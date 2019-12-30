20 Exquisite Line Work Tattoos for Some Elegant Body Art



For anyone who feels as if they've been seeing more geometric and line-heavy tattoos out there, especially this past summer, they're not wrong. Line work tattoos have all but exploded in popularity lately in all sorts of forms and styles. We have a few educated guesses as to why they're so popular these days. For starters, line work tattoos are ideal for beginners, because they're not as painful as tattoos that require filling with color and shading and therefore don't take as long to complete. They're an approachable way of getting into the hobby or lifestyle that isn't nearly as drastic as, say, a flaming skull on the arm.

Line work tattoos can be simple, elegant, or even something in between -- and they're more readily able to be built upon with more work over several tattooing sessions. Furthermore, line work pieces can be used to drive strong emotional responses, and as such are ideal for fans of traditional art looking to adopt some ink. With that, we think we've identified some of reasons behind the explosion line work tattoos out there. Luckily for the readers out there, we've also gathered some of the coolest and most interesting line work tattoos seen on Instagram. Here are 20 line work tattoos -- one of which is bound to match up with a reader's personal style.