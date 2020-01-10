20 'Star Wars' Tattoo Ideas We Are Officially Obsessed With

You don't even have to have ever seen a Star Wars movie to know basically everything about them. From the iconic characters to epic storylines of good versus evil, there's a reason why Star Wars continues to mesmerize fans everywhere. Some fans are so die-hard that they'll prove it with some permanent ink -- or two ... or three. And everybody knows fantasy fans are the biggest fans. (Hello, Harry Potter tats!)
Tattoos inspired by pop culture are nothing new. But if you're thinking about getting a sweet new Star Wars-inspired tat then nothing will beat these 20 brilliant examples of the Force. The only question is: where do you put it?
A minimalist take1
This is a lovely example of a simple line drawing that shows off the fierceness of Darth Vader without all the drama. Perfect for small areas like the inside of a wrist or the back of your neck.
Get Poetic With Some Word Art2
Who needs lines and color and shading when you can have a badass Chewbacca detailed from the very words that could be used to describe him. If you're looking for something especially creative try getting creative with some word art.
Get brave with hand tats3
If you sometimes feel a little bit Darth Vader and at other times you're feeling more Boba Fett then you might love this clever take on the LOVE and HATE knuckle tattoo format.
A softer take4
Not all tattoos have to be tough and badass, sometimes a softer look is all you need to express your love for certain characters like this lovely Princess Leia tattoo.
Incorporate your fav Star Wars quote5
Remember when in The Empire Strikes Back when Hans Solo handed out some sass with the line, "never tell me the odds"? You could totally get that inked as a statement of your badassery.
Get totally nerdy with the symbolism6
How many of these Star Wars symbols can you name? That will be your new ice breaker for every future conversation with this amazing tattoo. It's not quite a sleeve but it takes up an impressive amount of real estate on your arm or leg. It could even look amazing down a spine.
BB-8 is still so cool and cute7
If you became an instant fan of the adorable droid BB-8 in The Force Awakens then you might love this brightly colored sleeve that seats BB-8 in a gorgeous lotus flower. The lines and colors make this tattoo feel the feminine side of the Force.
Have your saber ready8
If you're looking for something small but that screams 'I Love Star Wars!" then try something cute like this lightsaber tat that features the iconic weaponry. This is perfect for area that you can easily hide from coworkers or nosy relatives.
A Minimalist take on Princess Leia9
This gorgeous tattoo has all the presence of a full-length sleeve but all the attitude of Minimalist art with its clean lines, limited detail, and soft expression. The best part is that no one will ever know if you just didn't get it finished or if it is supposed to look so sparse.
Next level nerding out10
If you want to have a tattoo that isn't cartoony or obviously Star Wars you can get super meta about it and get this clever quote, "do or do not, there is no 'try'" written in yoda speak. Only the truest fans will be able to read it.
Storm Troopers are always a good choice11
Storm Troopers are pretty awesome and so is this amazingly detailed floral design that gives this Storm Trooper a next-level high art feel. This is a gorgeous example of Star Wars skin art that can be timeless, tastefully done, and a perfect conversation starter.
Moon cycle as a Death Star12
Here is a lovely example of using the night sky to influence the beauty of a Star Wars-inspired tattoo. The Death Star is depicted as the waxing and waning moon, talk about poetic and lovely.
How rebel are you?13
If you're going to show off your Rebel Alliance and Jedi Order fierceness then you have to do it while making some serious muscle, which is why we love this kickass tattoo located on the inner arm where you can flex all day.
The Millennium Falcon14
There is nothing as badass as Hans Solo and his Millennium Falcon. You can fight me on this. And this tattoo is absolutely perfect, the lines are crisp and perfect and the placement is lovely not to mention easy to hide for work or formal events. The best part, though, is the vintage vibe.
This Baby Yoda is too cute15
If you are totally in love with Baby Yoda then check out this tiny version. It's so small that the tattoo artist shows an image of quarter to help us see the scale. But don't be fooled by the teeny stature, just like Baby Yoda, this adorable tattoo packs a serious amount of cuteness.
Typewriter fonts are still cool16
Thin line typewriter font tats are hugely popular. This clever take on Star Wars influenced skin art takes the famed line, "may the force be with you" and flips it a bit to a personalized statement of internal strength and individuality.
Fun and light17
If you've already got a lot of tattoos and you're looking to add some ink that won't overwhelm but that can fill in some space with some funt then try out this idea of TIE fighters from the Imperial Star Destroyer from The Empire Strikes Back.
Full Force18
How ultra fan are you, though? Because only the truly committed would submit to the insane number of hours that it would take to complete this impressive full-body tattoo that depicts major scenes and characters from the Star Wars stories.
If you can't decide always go with R2D219
Not only is R2D2 the absolute best but he's also vintage, cool, smart, funny, and a perfectly sized image for a small tattoo that says what you need it to say, "I love Star Wars." When you can't decide which character to go with definitely consider this little beloved droid.
Small Doesn't Mean Less Powerful20
If you don't want your Star Wars fandom on major display, this perfectly petite Light Saber may just be the one for you!