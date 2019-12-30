20 Bold Dotwork Tattoos Filled With Depth & Edgy Details



Whether someone is getting their first or 30th tattoo, there are a few major decisions that need to be made: where they are going to get it, what exactly they're going to get, and what style or colors are they going to get it in. Some know immediately that instead of splashy colors, they like the simplicity (and price point) of black tattoos while others are first drawn to dotwork tats through the gray wash detailing they offer. Either way, the pointillism technique of using dotwork to create shading and depth in a design is a popular style of tattoo.

Not only do dotwork tattoos give a 3D-feeling to the final product, but also they offer a type of shading unique to this specific approach. It also creates a monochromatic finish thanks to the spacing of the dots, creating a gray wash feeling that gets darker the closer they are together. Luckily, dotwork art shouldn't hurt more than traditional inking and give a common design a more in-depth and unique feel. From geometric designs to works of art that pay tribute to nature, these are some of our favorite examples of dotwork tattoos to inspire anyone's next ink.