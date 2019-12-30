15 Mythic Tree of Life Tattoos To Get in Touch with Mother Nature



The ultimate symbol in our collective lexicon of myth and faith, the Tree of Life is a figure of significance and beauty. What does the Tree of Life stand for, exactly? Well, it has meant a variety of things to different groups of people for thousands of years. That's no typo: First evidence of such a concept as a Tree of Life seems to have appeared as early as in ancient Mesopotamia -- quite literally the first known civilization on Earth. The Tree of Life, or aspects quite similar to it, appear within the texts of every major religion on the planet. And, in each interpretation or adaptation, the Tree of Life has taken on new meaning and purpose.

So, it comes as little surprise that Tree of Life tattoos are incredibly popular on Instagram and likely beyond. There's something specific to be drawn from the Tree of Life for almost anyone, with an increasing attachment to popular culture through the explosion of genres such as fantasy. People have taken interpretations of the Tree of Life to some interesting places, from cosmic colors to whimsical illustrations, futuristic line work, and more. We've collected some of the most eclectic, appealing, and even metaphysical Tree of Life tattoos to inspire that next, or first, exciting tattoo. Enjoy seeking inspiration for one of the most unmistakably cool and intriguing kinds of tattoos around.