20 Classy & Cool Marble Nail Designs

instagram Every year brings with it a new trend. Look at any decade, in fact, and it will likely be defined by several hyperspecific trends. Whether referring to fashion, music, or literature, each category is defined by the trending content in it. This is probably most true for any trends falling under the beauty and style category. From makeup to hair, what's trending in this arena is ever evolving, and thanks to social media, they are exploding with creativity. One area that has been heavily impacted? Nails.

Nail art is no longer the cheap stickers we used to grab from the local CVS and adhere to our barely dry polish. Oh no, my friends. Nail technicians around the world are upping the ante, and in doing so, are creating some of the coolest and most creative trends to date. One of their latest and greatest is undoubtedly the marble nail art trend.

Likely inspired by Instagram influencers using marble backdrops and accessories to create aesthetically pleasing images, marble is universally loved. What is cool about the marble nail art trend is not only can natural marble be mimicked, it can be done with "unnatural colors," too. Here we've collected some of the fiercest, most impressive marble nail art ideas to help anyone looking to change up their regular manicure,