15 Rainbow Highlights That Are Definite 2020 Hair Goals

Instagram
With a new year, comes a new opportunities for self invention. We could choose to go into this new year as the same ol' person, or we could take the opportunity to take a true risk. While some of us are working inward on this change, a lot of us are looking outward. In the spirit of making 2020 a year of manifesting our own personal greatness, we can all make a commitment to being whoever it is we want to be. Perhaps for some that means strengthening our muscles or choosing to eat healthier. For others, it could be the choice to present ourselves as we feel most comfortable. And if our truest selves are telling us to channel our inner mermaids, then by golly, are we in luck.
One of the hottest hair trends right now is rainbow highlights. While many folks are dyeing their whole heads a bevy of bright colors, rainbow highlights provide an opportunity to really show off our inner creativity. There are colors and cuts for every person's style.
We could choose to go bold and run rainbow highlights all throughout out hair. We could stick with a few cool or warm tones to really display our personality. Or we could just dip our toes into the rainbow pool and try a muted (but still colorful) look. No matter what we decide, rainbow highlights look super beautiful and are a fun way to play with self expression. Here are a few looks to help inspire some fresh hairstyles to kickstart 2020.
-
Technicolor Highlights1
These tresses are totally bursting with rainbow goodness. The neon multicolor strands are all singular colors, but blended together they make a gorgeous rainbow. We love how her dark hair really makes the colors pop!
-
A Pink Surprise2
We are not going into 2020 without a bang, and this creative and colorful hair is anything but subtle. Her neon pink hair is livened up even more with impressive, blended rainbow strands. We love how they are almost pastel colors next to the vibrant pink backdrop.
-
-
Muted Rainbow3
If bright isn't someone's jam, this "muted" oil-slick look might be the ticket to adding a lot of color to hair. We love how it basically is a multicolored ombre. And since the color doesn't start at the roots, it is much easier to maintain.
-
Curly Colors4
Curly haired women often feel left out of the conversation of hair color, since it often takes a curly color and style expert to help them manage their manes. We can officially tell curly haired queens that rainbow highlights look bomb.
-
-
Pretty in Platinum5
Stand out with a gorgeous platinum base and beautifully blended rainbow highlights. Each section is so gorgeously blended it looks as if her hair naturally produced those striking and vibrant colors.
-
Subtle Rainbow Highlights6
Taking the plunge into unicorn hair can be overwhelming. Rainbow highlights can be a great, small way to start the process. We love how it blends so naturally with her hair color but is still bold enough to stand out on its own as something special.
-
-
Gray Revival7
Who says going gray is a bad thing? It serves as the perfect base for this uber monochromatic rainbow highlight style and we love how the stylist stuck with mostly cool tones.
-
All Over Rainbow Highlights8
This beautiful babe went all in on her rainbow highlight look and we are here for it. It looks stunning whether she decides to wear it up or down. Although it is more muted, there is nothing subtle about a whole head of rainbow highlights and we love it!
-
-
Rainbow Tips9
For anyone interested in dipping their toes into the rainbow pool, this is a fantastic way to do it. Rainbow hair can be a lot of upkeep, but, for anyone just starting out it is a great way to test if they are really into it. Plus, it just looks cool
-
Prism Magic10
We are pretty sure this hairstylist used witchcraft to create this look. The highlights are so wonderfully dimensional, and we love how it is just a purely magical dye job.
-
-
Mermaid Locks11
Give mermaids a run for their money with this colorful 'do. The highlights in this style are nothing short of vibrant, but we love how it favors one color heavily. Perfect for anyone who has a preference.
-
Pink Perfection12
We legitimately cannot tell if these are highlights or just a trick of the light -- this dye job is THAT good. The peek-a-boo rainbow colors blend beautifully into that hot pink hair color, and we are so, so in love.
-
-
Holographic Highlights13
The combination of this color and cut is breathtaking. Just look at that masterful highlight! it has loads of depth and dimension and truly looks like a holographic sheen was just placed on this model's head.
-
Kiddie Highlights14
Look at this little rock star! The colorblocked highlights are a really great way to compliment a cool haircut, and we just love the confidence he is rocking this with.
-
-
Chunky Highlights15
It's totally OK to just favor a few colors of the rainbow. This bright teal and purple color combination is a great way to add a little pop to the hair, and it certainly holds up in the cool highlights category!