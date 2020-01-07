16 Ear Piercing Combinations That Turn Ears Into a Work of Art

Instagram
For many, getting their ears pierced was either a choice that was made for them at a young age, or something they got done at the mall. Ask any young girl, and it was like a right of passage to saddle up the seat at get their first holes. The art of piercing has been around for centuries, and most recently, it's gone far beyond just getting those lobes pierced. Now people are rocking "curated" ears.
Curated ears are when a piercing specialist uses jewelry and a piercing pattern to create a certain look. Curated y\ears mix and match textures, gemstones and styles that tend to turn ears into a work of art. Much like tattoos, getting it done by a professional is essential. It will ensure that your aesthetic is realistically cultivated, and done in a way that will heal correctly.
For some inspiration, we rounded up several curated ears to inspire anyone looking to have a piercer tackle this project. From gorgeous gold creations to sexy silver set up, these curated looks are sure to turn a few heads. And the cool thing is, even if someone already has piercings in place, that doesn't present them from having a finely curated ear. Piercers can work around and with existing holes and still make it look like a coordinated piece. So for anyone looking to turn their ears into a work of art, here are some gorgeous ear piercing combinations.
Dainty Ear-scape1
This ear couldn't be more Instagrammable. This curated ear piercing design definitely didn't skimp on the details. With the delicate rings, strategically placed bling, and just a hint of floral beauty for an elegant, feminine touch.
Opal Essence2
Sticking with a stone theme proves to be a beautiful option, as is evident in this stunning curerated ear. We love the look of the mixed textures. It's also a really nice touch that each earring is roughly the same size, so one doesn't overpower the other.
Gold Seamed3
Gold was absolutely a huge trend in 2019 and we don't see that changing any time soon. The metal color scheme and dainty combination make this the curated ear Instagram dreams are made of.
Quirky Placement4
Who said anything about following the rules? For many people who's piercings have sunken to the lower part of their lobes from getting them done at a young age, piercing higher up between them is a creative and visually stunning way to fill in the gap.
Layers5
Necklaces aren't the only pieces of jewelry that can be layered. This curated ear has rows of piercings on top of one another, and mixes dangles with studs in such an elegant way it doesn't look overcrowded.
Simple & Edgy6
This pyramid design is executed so brilliantly. The handcuff earrings are an edgy style choice that really brings the overall look together. While there aren't a ton of piercings, connecting earrings like that give ears a succinct, no frills but totally fierce look
Perfect Pattern7
While each individual earring is unique, these earrings all compliment each other perfectly. The best part is the perfectly symmetrical patterning that each piercing has. The emerald color also makes for a luxe look.
Sweetly Stacked8
We're so used to seeing earrings in a straight line. But like anything in like, piercing doesn't have to lead to a straight path. These stacked lobe designs make her ears look like they contain a constellation and we absolutely love it.
Statement Piece9
Having a curated ear doesn'ts mean that one has to have a ton of ear piercings. I just means that the piercings in ears are strategically planned out for a specific aesthetic, and we'd say this curated ear nailed it in making one.
Bold & Beautiful10
Earrings on a curated ear don't have to all be tiny. This huge hoop with an even bigger personality is expertly paired with other statement cuffs for a curated ear no one can ignore.
Chain Earring11
Chain earrings really transform studs into a look. This teardrop chain really makes these dainty and delicate studs. While this ear doesn't have a lot of piercing holes, they make smart ad beautiful use of the piercings they do have by choosing sets that are simple and coordinated.
Coming Along12
This silver studded curated ear is a buildable canvas that plays with stacking and spacing. We love how it tends to go in several directions but still manages to flow cohesively together.
Unique Design13
Going outside of a comfort zone in any art arena can always be rsky, but that's especially true with body modifications. This piercer took a chance on trying a unique hole location to create a slightly asymmetrical but wholly beautiful look.
Tiny Details14
The real star of this curated ear are the three flat cartilage discs. Perfectly positioned in a equal pattern, this curated ear detail doesn't take away from or look insignificant next to this person's huge gauges.
Keeping It Simple15
No need to overdo it. These tiny, simple piercings are in interesting enough locations to make it visually striking, and subtle enough to just quietly accent an ear.
Mirrored16
This visual effect is just stunning. We love the symmetry in this curated ear and how it is an exact reflection of each like. The jewelry selected is dainty and elegant and the overall look is perfectly coordinated.