ourselves -- is one of the toughest things to do in life. There are so many factors and bad actors out there doing too good of a job eating at our capacity for self love. From the vicious and shallow feedback loop of social media to the rise in hate speech across the globe, there are reasons everywhere to get down on ourselves or, even worse, develop some form of anxiety or depression. This helps explain the sharp rise in concepts such as self love and acceptance, as it's up to us to battle the effects of these influences on our psyche. Ultimately, we're on the hook for loving ourselves, and it's something that demands a constant reminder.

So, what better reminder than a gorgeous piece of art permanently on the skin? Naturally, there is a sea of self love-inspired and inspiring tattoos online to draw inspiration from. Interestingly enough, we found line and dot work tattoos to dominate the styles we found on the internet. There must be something about the minimalism of line art that speaks to folks looking to express their own self love or remind themselves to do so in the first place. At any rate, we've uncovered everything from the abstract to the traditional when it comes to tattoos that promote self love ... maybe weighed a little more heavily on the abstract side. Hey, these are matters of the mind, after all. Here are 20 self love tattoos to inspire that next (or first) piece of ink to express acceptance.