15 Mythic Tree of Life Tattoos To Get in Touch with Mother Nature

The ultimate symbol in our collective lexicon of myth and faith, the Tree of Life is a figure of significance and beauty. What does the Tree of Life stand for, exactly? Well, it has meant a variety of things to different groups of people for thousands of years. That's no typo: First evidence of such a concept as a Tree of Life seems to have appeared as early as in ancient Mesopotamia -- quite literally the first known civilization on Earth. The Tree of Life, or aspects quite similar to it, appear within the texts of every major religion on the planet. And, in each interpretation or adaptation, the Tree of Life has taken on new meaning and purpose.
So, it comes as little surprise that Tree of Life tattoos are incredibly popular on Instagram and likely beyond. There's something specific to be drawn from the Tree of Life for almost anyone, with an increasing attachment to popular culture through the explosion of genres such as fantasy. People have taken interpretations of the Tree of Life to some interesting places, from cosmic colors to whimsical illustrations, futuristic line work, and more. We've collected some of the most eclectic, appealing, and even metaphysical Tree of Life tattoos to inspire that next, or first, exciting tattoo. Enjoy seeking inspiration for one of the most unmistakably cool and intriguing kinds of tattoos around.
A Tree of Colorful Life1
Kicking off this list is a wonderfully colorful take on the Tree of Life by a Spanish tattoo artist named Laura Caselles. This approach appears classical in its shape but includes modernity that its bursts of color bring. The tattoo's message translates to "Throw me earth, you will see how I bloom."
The Tree at the Center of the Orrery2
This black-and-white piece is simply stunning for its sheer display of talent by Manon Z’ of Portugal, but also its classic medieval appeal. Many interpretations of the Tree of Life in mythology place the tree at the center of the cosmos, with its leaves and branches surrounding even the sun and moon.
The Storybook Tree of Life3
Like an illustration ripped from the pages of the most epic children's book ever, this piece contains mesmerizing dot and line work. Thanks to the Inked Up Irish Tattoos studio in New Brunswick, Canada, we're whisked away to a mythical place with this ink art.
An Ornamental Tree of Life4
This piece really sticks to its aesthetic approach in interpreting the Tree of Life, becoming more symbolic than anything -- of what, we're unsure. Inked by an artist known as Maxi Max from Spain, it truly does reflect expert line work and a quality akin to a logo on a flag.
Code is the Future of Life5
Whether it alters it or becomes another form in and of itself, code and artificial intelligence are the future of life on Earth. We're reminded of this by Gina McDougall, an artist based in Aberdeenshire, England, with an incredible piece of line work meant to intimate that computers and the code they're built upon will become part of the life cycle one way or another.
The First Tree of Life6
This piece looks like the archetypal Tree of Life, the one from which all the others were inspired -- or something like that. From the shading to the coloring and even the line work, everything about this pieces screams classic, thanks to Port Orange Tattoo in Port Orange, Florida.
A Tree of Life Rooted in a Mandala7
Not only are the line and dot work in this tattoo simply amazing, but we also we dig the connection being made between the two icons of ancient and even modern faith. Thanks to Filipa Guerreiro of Portugal, now it's going to be tough to separate the two -- at least in terms of what they represent and their round, symmetrical shapes.
A Whimsical Tree of Life8
This is the kind of Tree of Life representation we'd expect to see in the pages of, say, The Wind in the Willows or The Lord of the Rings. It's got an incredible painterly quality that's honestly spellbinding. Kudos for the magical look to Lefty Drewski of Placerville, or "Hangtown," California.
A Stark Symbol of Cyclical Life9
We love the stark, black line work in this piece for its simplicity and direct nature, not to mention its excellent asymmetry. Inked by Laura Leiva of Barcelona, it's a beautiful example of symbolic tattoo work that looks more like ritual than pastime.
A Cosmic Tree of Life10
Here's a piece that takes the cosmic implications of the Tree of Life to quite a literal and beautiful level. In some adaptations of the concept, the galaxy or universe's planets and stars resided in the Tree of Life as its fruit. This is fantastic work by Daniel Alexander of Chile.
A Well-Rooted Tree of Life11
This piece is particularly interesting for its focus on the roots and base of the tree moreso than the leaves. Gorgeously inked by an Instagram tattooer known simply as crim.ink TATTOO on the platform, the design's primary focus makes it seem more earthly than the otherss
A Tree Aflutter with Life12
We like this piece for the life that the silhouetted birds in flight add to the tone of this adaptation. It's both a symbolic piece as seen in #9, but it also looks like a snapshot in time captured in, well, silhouette. Huge points to Asderel Mir of Colombia for this genre-bending beauty.
The Tree of Life Uprooted13
We're not sure what's being communicated thematically by this piece, but we just love its overall look and tone. For some reason, the dots makes it appear somehow celestial, as if part of a constellation, plus the color and line work are amazing. Well done, Jess Confait of Maidstone, England.
The Tree of Later in Life14
We're getting some serious golden years vibe from this fantastic piece by someone known as Tatu Taganrog on Instagram. This looks like the Tree of Life in decline, judging by the lack of branches up top and how some sort of dust is blowing off the tree itself. Plus, excellent line and color work by the tattoo artist.
A Tree of Life with Fiery Passion15
This is a fantastic Tree of Life piece in that it both has that crest or logo-like appeal, but it also adds a new, unexpected element: flame. We're unsure of what the flame inside represents, but it's a very cool idea all the same -- claps go out to Zigo of New Skin Tattoo.