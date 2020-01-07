16 Ear Piercing Combinations That Turn Ears Into a Work of Art

Image: Instagram



Instagram For many, getting their ears pierced was either a choice that was made for them at a young age, or something they got done at the mall. Ask any young girl, and it was like a right of passage to saddle up the seat at get their first holes. The art of piercing has been around for centuries, and most recently, it's gone far beyond just getting those lobes pierced. Now people are rocking "curated" ears.

Curated ears are when a piercing specialist uses jewelry and a piercing pattern to create a certain look. Curated y\ears mix and match textures, gemstones and styles that tend to turn ears into a work of art. Much like tattoos, getting it done by a professional is essential. It will ensure that your aesthetic is realistically cultivated, and done in a way that will heal correctly.

For some inspiration, we rounded up several curated ears to inspire anyone looking to have a piercer tackle this project. From gorgeous gold creations to sexy silver set up, these curated looks are sure to turn a few heads. And the cool thing is, even if someone already has piercings in place, that doesn't present them from having a finely curated ear. Piercers can work around and with existing holes and still make it look like a coordinated piece. So for anyone looking to turn their ears into a work of art, here are some gorgeous ear piercing combinations.