15 Rainbow Highlights That Are Definite 2020 Hair Goals

Instagram With a new year, comes a new opportunities for self invention. We could choose to go into this new year as the same ol' person, or we could take the opportunity to take a true risk. While some of us are working inward on this change, a lot of us are looking outward. In the spirit of making 2020 a year of manifesting our own personal greatness, we can all make a commitment to being whoever it is we want to be. Perhaps for some that means strengthening our muscles or choosing to eat healthier. For others, it could be the choice to present ourselves as we feel most comfortable. And if our truest selves are telling us to channel our inner mermaids, then by golly, are we in luck.

One of the hottest hair trends right now is rainbow highlights. While many folks are dyeing their whole heads a bevy of bright colors, rainbow highlights provide an opportunity to really show off our inner creativity. There are colors and cuts for every person's style.

We could choose to go bold and run rainbow highlights all throughout out hair. We could stick with a few cool or warm tones to really display our personality. Or we could just dip our toes into the rainbow pool and try a muted (but still colorful) look. No matter what we decide, rainbow highlights look super beautiful and are a fun way to play with self expression. Here are a few looks to help inspire some fresh hairstyles to kickstart 2020.