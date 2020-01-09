20 Classy & Cool Marble Nail Designs

instagram
Every year brings with it a new trend. Look at any decade, in fact, and it will likely be defined by several hyperspecific trends. Whether referring to fashion, music, or literature, each category is defined by the trending content in it. This is probably most true for any trends falling under the beauty and style category. From makeup to hair, what's trending in this arena is ever evolving, and thanks to social media, they are exploding with creativity. One area that has been heavily impacted? Nails.
Nail art is no longer the cheap stickers we used to grab from the local CVS and adhere to our barely dry polish. Oh no, my friends. Nail technicians around the world are upping the ante, and in doing so, are creating some of the coolest and most creative trends to date. One of their latest and greatest is undoubtedly the marble nail art trend.
Likely inspired by Instagram influencers using marble backdrops and accessories to create aesthetically pleasing images, marble is universally loved. What is cool about the marble nail art trend is not only can natural marble be mimicked, it can be done with "unnatural colors," too. Here we've collected some of the fiercest, most impressive marble nail art ideas to help anyone looking to change up their regular manicure,
Amber Marble Nails1
When we think of the marble nail trend, we often thing of black, white, and other neutral colors. This gorgeous shade inspired manicure aficionados to step outside their comfort zones. It's perfect for anyone looking to capture a boho look.
Luxe Purple Marble Nails2
For anyone who doesn't have a subtle bone in their body, this marble nail look is perfect. It uses not only a rich and vibrant color, but it has flecks of gold and swirly goodness to make it the ultimate marble nail style.
Geode Marble Nails3
Marble nails on their own are stunning, but combine them with a colorful and ornate geode slice in the center and pure magic results. We love the dynamic colors swirling about the subtle white marble design.
Smoky Marble Nails4
There is nothing more entrancing than a smoky, mysterious look. But use it as the subtle undertones for some bling and pink goodness and a truly gorgeous nail design shines through. No detail is spared on any nail.
Rose Gold Marble Nails5
Sometimes a manicure can be ethereal and we think this is one of them. The rose gold, mixed media nail design is surprisingly elegant. The marbled nails are full of detail, with gorgeous gold and metallic brush strokes in them.
Classic Marble Accent Nails6
Some of us never quite let go of the high school emo phase and cling to black nail polish like the fail-safe safety net it is. Class it up with a standout marble accent nail. This one invokes a classic white marble and we love it.
Gold Accent Marble Nails7
The thing that is most beautiful about the marble nail trend is that it is so versatile. It can be totally outlandish or it can be subtle and natural. This look leans towards the latter with just a pop from metallic details that, forgive the pun, really make the manicure shine
Tye-Dye Marble Nails8
These colorful cuties are perfect for babe with an adventurous style. We love how these colors complement each other, but we're sure if anyone fancied a different color scheme, this dimensional look could be totally customized.
Blue Beauty Marble Nail9
Pantone's 2020 color of the year is classic blue, and man, does it serve as some beautiful inspiration for nail art. These blue beauties are a totally one-of-a-kind take on the marble nail art trend. We love the hints of purple in there, too.
Black Marble Nails10
A black marble nail look is equal parts cool and mysterious. Paired with gold glitter, we can only picture the most #bosslady rocking these claws. Just look at that stunning detail.
Subtle Marble Nails11
Blink and the marble nail details might be missed. This subtle pink and white marble look is a super natural looking take on the trend. But it's subtly definitely doesn't discount its beauty! It's easy to rock this on every finger since it isn't too busy.
Icy Marble Nails12
In terms of color and texture, this marble nail art truly stands out. Each dollop of polish contains its own smoky blue marbleized detail and it truly is stunning. The cool tones are perfect for winter!
Natural Marble Nails13
Brown doesn't have to be boring. In fact, brown allows this marble design to look incredibly natural. We think this is a perfect way to rock the marble trend in the fall, and we love how the other nails used a vibrant color to really make the design pop.
Jewel Tone Marble Nails14
Absolutely no detail was spared with this beautiful nail art. Using an array of colors, the three marbled accent nails look like something that was uncovered from the earth because it has a truly gorgeous and impossibly hardened sheen to it.
Berry Marble Nails15
The marbled nails on this design look like the swirling contents of a magic potion. Using black, gold, and a pinkish nude, these marble nails would look stunning for any formal event and could be paired with host of sultry colors.
Wine Marble Nails16
Pour us a glass, because we could drink this gorgeous manicure up. We love the beautiful wine color in the solid nails, but the light touch in the marble accent nails is what really makes this design astounding.
Black & White Marble Nails17
One can never go wrong with a classic, and this design combines two reliable standbys. For sleek and polished look these alternating black and white marble nails are perfect for creating a design that is edgy but still professional.
Split Marble Nails18
This design is anything but boring. Mixing solid and marble details on one nail makes for a truly creative and sharp look. It almost serves as a "transition" nail between the marble details and the solid ones.
Pink Smoky Nails19
With marble nails, we generally see harsher black lines used to create that marble effect. The blurred smoky style adds a lot of depth to this plain pink and creates a truly distinctive marble nail look.
Green Marble Nails20
And now for something completely different. These daring jade nails are a super luxe color, but the use of gold to make a marbleized effect? That is the work of a true artist.