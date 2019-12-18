17 Impressive & Adorable Baby Yoda Tattoos

Image: Instagram



Instagram Ever since Disney+ launched, there is only one thing people have been talking about: Baby Yoda. The mysterious but oh-so-adorable little alien from The Mandalorian has won the hearts of many. Our kids are dying for toys of him, adult men and women are melting into puddles of mushy love for him, and some people are ready to make a true commitment to that love. How? Why with a tattoo that will last a lifetime, of course! Baby Yoda's staying power is not to be trifled with, and these mega fans are here to prove with their seriously impressive artwork.

People from all walks of life seemed to have hopped on this cultural phenomenon. There are those who got hyper realistic tattoos done of Baby Yoda, and then there are those who got straight up weird with it. There are Baby Yoda tattoos in practically every style, and so many different colors that captivate the imagination. There are straight up scene copies not on people's bodies, and a few super creative ones too. People got tiny Baby Yoda tattoos focused solely on just how dang cute he is, and then they even when all out and got full-blown scenery.

On thing all of these Baby Yoda tattoos have in common? They are so unbelievably stinkin' cute! Check out some of our favorite Baby Yoda tattoos here, and just try not to book an appointment.

