17 Impressive & Adorable Baby Yoda Tattoos

Ever since Disney+ launched, there is only one thing people have been talking about: Baby Yoda. The mysterious but oh-so-adorable little alien from The Mandalorian has won the hearts of many. Our kids are dying for toys of him, adult men and women are melting into puddles of mushy love for him, and some people are ready to make a true commitment to that love.
How? Why with a tattoo that will last a lifetime, of course! Baby Yoda's staying power is not to be trifled with, and these mega fans are here to prove with their seriously impressive artwork.
People from all walks of life seemed to have hopped on this cultural phenomenon. There are those who got hyper realistic tattoos done of Baby Yoda, and then there are those who got straight up weird with it. There are Baby Yoda tattoos in practically every style, and so many different colors that captivate the imagination. There are straight up scene copies not on people's bodies, and a few super creative ones too. People got tiny Baby Yoda tattoos focused solely on just how dang cute he is, and then they even when all out and got full-blown scenery.
On thing all of these Baby Yoda tattoos have in common? They are so unbelievably stinkin' cute! Check out some of our favorite Baby Yoda tattoos here, and just try not to book an appointment.
Big-Eyed Baby1
There are so many things to love about Baby Yoda, but perhaps the top thing is his large, expressive eyes. This artist totally nailed it with the dramatized (but still adorable) peepers.
Baby Yoda Pod2
This artist is starting an epic Mandalorian piece, so of course they had to start with the real star of the show: Baby Yoda. Side note: how many of us moms saw that floating baby carrier and wished it was a real thing?
Use the Force3
Fans of the show know what an epic scene this was taken from. Baby Yoda using "the Force" in all its tattooed glory is truly a sight to behold. Plus, we love the purple geometric background that gives it a real '80s vibe.
Detailed Baby Yoda4
Perhaps this artist has some Force power? The detail in this piece really brings Baby Yoda to life, and we love how adorably stoic he looks in this ornate portrait.
In Love5
It's been official for a while, but we're all deeply in love with Baby Yoda. This one just solidifies that love forever -- which is appropriate because we'll all be loving that green cutie 'til our dying day.
Realistic Baby Yoda6
It looks like someone is projecting The Mandalorian onto this person's skin! Just look at the detail of this gorgeous Baby Yoda tattoo -- it's so cute and vivid!
Baby Yoda Meme Tattoo7
So, get a Baby Yoda tattoo yet? **Sips tea.** This portrait of Baby Yoda drinking soup has been making the rounds on the internet for a bit, so it was only a matter of time before it was immortalized as a tattoo.
Outline Baby Yoda8
This simple design is perfect for the minimalist Baby Yoda fan. We love how even as an outline, Baby Yoda is still the cutest thing to ever exist.
Holy Mando9
It's pretty nice to see these two together in tattoo form. The design also plays off of some religious iconography, what with the halo around Mando's head, and the traditional style suits it well!
Frog in His Throat10
Baby Yoda's screen time on The Mandalorian is often just small slices of cute cameos. When this happened in season, it was one of the times we really got to see Baby Yoda be fully childlike, and it is absolutely worth tattooing.
Cultural Commentary11
Is there anything more 2019 than a Baby Yoda clutching a can of White Claw hard seltzer? While we're pretty sure he isn't old enough to enjoy that beverage, it is still a pretty hilarious tattoo.
Backstory12
As of this moment, we know nothing about Baby Yoda's origin story. Perhaps Disney should tap this tattoo artist? It feels like there is something very Superman happening here, and we are all about it!
Baby Yoda Sunshine13
Perhaps we are all so obsessed with Baby Yoda because he reminds us of our own little cuties who are in fact our only sunshines. Even so, the thought of a toddler having telekinetic powers has to be the most terrifying thought ever.
Scenic Baby Yoda14
Seeing a cartoonish Baby Yoda in his element makes for an excellent tattooscape. We love the vibrant colors and the artist's take on the design.
Geometric Baby Yoda15
Baby Yoda looks so chic with his geometric design background. We love how the little alien himself looks like an acrylic painting.
Dynamic Duo16
There is nothing more pure than the relationship between these two unlikely characters. Mando's empathy and love for Baby Yoda might not be overtly fatherly, but it is absolutely getting there. We can't wait to watch these two characters develop together.
Just Too Cute17
We seriously cannot with this tattoo. Just look at those big, glassy eyes peeking out over his little oversized robe. If we had this tattoo on us, we'd be squealing from the cuteness 24/7.